Governor tours Crystal River damage from hurricane
On Sunday, Sept. 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek on a tour of Crystal River to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Idalia within the city.
The governor’s two-hour visit began at Town Square and made stops along the way that included St. Johns Tavern, KC Wine and Koffee Bar, and Kane’s Cattle Co., where the governor talked with local business owners and residents.
He then visited the Crystal River Fire Station and City Hall, the Crab Plant, Redemption Center church, then along Kings Bay Drive where he visited neighborhoods around the waterfront, including a stop at the home of Connie and Dale Pickles, who shared their experiences of extensive flooding with him.
The final leg of the tour was the area known as Michigan Town.
Citrus County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.
“I’m grateful Governor DeSantis took the time to visit us here in Citrus County,” she said. “There are many businesses and residences suffering from impacts of Hurricane Idalia and he was able to meet with them and get their firsthand accounts. The state’s response has been swift, and the county is committed to working with state and federal agencies.”
Where did all the trees go?
If you’ve driven by the Suncoast Parkway interchange off State Road 44, you’ll notice all the trees down and construction equipment parked on the north side of the road.
Land-clearing just east of the Pine Ridge entrance along County Road 486 started in April. Now crews are working on the other end. The entire extension from C.R. 486 to the existing terminus at State Road 44 should take about three years, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Next, it will be extended from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue), followed by the last leg from County Road 495 to U.S. 19, scheduled for construction from 2026 to 2028.
FWC cites Inverness Village 4 builder for tortoise infractions
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has cited Van Der Valk Construction, which has been building homes in Inverness Village 4, with five counts of gopher tortoise violations.
An FWC report cited the construction company for the destruction of two gopher tortoise burrows and three separate occasions of “significant disturbance” of burrows, noting that the company had been warned about gopher tortoise presence and to adhere to the regulations.
The gopher tortoise is a state-designated threatened species, and builders are subject to stringent handling rules.
Gopher tortoise permit violations are second-degree misdemeanors punishable by a $500 fine or up to 60 days in jail.
“Everyone else is required to address gopher tortoises on their property if they develop there and (Van Der Valk) is no different,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard. “Relocating tortoises is certainly expensive but that’s the cost of doing business if they choose to develop where they live.”
‘It is wrong. It is so wrong’
Rita Fox of Lecanto and some friends chipped in to pay the $275 annual dues to the American Library Association (ALA) to make sure local libraries maintain membership to prove a point that the county is not concerned about saving money.
Rather, she said, it’s about controlling what citizens can or cannot read and caving in to the anti-LGBTQ crowd.
“It is wrong,” she said. “It is so wrong. I am not going to sit back while a handful of Nazis tell us what to read and how we can educate our children. It’s not about the money. It’s trying to control (people) and that’s exactly how Hitler came to power.”
Fox and others are upset with the county’s decision to withdraw membership fees in the upcoming budget based on last month’s recommendation of the Special Library Advisory Board.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she is willing to consider Fox’s offer and will bring it before the rest of the board when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The $275 may be a small cost but it adds up, Schlabach said. The county, she added, is looking at other areas of the budget to make cuts.
“It’s about trimming our budget and how we can get the most bang for our buck,” Schlabach said.
Susan Pellegrino of Hernando said the board’s decision to cut funds “makes our county a laughing stock.”
“Any time the library limits what materials and services are available, my rights are being denied,” she said in a letter to county commissioners. “This is one more step towards strictly limiting books available to adults and kids in the county.”
Hurricane Idalia’s final toll
Did Citrus County dodge a bullet with Hurricane Idalia? Depends who you talk to.
Ask some of the hundreds who stayed in their coastal home, ignored an evacuation order, got flooded out and were one of the 73 who had to be rescued by law enforcement.
For them, Idalia was a nightmare.
But those high and dry in Lecanto or on the county’s east side, who may have seen tree debris in their yard or some road ponding, are probably wondering what all the fuss was about.
It could have been worse. It could have been better.
The county received news Thursday morning, Aug. 31, that the federal government declared Citrus County a disaster area, speeding up the process to get storm-affected residents back on their feet.
Citrus County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday deployed Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams into areas impacted by the storm surge.
“We are a very resilient community,” Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said. “People step up and help one another.”
Hot topic of the week: Where did all the trees go? The story about the Suncoast Parkway extension caused people to add their comments on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
Henry Helwig: “Sucks. Going be nothing but a concrete jungle. I prefer trees and cows.”
Anthony Lanzilotta: “I love all the complaining. Y’all sound no better than a Democrat. If you don’t like it just move. But for the love of God stop whining about it. It’s happening, get over it.”
James Curry: “I am far, far from being a Democrat, but don’t like all the ‘growth’ we are seeing along the ‘Nature Coast!’ I will say that I don’t blame the landowners for selling nor the developers from doing what they do. I blame the county commissioners for allowing most of it to happen! I am all for quality growth and development, but what we are seeing is far, far from quality. Chain restaurants and big box stores only create part-time lower paying jobs. Citrus County needs some industry, but the commissioners are worried that may interfere with manatee tours and T-shirt sales! OK, rant over. On with the road construction! They’ll be done with the extension before Hwy 19 is finished!”
Alicha HY: “It seems like it’s basically become a four-lane highway to nowhere. I’m not sure how it’s really a very helpful evacuation route when it is no longer planned to connect to I-75. But hey, let’s bulldoze more trees anyway!”
Tara Welsand: “I took that Suncoast one time to Tampa. After receiving the bill, I’ll go the long way. I much prefer the scenic route while it still exists anyway.”
Barbara Walker Wolfe: “Isn’t there a minimum of how many trees per acre have to be left?”
Quote of the week: “Libraries should be educating the public, not indoctrinating … Citrus County does not need to give county tax dollars to any organization run by a Marxist.” – County Commissioner Diana Finegan, commenting on the Marxist ties of Emily Drabinski, American Library Association president
Good news item of the week: The response of people across Citrus County to help those who suffered hurricane storm-surge damage was not surprising. People immediately started feeding people, helping to mop up the water, hauling out the damaged furniture and water-logged carpeting. People shared their homes, paid for people’s lodging, donated to nonprofits and checked up on their neighbors.
This is who we are.