A tale of two cities: Inverness and Crystal River
Although all of Citrus County experienced the same storm, the two cities had diametrically different experiences.
Inverness on the east side of the county had some trees down, some power outages and soggy streets. But by Wednesday morning, life was quickly getting back to normal.
However, on the west side of the county, especially the areas west of U.S. Highway 19, it was anything but normal.
“This is significant flooding,” said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek.
He said that the unofficial water surge was 7-9 feet, which he said was higher than when Hurricane Hermine struck in 2016, as well as the “No-Name Storm” in 1993.
Meek said Crystal River is 3-5 feet above sea level, so certain parts of Crystal River were currently under as much as 4 feet of water.
Not only were major portions of Crystal River without power, airboats were out rescuing people who were stranded in their homes, he said.
Report: Citrus is 5th best county to retire in Florida
, new survey says
Congratulations Citrus County: You’ve been named the fifth-best place to retire in Florida.
SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, ranked 10 Florida counties based on four criteria: tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity.
With a score of 71.85 on the best places to retire index, Citrus County ranked fifth best.
SmartAsset ranked Sumter, Sarasota, Martin and Charlotte counties as the top four, respectively.
Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, said the combination of a relatively low cost of living and high quality of life makes Citrus County “a great place to live and a great place to retire.”
“We have beautiful and abundant natural resources, quaint downtowns, and lots of hidden gems that both visitors and locals can enjoy,” he said.
Four commissioners support cutting ties with ALA
Four county commissioners said Friday they support their library advisory board’s decision this week to cut ties with the American Library Association (ALA) and stop paying the $275 annual membership dues.
The reasons involve the perception that the ALA is promoting a political agenda by pushing for LGBTQ books in libraries and helping librarians stand up to critics of drag queen story hours. Another reason is that association president Emily Drabinski is a self-professed Marxist.
Commissioner Holly Davis said she wants more information before committing to an opinion.
“My inclination would be to follow the lead of the library advisory board,” she said. “But I have not yet had the time to look at the specifics.’
But County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she finds it hard to reconcile the fact that the ALA asks for money and it doesn’t support what America stands for.
“We are not a Marxist country,” she said. “Taxpayers should not be supporting that.”
Abandoned shopping plaza foreclosure imminent?
Soon Crystal River will decide whether to go forward with foreclosure proceedings at the abandoned Crystal Square Plaza that has been referred to as “The 579” – the plaza address on the northbound side of U.S. 19.
It’s long been an eyesore and an embarrassment for the city and while the city has been very cooperative with the present owners and doesn’t want to have to employ a “heavy hand,” it might have to come to that, said Mayor Joe Meek.
Fines that are issued daily are quickly approaching the threshold that will trigger foreclosure proceedings. As of the Aug. 14 City Council meeting, the total amount of fines had already exceeded $400,000 and rising, according to City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr.
The condition of the shopping plaza has been a source of vexation for the mayor and council, as well as the residents; one in which the city has attempted to work with the current owner, 579 Southeast U.S. 19, LLC.
Hot topic of the week: Although Hurricane Idalia was THE hot topic of the week in Citrus County, the story about Citrus County being named the fifth best county to retire in Florida drew more than 260 comments on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
Britton Durbin: “That’s great, but we should be aiming to be more than just a place to retire.”
Brent Franker: “Lovely. Like our property taxes and insurance and housing prices aren’t high enough already. Let’s just be more popular so even more people want to move here.”
Laurie Pender: “Not just for retirement! Here in Inverness they have a teen night out that is supervised; I believe it’s once a month, maybe twice, but as a Grammie raising a grandchild I love him going so I get a break from him! Same thing with youth group, a couple hours without him once a week! Heck yes! Inverness is a great place to live and Crystal River and Homosassa are just a hop, skip, and jump away, and Tampa is one hour south!”
Dawn Bunnell: “That’s nice. But (we) need more young people and more things for them to do here.”
Sally Rodriguez: “Shh. We are actually the best, but stop telling people.”
Jeanne Thorp Green: “Keep CC off all the lists, please.”
Quote of the week: “I’ve never seen a dumpster floating down U.S. 19 and I’ve seen two today.” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Crystal River about the devastating amount of water from the Hurricane Idalia storm surge
Good news of the week: Even before the first raindrops and wind gusts from Hurricane Idalia began, local nonprofit organizations, churches and businesses were poised and ready to offer post-storm help, from giving out water and hot meals to helping distraught residents cleanup their storm-ravaged homes.
Citrus County rallies when people are hurting.