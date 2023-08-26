Some of the most popular stories of the week
Inverness man forced to buy medical pot illegally off the street
Dan, who lives in Inverness, said he couldn’t afford to get his medical marijuana legally from a dispensary.
So he said he’s doing what many other Citrus Countians do – he gets it off the street.
Suffering from a painful degenerative disc disease incurred from his stint in the military, he went through the proper channels to obtain medical marijuana to relieve the constant pain.
He got a doctor’s prescription, paid for his card and went to a marijuana dispensary to buy his pain-relieving weed the legal way.
But it proved too costly — $300-$400.
So reluctantly he started buying it discreetly from a dealer in Inverness.
And he says he’s not alone. Many, he said, are seniors on a tight income.
“I know a lot of people who would gladly go to the dispensary but it’s too expensive,” Dan said.
His supplier gets his product from a grower in Mississippi and sells marijuana to states that have not legalized recreational pot. He also sells locally for folks who depend on medical pot to get them through the painful days.
The street marijuana, Dan said, is the same as the dispensaries. The only difference is that it’s cheaper.
“When I get my disability check each month, he’s the first bill I pay,” Dan said.
From professional drummer to Army sergeant, first-year teacher Scott Chmura reflects on life’s lessons
As a professional drummer, including drumming for the U.S. Army band, Scott Chmura has played before thousands of people.
So, last week as he prepared for his first day teaching seventh- and eighth-grade civics and world history, he didn’t think about stage fright – until he faced his students.
“I thought being on stage and playing in front of 3,000 people was nerve wracking; it was nothing compared to being in front of 30 middle school kids,” he said on his fourth day as a full-time teacher at Crystal River Middle School.
The Chronicle first featured Chmura 20 years ago when he was a 16-year-old kid with wild, bleached-blond hair playing drums with Citrus High School’s BREEZ and also with the CHS swing band and the paper has followed him over the years.
Over 20 years, he’s been in sought-after bands; he played for the 9th Army Band and is still playing for the 13th Army Band with the Florida National Guard. He’s gone to school for political science, criminology and education, served as a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy briefly, was a substitute teacher for eight years and is now teaching full-time — and he drums on the weekends, from clubs and events to church.
But teaching is where he feels at home.
“My mom always wanted me to be a teacher,” he said. “Teaching is hard, and there’s a real shortage of teachers. It’s very stressful, but it’s good stress.
“My heart still pounds when I get up in front of these kids, but there’s something inside me that’s saying, ‘You need to do this.’”
Boat ramp situation is ‘a-wash’
Crystal River may be losing a boat ramp currently located on the River Walk and directly across City Hall.
That boat ramp was the main topic of discussion at an Aug. 18 meeting with members of the chamber, and government officials from Crystal River and Citrus County.
However, that wasn’t the only boat ramp discussed.
“We have a severe shortage of boat ramps on the west side,” said Chamber President and CEO Josh Wooten.
During discussions it was proposed by the council that a replacement ramp be constructed at Fort Island Gulf Trail. That is the only way a new ramp can be constructed. If approved by the powers that be, the possibility also exists for the construction of additional parking sites at Fort Island Gulf Trail.
Building a boat ramp there, according to Wooten, is imperative.
“We can ill afford to lose a boat ramp, one we can never get back,” he said, adding that as a further incentive for relocating the boat ramp to Fort Island Gulf Trail — a possible grant that will pay 10 percent for the design of a new ramp.
Inverness firefighters rescue elderly woman and dog from house fire
An elderly woman and her dog were rescued by Inverness firefighters from their home that was on fire Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19.
When the firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the single-family residence, and thanks to a bystander at the scene who informed them that the woman was still inside the house, they located the disoriented woman in her bed and brought her safely out.
They found the dog during a second trip inside the home.
Following the rescue operation, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment. Her condition is currently under medical evaluation.
The State Fire Marshal’s office has initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire.
County unanimously approves RV-Glampground in Ozello
After a five-and-a-half hour meeting that stretched into the evening hours, county commissioners Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a developer’s rezoning request to build Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground & Boat Ramp on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
As expected, hundreds of Ozello residents attended the hearing. Many were steered to the spillover room and listened via television to the proceedings.
Many residents said the RV-campground facility was too intense for the area and would do irrevocable damage to the sensitive wetlands. The RV traffic would clog the narrow roads leading to the property and hinder hurricane evacuation efforts, they said.
Supporters said it would be a valuable eco-tourism addition to the county and provide sorely needed lodging accommodations. They praised the current owners of Fishcreek Campground who, they said, want to improve the property and make it a quality development.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said this project will still have to pass muster with state agencies, including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, before it is permitted.
He also had this request for residents: “I hope the Ozello community will take time to heal and get to know your neighbors again.”
Hot topic of the week: The proposed and now approved Glampground in Ozello and non-service dogs not allowed in Publix were the two hot topics this past week, with the Publix/no dogs issue was by far the hottest, with more than 500 responses on the Chronicle Facebook page.
On both issues, here’s what some said:
About the glampground:
Casey Gonzales: “... Let's hope this isn't a project they (commissioners) look back and regret. I also hope that as residents around this area we don't feel too much of the effects but unfortunately that is being highly optimistic. I also hope that the developer will make sure they comply with all the regulations as they have said they would — fingers crossed — since we don't really have a choice now that it is moving forward.
“I find it sad that Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she ‘was hoping Ozello would make it clear what they wanted.’ That's exactly why we're there, not sure how they didn't see that!?”
Jesse Symons: “Hope they get really good insurance. I remember how much was under water from the ‘no-name’ storm. Just how many people on the west side of US19 were caught off guard.”
Sherri Rutledge: “Glad to see the county commissioners approved the glampground. It will make an amazing addition to Ozello.”
About Publix/no dogs:
Rebecca Clemons-McCabe: “Non-service dogs don't belong in a grocery store and/or restaurant of any kind. Lack of human hygiene in public is bad enough these days, we don't need to add fur, feces, dander etc. to it.”
Uschi Head: “... Part of the problem is that anyone can buy vests that say ‘service dog’ and put them on their animals and nobody knows the difference, it’s clearly not regulated enough. It’s not the dogs’ fault that people abuse the system.”
Maureen Handy: “My son had a trained service dog. I’m glad Publix is enforcing this policy because people bringing pets or pretending pets are service animals cause undue problems for disabled people with real service animals.”
Nancy Holstein Eardley: “I'm from an older generation where we were exposed to a wide variety of things that are frowned on today. I have no objection to dogs being allowed anywhere as long as they are leashed or controlled some other way. They make me smile while I'm doing a chore that is typically not fun at all. I stop, talk to both the dog and the owner, and then I go on with my shopping, my spirit lighter for the experience.”
Quote of the week: “I do black market weed now.” — “Dan,” who said he can’t afford to get his medical marijuana legally from a dispensary so he buys it off the street
Good news item of the week: Each week the Chronicle publishes photos of one group giving a check to another — week after week. Each photo tells the story of people raising money for each other, money which goes to help people in the community.
In Monday’s Chronicle — a photo of members of the Kiwanis Club of Inverness giving a check for $25,000 to Citrus County Blessings, enabling them to send kids home with supplemental food for the weekends so they won’t be hungry.