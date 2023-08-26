Some of the most popular stories of the week

smoking weed

A local man says medical marijuana is too expensive and he is forced to buy black market marijuana to treat his condition.

Inverness man forced to buy medical pot illegally off the street

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Scott Chmura 1

Crystal River Middle School civics teacher Scott Chmura reacts to mispronouncing the name of a student Thursday, Aug. 17, while taking attendance to start his sixth-period class. As classes have been in session less than one full week many of the more difficult names don’t roll off the toung quite yet.
Josh Wooten

Wooten
rescued dog

An Inverness firefighter poses with the dog rescued Friday during a house fire.
Glampground vote

Some of the dozens gathered at a special Citrus County Commission meeting look toward a Powerpoint presentation Tuesday evening, Aug. 22, at a special meeting of the commission to discuss a proposed campground in Ozello.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.