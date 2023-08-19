Aldi buys WInn Dixie

Aldi buys WInn Dixie

An announcement by Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company to Winn-Dixie, made Wednesday, Aug. 16 states that discount grocer Aldi will be taking over all Winn-Dixie stores. Aldi says it will convert some locations to its own brand and format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Winn-Dixie’s sale to Aldi could have impact on Citrus County

Good news for people who have been pining for Aldi grocery stores: The odds of getting more than one in Citrus County are likely greater after Wednesday’s announcement that it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets throughout the southern U.S.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

230812-CC-emergency-plane-landing-Carolyn and Henry Kahr

Carolyn and Henry Kahrs rest in the shade provided by the wing of their airplane as they await the arrival of their plane mechanic. The couple had to make an emergency landing using the westbound lane of State Road 44.
Scallop season 2023

Typically, scallops are found in the shallow-water grass flats off Citrus County’s coastline. Many local residents as well as visitors from far and wide visit Citrus County to catch the tasty mollusks.
Flooded intersection

Emergency vehicles divert traffic Thursday evening from the busy intersection of County Road 486 and County Road 491 in Lecanto following a flooding rain that caused the westbound lanes of County Road 486 to become obstructed with sand from a nearby construction site. Workers used a hose and water from a tanker to remove the sand from the road to get traffic flowing.
New Church Without Walls to move

New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander speaks with some of the volunteers who work to deliver food items to those needing assistance at the Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway in Inverness. The church is selling its Lecanto complex and is moving to the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41.
Citrus County Blessings 1

Citrus County Blessing Executive Director Christina Reed, left, sorts through a pallet of food items Aug. 2 as volunteer Joe Adams, center, and Blessings Operations Director Rachelle Garrett-Butler assist.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.