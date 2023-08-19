Winn-Dixie’s sale to Aldi could have impact on Citrus County
Good news for people who have been pining for Aldi grocery stores: The odds of getting more than one in Citrus County are likely greater after Wednesday’s announcement that it is acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets throughout the southern U.S.
Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it’s expected to close in the first half of 2024.
Whether this announcement played into Aldi’s recent plans to back out of a standalone store in Inverness is not known.
Aldi kept its plans for its popular store in Inverness publicly quiet when the company submitted the plans with the city a year ago.
At this time, Aldi is still committed to a new store in the Shoppes of Black Diamond in Lecanto which, as of now, would be the sole Aldi in the county.
Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format, but will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
God, and Southwest Airlines, were their co-pilots
for road landing
As Henry and Carolyn Kahrs flew from Clearwater in their single-propeller plane, heading to Brunswick, Georgia, they instead landed in Inverness – on the westbound lane of State Road 44.
At the moment Kahrs saw that the plane was losing oil pressure, the pilot of a Southwest Airline plane above them was looking down when he spotted the plane in trouble.
“You have a highway there, it’s clear on the westbound side, is what he told me,” Kahrs said. The pilot told him to be aware of power lines, and with that, Kahrs brought the plane in for a landing on the highway and taxied the plane into the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store parking lot.
“Just an everyday thing. I do this all the time,” Kahrs joked.
As the couple waited for their mechanic to arrive, Kahrs said, “We’ll remove the planes’ wings and he’ll tow it back and look at it and see what happened. In the meantime, I called the FAA and asked them to find out who the Southwest pilot was to tell him thank you.”
Scallop season off to a so-so start
Scallop season, which runs from July 1 to Sept. 24, is big business for charter boat captains who depend on tourists and locals alike to get a hefty haul of the succulent shellfish.
Almost halfway through the season, how are things going? Let’s just say, it’s not as bad as last year. But it could be better.
Mike Engiles, owner of Crystal River Watersports, said the yield is “hit-or-miss” for amateur scallopers. But people going out in the waters with professional guides are having more success. Harvests overall are not overflowing, he said.
“Anecdotally, I’d say boat traffic is down about 20 percent,” Engiles said.
It’s not known why this season is just so-so, but some speculate it could be the extreme heat keeping people away, or that people got a head-start scalloping in Pasco County because of its extended 2023 season.
Sand from shopping center construction site floods roadway
As a strong afternoon thunderstorm hit Citrus County on Thursday, the sand and mud from the construction site near where the Target store is being built poured out onto Norvell Bryant Highway/County Road 486. Authorities responded quickly to divert traffic and clear the roadway, using a hose and water from a tanker. At least one car became stuck in the muck.
New Church Without Walls selling Lecanto spot, moving to Inverness
If you know anything about Doug Alexander – former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer, church pastor and bishop, feeder of hungry people, community organizer in times of disaster or trouble, and so much more – you know he’s always on the move.
His church, the New Church Without Walls, has also been on the move since it started in 2001.
In October 2015, the church purchased the entire plaza next to the Holiday Inn Express at State Road 44 and Kensington Avenue in Lecanto, a centrally located facility that included a warehouse, which they turned into a church and a place of operations for their community free food distribution program, feeding thousands of people continually.
Alexander announced this week that they’re selling their Lecanto property and have signed a lease agreement for the former Publix building in the Inverness Regional Shopping Center on U.S. 41.
Because of the limited parking area where they are now, and the difficulty of a long line of cars getting in and out for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution several times a month, it had become such a nightmare that they moved the food giveaway to the county fairgrounds.
He said he wants the church to be in an area where the people are and where the church is more accessible to them.
“So, (the old) Publix will be perfect for us to do Let’s Feed Citrus there,” he said.
Hot topic of the week: The news of Aldi buying Winn Dixie sent people to their keyboards to post their thoughts on social media, including the Chronicle’s Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Erika L. Corley: “Exciting! Love Aldi’s (and Trader Joe’s). Their fruit is always fresh, their cheeses, Fire-plank Salmon – so much more! Yay for Citrus!”
Wendy Lee: “I think that this is a horrible idea. We love our Winn-Dixie stores; we get great service. We love the employees. They have excellent meat and fresh vegetables always stocked shelves. Aldi’s needs to go somewhere else. It’s like having another Save A Lot.”
Venus Brown: “Winn Dixie has gone downhill FAST, so I’m hoping this merge will bring it back up again. We don’t even get points towards our purchases anymore; now it’s only gas points.”
Loretta C Rogers: “At my age, I have no desire to bag my own groceries.”
Dudley Lamy: “Maybe Winn Dixie’s commercials will get better! I still will shop PUBLIX!”
Teena Michelle: “Maybe we will finally get an Aldi in Homosassa. Now if we can just get a Costco also.”
Ed Smith: “Wegmans would be great.”
Quote of the week: “All of a sudden I started smelling something and the plane was losing oil pressure … I was hoping to make it to Inverness.” – Henry Kahrs, the pilot of the Brunswick, Georgia-bound single-propeller plane that made an emergency landing on State Road 44
Good news item of the week: The Aug. 17 Chronicle editorial spotlighted the good work Citrus County Blessings is doing to ensure students have food to eat on weekends and during school vacation days. This school year, a record 2,640 students are enrolled in the Blessings program.
This expansion has brought new challenges, including the need for more space and better options for ordering and receiving larger quantities of food each month.
Recently, Richard “Hamilton” Rice, the owner of All About IT in Lecanto, contacted Blessings Executive Director Christina Reed and asked about their needs and how he could assist, and then offered the program much-needed warehouse space.
“We saw Blessings in need of space, and we had space in a warehouse on our campus,” Rice said. “This is a program that is helping feed our community, so it was an honor to be able to help them.”
Learn more about Citrus County Blessings at: www.citruscountyblessings.org.