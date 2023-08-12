Airport operator accuses county commissioners of being anti-business
When Andy Chan, the CEO of Right Rudder Aviation, asked county commissioners for a 50-year renewal of the lease for Right Rudder, the fixed-based operator at the Inverness Airport since September 2018, they said no.
But not before a contentious discussion in which Chan explained that the 50-year renewal would allow him time to help recoup a planned $5 million investment on new hangars at the airport. He outlined all the services his company provides and how he has brought high-paying jobs to Citrus County.
The board voted 3-1 on a motion by Commissioner Rebecca Bays on a two-year lease extension. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard pushed for a longer lease agreement and criticized his colleagues’ apparent disfavor with Right Rudder.
Kinnard called it a “vote of no confidence” and one that will reflect badly on the county’s treatment of businesses.
Bays said her motion is not a vote of no confidence and she has nothing against Right Rudder.
Rather, she said, it is about setting a higher standard in general for businesses in Citrus County and not continuing the piecemeal development that’s been the norm.
Bear sighted in neighborhood; FWC: ‘Leave bears alone’
A 250-pound black bear was spotted in a tree near a home on South Tyler Street in Beverly Hills on Friday night, Aug. 4. Citrus County sheriff’s deputies tried to coax the bear out of the tree but it wanted nothing to do with humans and remained on the loose.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has some good advice for residents when they see a bear in the neighborhood.
“The most important thing people can do to help these bears is to leave them alone,” said the FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando. “Give them plenty of space and let them move along on their own.” Black bears are generally not aggressive but, like any wild animal, if they feel threatened, they can become defensive.
Learn more about being “bearwise” and download free information or purchase items at the website https://bearwise.org.
County public works director is fired
Mary Jensen, the county’s public works director, was terminated from her position Monday afternoon, Aug. 7.
Commissioner Holly Davis said Jensen’s management style “is not in the same direction County Administrator Steve Howard wants the county to go.
Davis said Jensen’s termination had nothing to do with financial mismanagement “or anything like that.”
“(Howard) wants to turn this county into a high-performance organization, relentlessly focused on customer service for our residents,” she said.
In an email to county commissioners, Howard said his decision was not made lightly and that Carlton Hall, assistant public works director, will take over Jensen’s duties until a decision is made on how to proceed.
County tourism director is fired
after hearings
John Pricher, on paid administrative leave following disciplinary action, has been officially fired from his post as director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).
Pricher had two disciplinary hearings to plead his case but the hearing officer both times upheld County Administrator Steve Howard’s original request to fire him.
Howard last month placed Pricher on paid administrative leave after it came to light he proceeded with a manatee education campaign at the Cincinnati Zoo, even though county commissioners previously told him not to.
Last February, Pricher was suspended for three days without pay over expenses he incurred on his county-issued credit card while on a London business trip.
Comings & Goings: Huddle House to become medical marijuana dispensary
The former Huddle House restaurant off State Road 44 in Crystal River is being renovated to become the county’s newest medical marijuana dispensary: RISE.
According to their website: “As people across the country embrace their right to explore the many and essential uses of cannabis, RISE embraces their responsibility to help guide that exploration.
“RISE stands as a beacon of what’s possible when creative minds and compassionate people come together in this new era. RISE believes you have a right to wellness, balance, and living vibrantly.”
RISE, at 1208 NE Fifth St., off State Road 44, will be one just mile from Trulieve, another dispensary off U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the city has “our fair share” of such places. Such a use for the property, he said, is permitted within that zone.
Hot topic of the week: A bear in a tree in Beverly Hills was definitely a hot topic on the Chronicle Facebook page this week. Here’s what some people said:
Dell Valentine Kelleher: “They are becoming urbanized, going after garbage cans. They are being pushed around with all the development up here. Humans just aren’t used to seeing them. They have always lived here.”
Tim Vaughn: “From a born and raised Floridian, if the carpetbaggers would stop moving here, the bears, cougars, alligators, turtles, etc., would be fine.”
Robert Watson: “All the crybabies stopped the hunting season, now there’s more bears than a Yogi ‘pik a nik.’”
Rosanne Corden: “They were here long before we were. This was their home and we are building on it, pushing them out of their environment. Where are they supposed to go?”
India Rose Alcorn: “Read up on ‘Night of the Grizzlies’ and maybe think twice about messing around with the dang bears, guys.”
Randy Perando: “Take the birdfeeders in and pick your garbage up.”
Quote of the week: “The message they are sending is clear, not only to me but other businesses that (Citrus County) is not business-friendly.” – Andy Chan, CEO of Right Rudder Aviation, after county commissioners said no to his request for a 50-year lease renewal for Right Rudder, the fixed-based operator at the Inverness Airport since September 2018.
Good news item of the week: Langley Health Services may be one of the county’s best-kept secrets. The community health center offers primary care services, including dental care, mental health and substance use services, to the uninsured, under-insured and those with insurance.
In April, Langley opened a healthcare center in Homosassa at 7945 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19).