Meadowcrest traffic

Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.

More details emerge about Meadowcrest gates

Charlie's Fish House sold

Charlie’s Fish House has been a popular seafood restaurant in Crystal River. It was recently sold, but the new owners say they will re-open it with the same name as soon as they receive new licensing.
Airport industrial park

One of the many aircraft departing the Inverness Airport passes over a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, to recognize the new construction of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park that will be built south of the existing runway.
Ruthie Schlabach 2023

Schlabach
Dave Campbell

David Campbell, 69, made his 700th blood donation Sunday, July 30, at LifeSouth Blood Center in Lecanto. He is seen here with Jennifer Hodson, a LifeSouth phlebotomist.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.