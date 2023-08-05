Some of the most popular stories of the week
More details emerge about Meadowcrest gates
To gate or not to gate, or at least how to gate and where, those are the questions residents of Meadowcrest in Crystal River want to know about installing gates inside the community, especially as it comes to businesses, offices and non-residents.
Harry Nicolino, president of the Meadowcrest Community Association (MCA), said visitors coming onto Meadowcrest Boulevard from State Road 44 will not be blocked from accessing the businesses or government offices.
But there would be no access from County Road 486. Drivers would have to detour to State Road 44, about a mile away.
Employees of the businesses and government center would be allowed a free radio-frequency identification card placed in their car, which will open the gates.
There will be no gates off Meeting Tree Lane, allowing access to the medical offices there.
Nicolino said there are many moving parts to this project but non-residents can rest assured that the MCA doesn’t want to interfere with anyone’s livelihood or impede access to businesses.
The next step is to mail surveys out to residents and non-residents asking them if they want to proceed with the gates.
“Our goal is to be good neighbors,” Nicolino said.
Desai buys Charlie's Fish House
Dr. Paresh Desai, a well-known local entrepreneur, recently bought Charlie’s Fish House, a restaurant and retail market that’s been a Crystal River staple for more than 50 years.
Named after Charlie Kofmehl, the restaurant at the edge of King’s Bay has been in the family all these years.
Desai is bringing in Tiffany and Richard Wiggins, who own Katch Twenty-Two and Waterfront Social at the Port Hotel and Marina in Crystal River, to run it.
Chris Kofmehl assures Citrus Countians that Charlie’s will retain the ambience that has made the restaurant a favorite with locals for so long. He said it’s in good hands with Desai, a family friend who owns several properties in Citrus County.
“Dr. Desai and my father spent many Sunday mornings out on the porch having conversations,” he said.
Phil Kofmehl will stay on to help with the new restaurant, so the family connection endures.
Roundabout at U.S. 98 and C.R. 491 deemed a success
Donna Dilling said she dislikes having to say she was wrong about the roundabout in front of her store, especially since she lobbied hard for a traditional traffic signal.
“Does it work? Yes, it works,” said Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store at the intersection of County Road 491 and U.S. 98.
The $3.5 million roundabout has been fully operational for almost eight months and, despite previous misgivings from Dilling and others, it seems to be doing what it was intended to do: prevent accidents and keep traffic flow moving.
Dilling and her customers were convinced a roundabout would make a bad intersection worse. There were just too many big 18-wheelers traveling down U.S. 98 going at a high speed and asking those drivers to slow down and maneuver a roundabout makes no sense, they said. They wanted a traffic signal.
Aware of that, FDOT designed this particular roundabout to accommodate large trucks with heavy loads, as well as passenger vehicles and motorcycles.
The result? There have been no fatal crashes during roundabout construction and after.
Citrus County scorecard a 'mixed bag'
Every year, the Florida Chamber of Commerce comes out with a report that provides economic and social trends of every county in the state.
Called the Florida Scorecard, it looks at how each county is performing in such categories as childhood poverty, job creation and housing. It gives government and community officials in each county to see how they measure up on a statewide level.
Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, said the latest report from June shows a “mixed bag for Citrus.”
“Job opportunities and wages have increased but that is being offset by issues such as inflation, housing costs and access to affordable daycare,” he said.
Childhood poverty is still high, but it has decreased from nearly 30 percent in 2012 to just under 25 percent.
“That’s some great progress, but it still means 1 in 4 children you see in this county are food-insecure, housing-insecure, and far more likely to not end up on a productive, fulfilling life path,” County Commissioner Holly Davis said.
Schlabach: 'A new chapter for Citrus County'
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, who has been recovering from breast cancer surgery for the last month, attended Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park because of the importance of the event.
Schlabach has championed the park since 2018.
“This was my number one project, my number one goal since I ran for office,” she told the crowd of invited guests who gathered at the airport to watch the shovels-in-the-dirt ceremony. “Let today be the new beginning of a new chapter for Citrus County.”
Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, said he believes this will attract aviation-based businesses and drive growth in that area.
County commissioners are counting on the new airport complex to diversify the economy, attract high-paying jobs and shift more of the tax base off the shoulders of residents.
Hot topic of the week: After eight months, the roundabout at County Road 491 and U.S. 98 so far has reduced accidents, news that prompted nearly 300 comments on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
Carrie Zoll DeNote: “I love it. Works so much better than the flashing lights.”
Ronda Morton Miller: “They should’ve put in a traffic light and put flashing signs up to approaching traffic ‘prepare to stop when flashing’ like they did at the entrance to Sugarmill.
"I’m sure that would’ve been less costly than the time it took to make a roundabout.”
John Burkhard: “If it was really about safety, a bridge should have been built!”
Gail Chevalier: “It is a mess. Glad I don't have to go that way very often. Who thought up this one? Lights there would be just fine.”
Jayson Tejada: “I actually like these. They don't consume power, so you're not mindlessly obeying a lamp. They flow traffic instead of a bunch of stop and go. Plus, if you can negotiate a roundabout properly here, you can be safer when you drive in other countries.”
Andy Murcah: “I don't frequent it often, but roll my eyes every time. It isn't hard, but folks make it hard.”
Timothy Graziani: “Roundabouts work. So do stop lights and stop signs and yield signs and speed limits and turn signals and not tailgating and generally just following road rules so we all know what is going on. The issue with dangerous roads and intersections is not the roads and intersections. The problem is people spend too much time not driving but just operating a vehicle, think they are the most important person on the road, and think that the rules to keep us all in sync don’t apply to them.”
Quote of the week: “Everybody expects us to solve the case in a matter of hours, or weeks.” — William “Bill” Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney, explaining that real law and order isn’t like “Law & Order” on TV
Good news item of the week: On Sunday, July 30, David Campbell reached an important milestone in his life: The 69-year-old made his 700th blood donation.
He said his father worked as a janitor in the food services department at Walter Reed Medical Center, and “any time a woman had a baby with an Rh factor problem, my father was asked to donate blood for the baby – he was O negative,” Campbell said.
“So, growing up, I was inspired by my dad,” he said. “His blood saved babies’ lives.
“I feel this is a way to give back to the community,” he said, “but the real unsung heroes are the phlebotomists. They are here every single day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.”