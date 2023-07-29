Some of the most popular stories of the week
Chopping Block meat market opens in Lecanto
When Troy Swainston worked in the meat department at Publix, he noticed a trend.
People wanted to know the story of the meat they buy, where it came from, what the animals were fed — the “story of their food.”
So, when he and his wife, Brittany, opened the doors to their Chopping Block fresh meat market on Saturday, July 15, they were prepared to tell the stories.
“We found a small co-op in South Dakota, a family-owned farm, where they grow their own grain and their own hay,” Troy said.
“So, finding that story and finding that quality of beef was very important to him,” Brittany said, “because customers want to know. Knowing the story and having that knowledge is important to him.”
Tampa General buys Bravera
Tampa General Hospital recently announced that they are acquiring the Bravera Health network, which includes Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Spring Hill, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Linda Stockton, chief executive officer of Bravera Health Seven Rivers, expressed confidence in Tampa General Hospital, a leading academic health system in the nation, and TGH’s ability to continue delivering quality care to the communities they serve.
“Tampa General Hospital is a well-respected health care system with a demonstrated commitment to delivering quality care to the patients they serve across the communities they serve,” she said.
Finegan wants to be commissioner who brings Chick-fil-A to Citrus County
If there’s any one restaurant Citrus Countians want to see built here it’s a Chick-fil-A, and Commissioner Diana Finegan wants to do what she can to get one here.
She recently met with John Mitten, franchise owner at the Brooksville location, to find out how to make it happen.
Mitten provided Finegan with these tips to nudge the chain to consider Citrus County:
Folks need to download the Chick-fil-A app.
Then go to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the region, because the app will record customers’ Citrus County ZIP codes.
Someone in the county needs to start a Facebook page for a Citrus County Chick-fil-A because folks who have rallied for a chain in other areas of the country have been successful doing so.
Will Meadowcrest residents vote for a gated community?
Of the 665 residents of Meadowcrest in Crystal River, about 50 of them are pushing to become a gated community.
The goal is to help block unauthorized traffic on the community’s privately owned roads and prevent drivers from cutting through to stores and other amenities.
All residents of Meadowcrest will be sent a survey later this summer asking them if they want to start the process to gate their Crystal River community.
“If it comes back with the majority saying they’re not interested, that’s it – it’s over,” resident Dave Asher said. “But if 51 percent say they want it, we will go forward with it.”
If the majority want the gates, they will have to pay for it through a one-time special assessment, estimated to be $350,000.
It would cost an estimated $12,000 per year to maintain the gates.
‘Court of Dreams;' Copeland Park in Crystal River has started upgrades
In years past, Copeland Park in Crystal River was the center of the community. It still is, but over the years it has fallen into disrepair — until recently.
The Copeland Community Park Association, which formed several months ago, began the process of reclaiming the park with a community-wide cleanup project.
“The organization was formed to revitalize the park for our children, seniors and the community,” Thomasina Jacobs said. “The first phase was to refresh the pavilion with a new coat of paint – with assistance from the City of Crystal River – as well as clean the pond. The city provided funding for the paint, and the community put in the sweat equity. “This was to let the community know change is coming and it’s coming now.”
Next on their to-do list: renovating the basketball courts, building an inclusive playground so kids with disabilities will have a place to play and creating a walking trail around the pond.
Hot topic of the week: With more than 400 comments and 31 shares on the Chronicle Facebook page, the mention of the wish for a Chick-fil-A coming to Citrus County maybe someday was the single hottest hot topic of the week.
Here’s what some said:
Brent Wilbur: “I need it. Gotta have it. I need the Lord's waffle fries in my mouth! Stick it right there in Lecanto next to the new Target and Texas RoadHouse and Starbucks. All we would need now as a Regal IMAX. I'm in full support of this!”
Staci Hedge: “So many more important things are needed here. Nobody NEEDS this restaurant; they WANT it.”
Anastasia Kellow: “How does that help Citrus County exactly?”
Tom Davidson, replying to Anastasia Kellow: “It provides a delicious food option.”
Lynda Webb Wagner: “So many actually important issues in our county (such as) environmental protection, land use, homelessness, jobs, affordable housing, mental health, paving roads. That’s where the energy should go, not trying to get another fast food restaurant. We have so got it wrong.”
James Hartley: “How about a Pollo Tropical?”
Gordon H. Fulwood: “We need a Zaxby's in Lecanto. Preferably, right next to my house!”
Quote of the week: “Before putting anything in your eyes, ears or any other orifice in your body, it is best to read the label first.” — Mary Alice Tillman in her column, “Let’s Talk,” about the wisdom that comes with age.
Good news item of the week: Ruth Johnson, a World War II Women’s Army Corps veteran who turned 101 on July 26, was celebrated at Grand Living at Citrus Hills Assisted Living with a party celebrating her military service complete with flags, a visit from the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group, a dozen red roses, a World War II USO show with the Vocalitas female vocal trio a la the Andrews Sisters – and a miniature pony dressed in patriotic garb.
“This was a complete surprise,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to top this for my 102nd birthday.”