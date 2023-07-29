Some of the most popular stories of the week

Chopping Block meat market

Brittany Swainston hangs prices in her new meat market in Lecanto. She and her husband, Troy, along with other family operate the Chopping Block meat market in the former location of Havana House in Lecanto.

Chopping Block meat market opens in Lecanto

Meadowcrest traffic

Meadowcrest Community Association president Harry Nicolino, left, and Greg Herd, secretary for the Hillcrest Village community of Meadowcrest discuss a proposition to install traffic-control gates along several busy areas within Meadowcrest. The plan will limit traffic entering the community, decreasing the number of vehicles using the road. Both men serve on the Meadowcrest traffic safety committee, Nicolino serving as president of that committee. They say their primary intent on installing the gates is to limit traffic cutting through on Meadowcrest Boulevard as a shortcut to the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 44.
Copeland Park basketball

There is much yet to be done in order to bring Copeland Park back to its headier days, and one of the first major projects Jacobs and Jackson hope Crystal River city leaders will do is work on the two basketball courts.
101st birthday celebration

Terri Osteen-Mohler, executive director of Grand Living at Citrus Hills, presents Ruth Johnson Friday, July 21, during a 101st birthday celebration honoring the WWII veteran. Osteen-Mohler wiped tears from her eyes and lamented about Ruth Johnson. “She’s an absolutely amazing woman,” she said. “She does her own lifestyle. She does her own thing.”

