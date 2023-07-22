Some of the most popular stories of the week

Casey Cook rehab

Casey Cook speaks Wednesday afternoon, July 12, from a home in Inverness where she is recovering from a hit-and-run accident that has left her with serious medical issues. Cook resides in Aberdeen, Scotland, and was in the U.S. visiting family when the accident occurred March 15, in Inverness. She hopes to find the driver responsible for the crash.

March 15 vehicle hit-and-run victim recovering, still seeking who hit her

230720-CC-inverness city one-John Doerr

John Doerr, a retired law enforcement officer, is a member of a motorcycle club known as "The Punishers," which is primarily composed of similar members as Doerr: former and/or retired law enforcement officers. He spoke during the public comments section of the Inverness City Council regular meeting in favor of the proposal by the Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organization, which wants to hold its March 2024 event inside Whispering Pines Park.
Meeting

Pine Ridge residents showed up in force at Thursday’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting to oppose a developer’s plan to build 85 homes in their community. The PDC voted 6-1 to approve the request.
Inverness business park

Due to its location and accessibility to Interstate 75, the county believes the Inverness Airport can be an economic engine, bringing high-paying jobs.
Let's Feed Citrus

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi grabs handfuls of bagged corn to deposit into vehicles Wednesday morning, July 18, during the Let’s Feed Citrus program, a ministry of The New Church Without Walls. The program operates through volunteers who give their time and abilities to assist others. The hospital had about a dozen volunteers at the ministry that provided food for hundreds of those needing assistance.

