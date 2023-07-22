Some of the most popular stories of the week
March 15 vehicle hit-and-run victim recovering, still seeking who hit her
Casey Cook never saw the vehicle that hit her four months ago, and she still doesn’t know the identity of the driver who didn’t even stop to see if she was hurt, left lying unconscious in the street.
But she does know that somebody knows.
Cook, 35, who lives in Aberdeen, Scotland, was visiting her dad, who lives in Inverness, the night she was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident. Four months and several surgeries later, she is still recovering at her dad’s house and hopes to return to Scotland by mid-October.
Meanwhile, she is holding on to hope that someone has information.
She was hit around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Dartmouth Terrace in the Inverness Highlands.
“This is a small town, we’re not Orlando,” she said. “Somebody knows something. “I keep thinking, I could be at Coach’s eating a meal and I could literally be sitting next to somebody who did this to me. One day, hopefully, word might get out.”
If you have information on a hit-and-run crash, you can report it by calling FHP (347) or report it anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling TIPS (8477) or through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app.
Nature Coast BikeFest gets nod of approval
It’s unanimous: Nature Coast BikeFest has found a new home for its annual event — Whispering Pines Park in Inverness.
On July 18, the Inverness City Council voted to allow the motorcycle event to use the city park, an event that they estimate could bring 14,000-plus bikers into Citrus County.
Mark your calendar for March 15-17, 2024.
Among the main concerns raised by council members was what type of people would be attracted, and that was a point raised at the July 18 meeting by Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer.
“People are afraid because of biker movies,” she said.
However, as had been presented at the first meeting by BikeFest President Brian Holt, who again addressed the council at the July 18 meeting, the people who attend these events range in age from 40 to 60, are well-to-do, and their motorcycles are valued from $60,000-$100,000 and more.
Other concerns were traffic and alcohol sales and consumption, but in the end, the vote was 6-0 in favor of the event.
Erica’s Angels to benefit surviving young family after man’s sudden death
In the early days after Phil Royal’s unexpected death seven years ago this month, friends of his and April, his newly widowed wife, and their now-fatherless baby daughter, stepped in as “April’s Angels.”
Seven years later, April Royal, along with Lindsay Tozer and Phyllis Triolo, owner of Inverness Uptown Jewelers, are stepping in for another newly and suddenly widowed and now-fatherless family in the community, starting “Erica’s Angels,” raising funds and asking for little things like gift certificates and gift cards and notes of comfort.
“What we’d like to do is have a huge basket of notes and gift certificates for her to get her through the hard times,” Royal said.
On July 2, 38-year-old Robert (Rob) Nelson died suddenly, leaving his wife, Erica Gatto-Nelson, and children, 8-year-old Angelina and 5-year-old Brooks, to carry on without him.
Also, to benefit the Nelson children, Inverness Uptown Jewelers is selling tickets for a chance to win a pair of 1 carat diamond earrings, valued at $2,000.
Tickets are $50 each; only 200 tickets are available. Purchase your ticket(s) in person between now and Wednesday, July 26, at Inverness Uptown Jewelers, 1110 Sterling Road, Inverness (behind Dairy Queen).
The drawing is Wednesday, July 26. You do not need to be present to win. Drawing will be LIVE on Facebook.
Also on July 26, Inverness Uptown Jewelers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for light hors d’oeuvres and beverages and opportunities to purchase tickets for chances on various gift baskets.
Planners OK an 85-home development in Pine Ridge
Hundreds of Pine Ridge homeowners packed the county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) meeting Thursday to oppose a developer’s request to build 85 one-acre estate homes in their neighborhood.
Homeowners, many wearing black “Save Pine Ridge Golf Course Property” shirts, objected to the project, saying it would create traffic congestion, ruin the roads, destroy animal habitat, erase the natural golf course views and drop property values.
They wanted the current land use to remain unchanged so they could enjoy the open space of the golf course, even if it is closed.
However, those opposed to the developer’s request left disappointed.
The PDC voted 6-1 to recommend approval. The application now goes before county commissioners on Sept. 12 for final approval.
Airport Business-Industrial Park closer to reality
The much-anticipated groundbreaking of an 80-acre Inverness Airport Business Industrial Park is Aug. 1.
County commissioners have made the county-owned Inverness and Crystal River airports a top priority this year. It’s time, they said, to stop looking at them from just an aviation standpoint and start considering them as economic development drivers.
Citrus County has been working on developing the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park since the county purchased the land in 2001.
“The two airports in Citrus County are assets and present an enormous economic opportunity to create high-paying jobs for our community,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “If leveraged correctly, Citrus will play a role in ensuring Florida remains a leader in aviation and aerospace.”
Hot topic of the week: Nature Coast BikeFest has outgrown its home in Brooksville and now the annual event is coming to Whispering Pines in Inverness.
People had thoughts and shared them on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Robert Nicholls: “Bike fests are always a good event for any town. They bring a lot of revenue, and contrary to what some people think, bikers are good, respectful people, and will fill every restaurant and motel and do good business for everyone in town. It will be loud, but fun for everyone.”
Michaele Jones Coates: "I have been wishing for a bike festival in Inverness for years! Big Engine would be a great band to book!”
Campbell Kass: “Will cause bad traffic.”
Don East: “Unless this is set up like Leesburg and other areas not including Brooksville it will be a waste of money and resources. A complete failure … do it in the city park? Oh my. If bikers show up and not the ‘once a month on a warm day’ riders. The noise alone will have a lot of unhappy people living next to the park. Holding one around the old courthouse and using the park there would be a much better area. You have restaurants and businesses that would benefit a lot more. The noise would not be a huge impact surrounding housing ….”
Dennis Jackson: “I would love to see this happen. I've been a biker all my life. I've been in Citrus County Since 1984 … (but) where will you put ALL the ‘Portable Potties’?”
Quote of the week: “People are afraid because of biker movies.” — Inverness Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer, during a discussion at the July 18 City Council meeting about allowing Whispering Pines Park to be used for the Nature Coast BikeFest annual event
Good news item of the week: In a week’s worth of Chronicle newspapers there were a number of stories and photos about people in the community stepping up and stepping in to help others in need: continued fundraising for the family of Deputy Andy Lahera, Kelly Green who needs help with a mold-infested, termite-damaged home, and the owner of Snow’s Country Market who has fallen on hard times, “Erica’s Angels” helping a newly widowed woman and her children, Let’s Feed Citrus that continues to give away food despite the heat of summer — and so much more.
This is Citrus County.