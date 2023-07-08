We asked, they answered: Growing up in Citrus County, where did you go swimming?

When the Chronicle asked long-time county residents about their favorite places to swim “back in the day,” it hit a nostalgia bone and people responded with their memories.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Cavallo

In lieu of fines from the county for code violations, Cavallo Farm and Market was torn down. It was announced last week that it’s closer to reopening.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.