We asked, they answered: Growing up in Citrus County, where did you go swimming?
When the Chronicle asked long-time county residents about their favorite places to swim “back in the day,” it hit a nostalgia bone and people responded with their memories.
The top answer was Legion Beach, which is now Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River.
It was the summer hangout and had a high-dive board and a “low-dive” board, and a floating dock that you could swim out to and jump off of right over the springs.
The Inverness City Pool was a favorite of folks on the east side of the county. It was located behind the fire station on South Apopka, but is no longer there.
Another favorite was a place called Ski Beach, off State Road 44 east where the boat ramp to Lake Henderson is now.
“There were and still are a lot of great places,” said Lynn Ericson. “The problem is that there are too many people now. They need to figure out a limit system so you can actually enjoy yourself. It is no fun when you are literally shoulder to shoulder or you have to walk blocks to get to the overcrowded beach.”
Cavallo Restaurant closer to reopening
Cavallo Restaurant is a step closer to reopening after Citrus County in December cited the business owner for failure to obtain permits to build the on-site Farmer’s Market structure and not having a certificate of occupancy to open.
That building has since been torn down but other parts of the Cavallo facility, including the restaurant and winery, has been closed while the owner worked with the county on permitting.
Located at 8123 County Road 491 in Lecanto, Cavallo is noted for its tranquil location surrounded by trees.
Philip Bomhoff opened Cavallo Estate Winery in 2015, calling it a combination of Italian culture and old Florida tranquility.
Josh Wooten, president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, called this development good news because Cavallo is a destination place and attracts customers from all over.
Operation Summer in the Slammer nets 64 arrests
During a news conference on Wednesday, July 5, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced the arrests of 64 people on drug charges over the past three weeks as part of an ongoing campaign called “Summer in the Slammer.”
The sheriff expressed his displeasure at the number of prior felony convictions held by those arrested, whether they were drug dealers or users. In addition to drug charges, other offenses ranged from driving without a license to crimes of opportunity.
“One of the things that all these … have in common, especially the drug traffickers, is a blatant disregard for human life and a lack of respect for their fellow human beings,” said Prendergast.
Over the past year, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 100,000 county residents, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of the county’s population, according to Prendergast.
14 rescued after boat capsizes in Crystal River
Fourteen people were safely rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized on Sunday morning, July 1, in Crystal River.
The incident occurred when the occupants of a 20-foot boat encountered water ingress, causing it to roll onto its side.
No injuries were reported among the 14 rescued individuals.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, provided assistance during the rescue operation.
‘At the old ballgame!’
How old is too old to play softball?
If you ask the people who show up some weekday mornings at the softball field in the park on Roosevelt Boulevard in Beverly Hills, they would probably shrug their shoulders since some of them are in their 80s, with one in his 90s.
There are a few “ringers,” people under the age of 55, and some “whippersnappers” still wet behind the ears, in their 60s and 70s, but apart from that, they are all older individuals.
One of the “young’uns” is George Livermore, 68.
Bill Collins, 89, has been playing since he was 67 years old, but age has taken its toll. “I bat, but I don’t run,” he said.
Quite a few of them don’t run if they get a hit. A younger person does it for them.
Hot topic of the week: The news of Cavallo Restaurant being closer to reopening caught people’s attention on the Chronicle Facebook page and more than 100 people chimed in with their thoughts, many, but not all, in support of the business. Here’s what some said:
Leon McClellan: “I’m very excited for Phil! He is a stand up guy running a standup business. Congratulations!”
Chloe Keyzn: “That’s great news! But side note: Why do we humans do this to each other? Why do we make small businesses (and farm business at that) jump through so much aggravation, upset and upheaval to run a small business here? I am very glad they’ve had the internal strength and spirit to stay the course after being put through such nastiness. They can’t say it and have to hop the hoops to play ball, but I will. It stinks. It’s smellier than a cow pasture after the fireworks on 4th of July.”
The Mudds Jazz & Blues Band: “That’s great news! We have supported and hope for this beautiful winery’s success and hope it will finally open as an entertainment venue for years. God willing.”
Krista DiBerardino: “If they followed the (permitting) rules they would not have been shut down. Plain and simple.”
Marlene Claar: “Great news. Hope l can get lots of amazing blueberries there next spring.”
Ruth Moberley: “This place is going to be huge! A lot of hard work went into this dream! Something new and fun to do with the entire family! I’ll pay higher prices to small business owners just for the unique experience. To all you NEGATIVE PEOPLE commenting, get a life and go rain on someone else’s parade! I can’t wait for it to open.”
Quote of the week: “I wish everybody could experience something like that in a country like that. You view the world differently.” – Inverness Realtor Lindsey Mounsey, about watching women in Guatemala walking a 1.5-hour distance to get food for their families, as she served as part of a nine-day mission with Remma Humanitarian Aid
Good news item of the week: Despite the intense heat, the City of Crystal River threw itself an all-day birthday party Monday, July 3, to celebrate its 100th birthday with live music, a golf cart parade, fun, food and finally, fireworks over Kings Bay.
“We are excited to celebrate 100 years of Crystal River,” said Crystal River Mayor and native son Joe Meek. “We give thanks to all those that have worked so hard to make our city such an awesome place.”