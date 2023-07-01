Check it out Citrus … or not
It’s difficult to escape self-checkouts in Citrus County, from Publix and Walmart to Lowes and CVS.
Some love it, others hate it, bemoaning that self-checkouts are yet another attempt to decrease face-to-face interaction. They also questioned why they are performing the duties of the employees.
“I don’t work there,” said resident Deborah Holton Currie. “They would have to offer me a discount to do self-checkout and it would have to be optional.”
Those who actually prefer bagging and scanning their own items say it’s because they don’t have to make small talk with cashiers. Plus, they said, it’s faster.
“I use them whenever I can,” Malinda Bryant said. “I am an in-and-out type person. The less time I have to spend in the store the better.”
Studies show younger generations prefer self-checkout.
In a county like Citrus, with a large senior demographic, the increasing use of technology replacing traditional ways to do things is something to take into consideration.
“I think with the fact that there are more job openings than there are people willing or able to fill them, businesses small and large are getting innovative with technology to help fill the gap,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “I hear both sides. I’m old-school and like personal service.
“In bigger communities, it is not unusual to see self-ordering and checkouts,” he added. “But with an older population in Citrus, I think we are slower to adapt.”
High-speed highway melee
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop in Citrus Springs on Friday, June 23, and when the driver of the vehicle failed to comply, he fled.
After colliding with several vehicles, a high-speed chase and deputies shooting at the man’s vehicle, eventually the driver drove into oncoming traffic, lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped several other vehicles before coming to a complete stop near the entry/exit ramps of the Suncoast Parkway along State Road 44.
Deputies apprehended the suspect and provided immediate medical assistance until EMS personnel arrived.
No law enforcement officers or civilians were harmed, said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
Future filmmakers
Two recent high school graduates, Reggie Martin and Janausi Kalumba, both had a dream of a career in filmmaking.
They had the drive and the talent, but in a small community like Citrus County, they lacked the connection they needed – until Keith Samples, who spent 35-plus years in Hollywood making films, as a director, a producer and a writer moved to Citrus County.
Through a series of serendipitous events, the film students met Samples, who offered to mentor them by making a short film together.
“They’re smart young guys,” Samples said. “I told them that film is one of those things – you learn a lot more by doing than by sitting and listening to somebody talking about it. So, I said, ‘Why don’t we try to make a short film together?’”
The film, “Better Days,” which addresses teen homelessness in Citrus County, is written by Reggie and Samples.
“We decided from the start that if we’re going to spend the time and effort, we were going to make a film we felt would address some issues of the day and of our area,” Samples said. “So, we embarked on something that makes a statement.”
When the film is finished, the team wants to debut it in Citrus County, hopefully at the Valerie Theatre, as a fundraiser to benefit homeless teens in Citrus County.
From there, the goal is to submit it as a short film (approximately 13-17 minutes long) at well-attended film festivals.
Elvis is in the building
Recently, the Citrus County auditorium was alive with Elvises, tribute artists paying homage to the late Elvis Presley at the annual “Elvis the Summer Festival.”
As a child, Bill Cherry, crowned the Ultimate Elvis Champion at Graceland in 2009, was captivated by Presley’s songs and movies and started emulating his idol.
“I trained myself to vocalize like Elvis,” said Cherry, who embarked on his career as an Elvis tribute artist in the 1980s.
Cherry believes that the Elvis tribute artist phenomenon has multiple aspects, from his perspective as well as that of the audience.
“We all know and realize we’re not Elvis,” he said, likening himself and others to being “keepers of the flame.” The other aspect is that during Elvis’s lifetime, very little was known about his personal life. Thus, “Elvis is whoever you want him to be.”
But it goes beyond that.
“He was the face of rock ’n’ roll,” said Cherry. “He opened the door for many people.”
Sportsmans Wholesale opened Friday in Homosassa
On Friday, June 30, Sportsmans Wholesale, the popular chain that sells gear for folks who enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, or shooting, opened its doors in Homosassa.
The store, in the Homosassa Square plaza next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, is at 4516 U.S. 19, and the company’s mission is to “provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”
Sportsmans Wholesale has been around since 1986. Based in Utah, the chain has 146 locations throughout the U.S. and six in Florida.
Also in the same plaza, two other businesses recently opened, Uncanny Tattoos, Toy & Comics, just a few storefronts down from the new Sportsmans Wholesale.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who represents that district, said she is glad to see empty storefronts filled because strip mall vacancies can be an eyesore to the community.
“I think good things are coming to Homosassa,” she said, and that Sportsmans fits in with the dynamic of the city, which is known for fishing, boating and other outdoor activities.
Hot topic of the week: The City of Inverness plans to invest $157,725.29 for new playground equipment at Whispering Pines Park, which caught the attention of a number of people on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Brittany Budnick: “Can we get something that’s maybe handicap friendly as well? Kids with different abilities seem to get pushed aside and not thought about, just like bigger kids weren’t thought about when the swings were installed at Liberty Park.”
Rotary Club of Inverness, in response to the above comment: “Brittany Budnick I am excited to let you know the Rotary Club of Inverness is working in partnership with the City of Inverness on another playground project that will be fully inclusive. The playground is planned for Bryant Park and will include equipment for those with mobility issues, and sensory issues and at the same time will be for full-ability kids.
The Rotary Club of Inverness is in the planning stages of the project and will keep the community informed as we have finalized plans and timelines.”
Chris Wood: “Please get rid of the sand and put some mulch down or rubber.”
Jacqueline Vandyke: “Rubber or the fake grass would be amazing, and the canopy tops for shade.”
Elizabeth Starfish: “Wonderful. Now we just need a few shades over the playground at Liberty Park. Maybe some splash pads, too. Whispering Pines gets a little crowded sometimes. Wish there was a side for littles and big kids. My 2-year-old always seems to get knocked over by the older kids. We only go when there’s no one there.”
Travis Walls: “We need a skatepark in Inverness! This is baloney.”
Crystal MacGinnis: “@eric Williams, please seek advice and voting from parents before making the final plan. The ball was dropped at Depot park, don’t do it with WP park.”
Quote of the week: “I like a smile, how are you today, how’s your day going, and a great big thank you. I also don’t use them unless there’s no choice at all because having been a cashier for 19 years I feel like it’s eliminating jobs.” – Janice O’Brien Patterson, about self-checkout at grocery stores
Good news item of the week: Carolina Panthers player Sam Franklin Jr, a 2015 Citrus High School graduate, returned to Inverness recently to hold the inaugural Sam Franklin Youth Football Camp, giving kids who dream of playing professional sports an opportunity to meet and get instruction from someone from their hometown who has made the pros.
“I … never met any NFL players or NBA players. I didn’t know if they were regular people or not,” Franklin said. “Now that I’m around them it’s like, these are regular people, too. But when you don’t get to meet those people or talk to them and understand their story, you’re thinking they probably had everything given to them. But a lot of guys went through a lot of things.”