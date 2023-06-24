Hospital buys Lecanto land for expected ER facility
Because of the explosion of county growth near the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, HCA Citrus Memorial Hospital has purchased two parcels totaling over eight acres near there, according to county clerk records.
Although HCA has not officially announced building plans, records show the use as an ER facility with adjacent medical offices.
Citrus Memorial spokeswoman Katie Myers confirmed the sale but declined to elaborate as to what the hospital has planned for that hot area. She issued this statement:
“HCA Florida Citrus Hospital is excited to acquire this property as we focus on the future health care needs of the community,” Myers said. “The expansion of the Suncoast Parkway is projected to create significant growth in the area, which in turn will create the need for convenient healthcare services.”
New home for single dad and daughter in time for Father’s Day
It took Dennis McSeaton three years and a lot of effort, persistence and perseverance, but he reached his goal of providing a home for himself and his daughter.
Just days before Father’s Day, the 25-year-old single dad was handed the keys to his Habitat for Humanity home.
“He made it his mission to be here for her and to provide a good home for her,” his dad said. “This has been his major focus for the past several years, and he’s worked hard for this.”
He added, “He’s had a hard climb up the ladder to get to this point.”
“Dennis is a very responsible father,” said George Rusaw, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. “He’s an electrician by trade, which brings a useful skill set to the neighborhood. Sophia will have plenty of other children to interact with and a very supportive church community to embrace her.”
Many not qualified for affordable housing apartment
Although many who showed up for “application day” for the 18 units of the newly built St. Benedict Apartments in Crystal River did not qualify, some, like Kiasha Cauley did.
Cauley moved to Crystal River from Miami this past December, thanks to advice from her mother-in-law.
“I was paying $1,800 a month in rent,” said Cauley, which only included water. She added that she hopes she will be one of those selected. If so, she said, it wouldn’t take long to become a resident. “I’m going to move in as soon as possible.”
Construction began in January 2022 – two buildings with nine apartments in each building, both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Rents are set at $735 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom apartment.
In order to qualify, an applicant had to show proof they earned an income of $21,000 for a single-bedroom apartment, and $27,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, which disqualified many who had come to apply.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday, July 11.
Inside the Kratom community: energy, rehab found in controversial herb
On June 2, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill regulating the sale of kratom to consumers, and over half a dozen shops sell the plant in some capacity across Citrus and Marion counties, including Sunshine Supply Kava and Botanical Teas in Inverness, owned by Troy Harvey.
Harvey said he witnessed firsthand his loved ones’ struggle with the withdrawals of painkiller addiction. As an ex-addict himself, he knew how debilitating quitting can be.
“I actually just begged God to remove this addiction,” he said.
While Harvey found sobriety in other ways, he owes some of his loved ones’ recovery to kratom – an herbal leaf known to provide increased energy and a high like opiates.
Kratom, which contains psychoactive chemicals and acts on the same receptors as opioids, has become increasingly popular statewide despite some controversy surrounding its use.
Kratom is illegal in six states and in Sarasota County, after the Food and Drug Administration repeatedly warned against its use.
Also, a Frontiers in Pharmacology report found kratom users to be at increased risk of kratom-induced liver injury, irregular heart rhythms and neurological defects.
Hot topic of the week: There wasn’t one particular hot topic people were talking about, so we’re sharing a few comments from this week’s letters to the editor:
About the animal shelter: “As a donator I am really not a happy camper. This has been going on for too long, and reading that they have other things for the money is bad. I did not donate for anything else but for the animal shelter that is delay, delay, delay. This has gone too far! Let us do away with the delay and build that animal shelter!” – Jacki Schott
About protecting our waterways: “The biggest cause of (manatee) mortality is related to seagrass decline due to pollution in the form of excess nutrients entering our waterways, leaking septic systems, and fertilizer runoff … it is absolutely crucial that we prevent the degradation of our waterways so that we never have to initiate restoration efforts in the first place.” – Camella Ryan
About fire safety in Ozello/no to glampground: “I live in Ozello, and it takes a long time for a firetruck or ambulance to reach this area …. There are only three, maybe four fire hydrants in Ozello, none of which are close enough to be connected … The safety of residents is a major concern. Some campers can be careless, not tending to grills, flicking cigarette butts on the ground, or neglecting to extinguish oil-burning tiki lamps …. Remember, it takes no time for a fire to get out of control, but it takes 30 minutes or more for a fire truck to reach Ozello. Is a life worth risking?” – Susie Broadwell
Quote of the week: “He didn’t care about society. He’d say, ‘My hair’s long; my clothes don’t match. I’m going to put my Hey Dudes (shoes) on and Hawaii 5-0 shorts and a wife beater shirt and this is me.’” – Steve Lamanda, about his 16-year-old son, Cole, who died in a tragic car accident Saturday, June 17
Good news item of the week: Hundreds of volunteers, dozens of local businesses, and thousands of pounds of BBQ meat sold at M&B Dairy on June 17 raised more than $45,000 – plus an additional $20,000 in donations – to benefit Deputy Andy Lahera’s family.
Lahera remains hospitalized ever since the 14-year law enforcement veteran and School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School was involved in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.
“Our whole community is the best,” wrote Leon McClellan, owner of M&B Dairy in Lecanto, on his Facebook page.
Fundraising efforts and prayers continue for the beloved deputy.