Hospital buys Lecanto land for expected ER facility

Because of the explosion of county growth near the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, HCA Citrus Memorial Hospital has purchased two parcels totaling over eight acres near there, according to county clerk records.

Habitat for Humanity

Single father Dennis McSeaton and his daughter, Sophia, outside their new Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs. “My dream for Sophia is to know she’ll always have a house of her own,” McSeaton said.
St. Benedict Apartments-Lining up

The line forms to the left for those waiting for the application process to begin.
Kava Bar 1

Troy Harvey owns and operates the Sunshine Supply 352 Kava Bar in Inverness. Among his specialties he offers varieties of kava and kratom teas, which he makes daily.
lemonade for Deputy Lahera

From left: Teagann Todd, 13, Weston Sudlow, 4, Jaycee Sudlow, 9, Bubba Sudlow, sell lemonade June 17 on the M&B Dairy driveway leading up to the barbecue pickup station during the fundraiser for Deputy Andy Lahera.

