Aldi no longer wants to build Inverness store

Oh, no! Say it ain’t so.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Oscar Omar Delbono

Oscar Omar Delbono
Pat Fitzpatrick dies

Long-time Crystal River City Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick died Wednesday morning.
Moller graduates

Brayden Moeller, now 18 and a 2023 Citrus High School graduate, nearly lost his life at age 12 when he was struck by lightning while practicing soccer with his dad. He starts college in the fall at Florida Gulf Coast University with the plans of going into physical therapy as a career after being inspired by the dedication of the therapists who have worked with him during all these years of recovery from his accident.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.