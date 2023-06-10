Aldi no longer wants to build Inverness store
Oh, no! Say it ain’t so.
The much-anticipated Aldi grocery store that was slated to be built on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive in Inverness isn’t happening after all.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams said the company had already gone through the city’s permitting process and submitted engineering and design applications, but has decided against it.
The company also didn’t give any explanation for its change of plans.
Williams said the community had been asking for an Aldi and believed the Inverness location was ideal.
Aldi’s cancellation was “a big deal” for the city, Williams said.
Aldi continues its progress toward a store in Lecanto.
Arrest made in Dollar General shooting; charge of attempted murder
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, Sunday, June 4, and charged him with attempted murder after shooting a person several times at the Dollar General in Crystal River.
While CCSO details of the shooting are still limited, the Chronicle learned that there was an altercation between Delbono and his victim in the store parking lot prior to the shooting. The shooting also did not occur inside the store, but rather outside, and no Dollar General employees were involved.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the CCSO and remained in critical but stable condition as of June 6 when the story ran in the Chronicle.
This is not the first time Delbono was involved in a shooting.
In 2009 Delbono shot and killed a neighbor during an argument. According to records, Delbono said it was in self-defense and that he feared for his life. The assistant state attorney at the time, Pete Magrino, said it was not possible to disprove Delbono’s claim so Delbono was never charged.
Local charter fisher Chris Wilkins saves three in water floating for hours
After 31 years on the water, charter fisherman Chris Wilkins was shocked to see his worst fear become a reality – three people stranded miles from shore, floating in the water during a storm.
“It was almost like a dream, like, am I really seeing people?” he said.
Wilkins, the owner of Cool Change Fishing Charters, rescued the trio on June 4 after their boat sank off Crystal River.
With the boat’s batteries submerged, they were without power, including the boat’s radio, which could have been used to call the Coast Guard. Without any means to communicate their predicament, the men floated with life vests for hours, ending up 27 miles from shore.
Wilkins returned the trio safely to shore – in a storm – and then they disappeared before Wilkins could get their names.
Citrus County gets $1.24 million to help expand broadband
Do you hate not being able to get internet access in some places across the county?
Citrus County recently got 1.24 million reasons to celebrate with the news that the state announced it will inject $1.24 million into Citrus County to help ease the digital divide.
The money will add 310 miles of fiber-optic cable in the unincorporated communities in the northeast and northwest and provide 4,982 unserved locations with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
Broadband expansion is no longer a want, but a need, said County Administrator Steve Howard.
“By extending broadband infrastructure, this project aims to provide reliable and high-speed Internet connectivity to residents, enhancing their quality of life and economic opportunities,” said Todd Dunn, Citrus County’s chief information officer.
Inverness native, Crystal River icon, Patrick Fitzpatrick dies after a long battle
He was a banker and businessman, a Crystal River city councilman, a former Clemson football player and a forever fan, a pillar of the community, “but most importantly, Patrick Fitzpatrick was a family man,” said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek in a statement Wednesday.
“Crystal River lost one of its own today,” Meek said. “We give thanks for Pat, his incredible service to Crystal River, and the time we had with him. Pat has made Crystal River a much better place and we are grateful for him.”
Patrick “Pat” Fitzpatrick died Wednesday, June 7, at age 66 after a long, valiant battle with cancer.
“To me, he was ‘Mr. Crystal River,’” said Crystal River businessman Wil Wilson. “I’ve known Pat my entire life; he and my late father, Steve, were friends.
“From his years in the banking industry and real estate fields all the way to his involvement in community organizations and coaching youth sports, I don’t think anyone did more for this community than Pat Fitzpatrick.”
Hot topic of the week:
When the news of Aldi not coming to Inverness was announced, people reacted. Here’s what some said on the Chronicle Facebook page:
Joseph Sosnicki: “I don’t really understand the point of Aldi in Inverness when we have Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie.”
Joyce Chartier: “Inverness is a zoo with the traffic most days. I would think that would be a blessing to have them say no.”
Barbara Walsh: “That intersection would have been a traffic nightmare! Glad they changed plans!”
Dan Shafer: “If we get lucky maybe we can get a Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or Longhorn in town where they were going.”
Amanda Amato: “Aldi realized that building one in Lecanto AND Inverness was a dumb idea. That’s why they’re keeping the Lecanto one. Good grief. Just because something new comes, doesn’t mean that we need it at every red light – see every Dollar General, Family Dollar, 7 Eleven, Dunkin, or random car wash or mattress store that has popped up in the past five years.”
Larra Townsend: “I just want a Planet Fitness in Crystal River.”
Michelle DeGrazia: “I just want my KFC back!”
Sean Puckett: “Tijuana Flat please!”
Lauren Vargo: “We need Kroger.”
Bonnie Jessee: “How ‘bout a Trader Joe’s?”
Quote of the week:“I’m not a hero. As a captain, it was my duty.” – Chris Wilkins, charter fisherman who rescued three people he found who had been floating in the water for hours
Good news item of the week:At age 12, Brayden Moeller was struck by lightning while practicing soccer with his dad.
He was in intensive care at UF Health Shands Hospital for two weeks. The doctors prepared Brayden’s parents for the worst, talking to them about potential organ failure, amputation, brain damage, and end-of-life care.
Now 18, Brayden is nearly fully recovered, has played soccer all four years of high school, recently graduated from Citrus High School and is heading to college to become a physical therapist.
The teen and his family are using this experience to advocate for lightning safety, learning CPR, student athletes getting EKG screenings through Who We Play For and reaching out to the families of other kids who have also been struck by lightning through the nonprofit A Bolt of Hope (www.facebook.com/aboltofhope).