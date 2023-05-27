Local businessman to be part of Netflix documentary series
As an 8-year-old, Eric Ducharme would watch the mermaids perform at Weeki Wachee Springs and promise himself that he would make it his life’s work to make the costumes for those performers.
He started at 13 making mermaid tails at his home. Twenty years later his Mertailor business has grown to include overseeing live mermaid shows, rehearsals, cast auditions, new tail designs and new materials for their construction. The business also now includes several saltwater aquariums.
And now, at 33, Ducharme is one of the people who will be the focus of a four-part Netflix documentary series, “Merpeople,” about the mermaid industry, pageantry, its characters, and businesses that were built as an offshoot of the lifestyle.
Ducharme said the documentary series allows him to “share my story with millions of people” and bring more exposure to his company and employees.
The Netflix documentary series will “celebrate the mermaid community” and it will also allow Ducharme to continue in his efforts to set an example of having a dream and creating a plan to make it a reality.
Planners to Glampground: No
Second time, same result.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) on Thursday voted 6-1 to recommend denial on a developer’s rezoning request to build a Glampground resort on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
They did the same thing three months ago by a vote of 5-2.
“I’m feeling like I’m having deja vu,” joked PDC chairwoman Stacey Worthington before proceedings began.
Prior to the vote, opponents to the plan packed the Lecanto government building meeting room to air their concerns.
Ozello resident Dick Urban said the revised application is nothing more than “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”
Resident Gene Strickland called the proposed development “the most devastating land use-zoning application of a coastal low-estuary property that I have seen in my 42 years as an Ozello homeowner.
County commissioners, the last word on zoning matters, will consider the plan June 20.
Massullo: New bill will help alleviate affordable housing shortage
At the May 19 Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, one of the topics guest speaker Rep. Ralph Massullo addressed: the benefits of Senate Bill 102, designed to make housing more affordable. The bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, provides incentives for investments in affordable housing and encourages mixed-use developments in commercial areas.
“It (will) incentivize more developers to do affordable housing projects as well as reduce and, in some cases, eliminate burdensome regulations that restrict building, which should also reduce costs,” Massullo said.
“We should also have more funding for projects like Hidden Lakes, soon to start in Crystal River, that (use) tax credits to build market-quality apartments with quality amenities that rent for half or less than market rates for those individuals that economically qualify.”
Citrus County loses a beloved icon ‘Coach’ Archie Dabney died Sunday, May 21
Archie Dabney, the man known simply as “Coach,” died Sunday, May 21, at age 95.
The longtime Citrus County educator spent his entire career, some 40 years, teaching kids and also the adults he worked with what it means to be a person of integrity and value, first at Booker T. Washington School in Inverness then Crystal River High School, finishing his career in 1995 as principal of Citrus Springs Elementary School.
“I think I’ve known Coach Dabney my whole life,” said Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Citrus County native and current Superintendent of Schools. “He was a good friend to my parents, and when I began teaching at Crystal River Middle School, he became one of my mentors.
“If I ever needed him for advice, he was there. I loved his passion for kids; he was tough on them, but he loved every one of them.
“Coach and I had many, many conversations, and I will always remember him, and will always consider him a great friend,” she said.
Remains of Marine veteran killed in Ukraine return home
Shortly after Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi Jr. voluntarily went to Ukraine to help in their fight against Russia, he was killed sometime between April 23 and April 26, 2022, when the Ukrainian unit he was with was hit by missile bombardment.
Shortly after that, Grady Kurpasi, 50, was declared MIA.
His death was confirmed on April 5, 2023, and at that time his remains could not be returned to his family.
Because he had not been serving in an official U.S. capacity, the U.S. State Department could not bring his son’s remains home.
On Saturday, May 20, his remains were returned to the U.S. and he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in about two months.
When I heard (the news), I was elated that he would finally be coming home,” said his father, Grady Kurpasi Sr., who lives in Citrus County. “This gives me some closure. He was MIA for more than a year, and that was hard on everybody involved.”
Hot topic of the week: Should funding be approved and in place prior to starting the new animal shelter?
People had thoughts on that topic and shared them on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Travis Phillips: “‘Where there is animal worship, there is human sacrifice’- Chesterton. Before we spend $9-12 million on this, there shouldn’t be one hungry or homeless family in our county.”
Laura McKee: “There’s absolutely no reason we can’t do both (take care of animals and people). And there’s no good reason that has to be solved before we can build an animal shelter. Besides, what we’re looking to spend on the shelter is a one-time cost and pales in comparison to what we spend feeding and housing people year after year.
“I don’t know what share Citrus County receives, but in 2022 people in Florida were given almost $5 billion in food stamps. Local charities provide food on top of that. As far as housing, who knows, but they just passed giving developers more tax paid incentives to build affordable housing. To the tune of $711 million. We’re not putting animals over people by any stretch of the imagination.”
Patrick Shipman: “So many issues in Citrus County: roads, hunger, housing, and yes our animal friends. I guess it is a matter of priorities always.”
Bonnie Lefebvre: “This shelter is long overdue. They have dragged this on long enough. Get it started.”
Quote of the week: “We failed you and we failed ourselves … We’ve allowed you to grow up in a world that is full of ‘us vs. them’ rather than ‘united we stand.’ And so I’m asking you to succeed where we have failed.” – Cortney Stewart, Chronicle columnist and former Lecanto High School graduate, addressing the Class of 2023 high school graduates in an open letter to them
Good news of the week: This past week 850-plus high school students graduated this week. In an open letter to the Class of 2023, Superintendent of Schools Sandra “Sam” Himmel congratulated them, charged them to “be bold and brave as you head out into the world,” and encouraged them to “return to your roots (in Citrus County) and become a productive member of this wonderful community we call home.”