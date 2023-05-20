Some of the most popular stories of the week

Ben Crofchick 1

Ben Crofchick, who calls himself “just a small town guy from Inverness,” is now a Los Angeles-based model who travels all over the world, modeling in fashion shows and posing for ads for websites, magazines and billboards.

Local Citrus County man hits the runways as a model

Commission strikes down Sweetwater Homes development 1

Oak Village resident Thomas Sholar plugs his ears and watches a monitor as Sweetwater Homes of Citrus CEO addresses the Citrus County Commission Thursday evening, May 11, during a hearing to discuss a new community within Oak Village. Sholar also addressed the commissioners expressing his displeasure with the plans to build a large, multi-family village within his community.
Ruthie Schlabach 2023
Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2 extension groundbreaking 1

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola A. Liquori, left, breaks ground with Florida State Rep. Ralph Massullo, Citrus County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach and FDOT District Seven Secretary David Gwynn, P.E., on Tuesday morning, May 16, at the Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2, construction site in Crystal River. The project will connect State Road 44 and County Road 486 over a three-mile, four-lane project. The cost of the road, two lanes in each direction, is expected to be $103 million. Completion of the project is expected in late 2026, according to FDOT.
Dixon Miss Florida

Caroline Dixon, a Citrus County native, Crystal River High School 2016 graduate and former Miss Homosassa, was crowned Miss Florida USA 2023 Sunday, May 14. She’ll go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada, in September.

