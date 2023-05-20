Some of the most popular stories of the week
Local Citrus County man hits the runways as a model
As a boy growing up in Inverness, Ben Crofchick was mostly interested in playing baseball.
But as he got older, he’d be out at the mall or a restaurant and people would ask, “Are you a model?”
Today at 24, Crofchick’s answer is yes.
In 2019, with $500 in his bank account, he signed with a modeling agency and got on a plane to Los Angeles. Four years later, he’s walked the runway, traveled all over the world having his photo taken, been on billboards for fashion brands like True Religion and he has even had his photo taken while being fed spaghetti by superstar Christina Aguilera for a magazine.
But he’s still “just Ben from Inverness.”
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “But I’m just me. And I know this could all go away – I was in London when COVID shut everything down and spent the next year back at my mom’s. I had money saved and did a lot of social media stuff and did some workout videos, so you never know what could happen.
“That’s why I have other things in the works,” he said.
Sugarmill Woods project axed; Residents blast developer during raucous meeting
The owners of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus are back to square one in hopes of the county rezoning nearly 50 acres in Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village.
More than 100 Sugarmill Woods residents came out to hear the County Commission’s unanimous decision to deny the developer’s request to allow as many as 250 rental units in the area.
The developers, during the 3 1/2 hour meeting, were almost friendless in the standing-room only chambers as about 40 people voiced opposition to the rezoning change, and many peppered the developer and his few supporters, with shouted insults, personal attacks, and accusations of greed and a willingness to ruin their community with rental units.
Some in the audience during public input time warned commissioners that Sugarmill Woods typically had a high voter turnout and the county’s five elected officials on the dais would do well to remember it.
Ron Rewald, a former real estate developer, said that while much of the proposed development was also meant for young working people, in addition to seniors, the younger lifestyle brought with it a louder lifestyle, and music, and motorcycles.
“That’s what’s going to happen here,” he told commissioners. “That’s what’s going to rest on your shoulders.”
Inverness Grill House closes doors
Sadly, it wasn’t a surprise when the Inverness Grill House, formerly Golden Corral, in Inverness closed its doors after barely six months.
David and April Jedziniak, the father-and-daughter duo who opened the reimagined restaurant last fall, had been so excited about their new enterprise. However, it didn’t work out. The concept just didn’t catch on.
They left this message on Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our permanent closing. Thank you to our wonderful employees and customers who supported us trying to live our dream.”
In the end, it came down to consumer preference.
“I think people had hoped the old buffet format would return,” Citrus County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Josh Wooten said. “They did a nice job with the interior remodel but at the end of the day they weren’t offering a product that the consumers wanted. Hopefully they will reevaluate and go back to the Golden Corral model.”
“Should have reopened as a renovated Golden Corral,” commented Robert Lackner on Facebook. “When you open a business you have to know your audience and this county is an all-you-can-eat type of place.”
Resident: Bring us nice things
Sharon Hill, who lives in Sugarmill Woods, asked a question of county commissioners that has been asked numerous times.
Why can’t the board attract better restaurants and stores than the plethora of car washes, gas stations and fast-food joints?
“Has the board ever considered bringing in any restaurants – not fast food (but) restaurants, you know, like breakfast, lunch and dinner?” she asked, suggesting Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans and IHOP — but no bars or high-priced eateries, Hill added.
The answer is always the same: “That is not our job as a board,” said Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach. “That is the private sector. We’re here to do the budget and policy.”
Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2 extension groundbreaking
Like it or not, construction on the Suncoast Parkway 2, Phase 2, project has begun.
A ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, May 16, launched the work on the three-mile, four-lane roadway that will connect State Road 44 and County Road 486 at a cost of $103 million.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation the project will “improve mobility, providing a direct route from Citrus County to the Tampa Bay Metro Area by connecting Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Hillsborough counties.”
The road project will also include an extension of the Suncoast Trail.
Hot topic of the week: A developer wanting to build a community of 250 rental units in Sugarmill Woods was a scorching hot topic this week, as was growth in general. Here’s what some said on the Chronicle Facebook page:
Gary Mock: “Sweetwater probably needs to sell the property to a developer like KB Homes, which builds mainly starter homes. Keep the current zoning and pack in 90 homes with 90 driveways.”
Andy Murcah: “The development in general needs to be slowed. We DO NOT have the infrastructure to handle it. This includes roads, power, schools, hospitals, first responders. Then think, if we add 5, 10 or 15k residents what will our waterways and forests look like? Keep Citrus County as the Nature Coast … We need to leave some areas of the state unpaved; you can't keep on pouring concrete and not expect serious environmental repercussions. We have tons of wildlife here, where will they go?”
Bonnie Lefebvre: “They need to stop tearing out every tree and grass and realize we don't want to be a concrete jungle!”
Anthony Lanzilotta: “Unfortunately, this is an overall population problem not just a Citrus population problem. Until you limit the number of kids people can have you won't ever be able to stop what's happening. Also the longer people live is another issue. People always complain about population but never want to have real discussions about slowing it down.”
Quote of the week: “I will always engage in political free speech. Lies and false statements are not political free speech." — County Commissioner Diana Finegan, explaining the cease-and-desist letters sent to about a dozen people from Finegan’s lawyer, Bill Grant, for “false and defamatory” statements made about her
Good news item of the week: Crystal River native and former Rock Crusher Elementary School teacher Caroline Dixon won the title of Miss Florida USA on Mother’s Day — with her mom in the audience. Dixon, 25, representing Palm Harbor, goes on to the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada in September.