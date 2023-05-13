Some of the most popular stories of the week
Five months after tragic motorcycle accident, local teen on the mend
The story of Matt Holmes’ motorcycle accident is a story of the right people being at the right place at the right time — his sister who saw the accident and called 911, the neighbor who heard it and called Matt’s mom, Matt’s grandma who is a nurse and came to the scene and another neighbor who used his 10 years as a Navy combat medic to administer first aid before the ambulance arrived and, most importantly, convinced EMS to get the teen on a helicopter and to a trauma center.
Matt spent 49 days in the hospital, the first 11 in a coma, then three-and-a-half weeks in rehab.
Also during Matt’s 49-day hospital stay, the family celebrated Christmas together, Matt’s 18th birthday on Jan. 17, and they had a wedding – Matt’s mom, Marisa McClain, and now-stepdad Eduardo Cruz.
“They said (Matt) would be in rehab for four to six months, but he was ready after three-and-a-half weeks,” McClain said. “It’s a miracle – we’re so blessed … I think his youth and his determination is what got him through this.”
As for Matt, his immediate hope is to return to his job at Caliber Car Wash in Inverness.
He had planned to go into welding after he graduates high school, but that might not be possible, depending on recovery of his hands.
He said gunsmithing is something he’s considering.
But he’s NOT considering getting back on a motorcycle.
“I’ll pass on that,” he said, “at least for a while.”
Man accused of shooting teen no longer free on bail
Michael Regalski, the Citrus Springs man accused of shooting a juvenile in the stomach as he and two friends drove by his home last month, is no longer a free man awaiting trial after Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton on Friday, May 5, deemed him a threat to the community.
Regalski is accused of shooting at two juveniles, aged 14 and 15 years old, and an 18-year-old adult, driving a utility vehicle by his home on North Pavilion Loop and hitting the 15-year-old in the stomach April 22. He pleaded not guilty.
Fritton said before revoking the bond that most people would erect no-trespassing signs, put up obstructions, or continue to call 911 if they were annoyed at people driving ATVs or utility task vehicles that damaged their property.
“This wasn’t a life and death matter until Mr. Regalski made it one,” Fritton said.
Citrus County hits the airwaves again
Citrus County is making quite a splash on television these days.
This time the county could be featured on the Waypoint Channel, a streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming that’s available on several apps, including Pluto TV, FuboTV, Amazon Freevee, Tubi and Sling.
Capt. Brandon Branch of Crystal River, who has been producing a TV fishing show called “Local Lines,” has offered Discover Crystal River to be a sponsor on that show, which airs on Waypoint.
Branch anticipates around 20 million views between social media and the television show.
“Local Lines” will also do a show touting the lakes of the east side of the county. Another episode will focus on hunting in the county. Saltwater fishing will be shown out of Homosassa and Crystal River.
The Citrus County Tourism Development Council (TDC) at their last meeting voted unanimously to recommend taking $18,000 from its special-projects fund for this sponsorship opportunity.
Deputies shut down grow house, take 68 pounds of marijuana
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit and members of SWAT responded to a Dunnellon residence on Tuesday, May 2, to serve a narcotics search warrant and arrested two people and seized 211 plants and 12 pounds of dried and processed cannabis bud, for a total combined weight of 68 pounds. Officials also seized a small amount of MDMA, various drug ledgers, scales, baggies and a large quantity of cultivation equipment.
U.S. 41 widening project gets $2.32 million infusion
For 30 or so years there have been discussions on widening U.S. 41 in Inverness, and last year, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced a one-mile, four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge.
The estimated $1.8 million project is still in the design phase, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.
The Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) board, at its last meeting, announced an additional $2.32 million will be allocated toward the widening project from south of the bridge to north of North Sportsman Point.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said it probably won’t speed up the project but it helps to keep moving it forward and pay for any extra costs.
When finished, that stretch will be reconstructed and widened from the current two lanes to four.
The project will include bike lanes, sidewalks, new bridges over the Withlacoochee Trail, a pedestrian crossing and new pond sites.
Hot topic of the week: Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, May 9, signed education changes that include prohibiting students from using cell phones during class time and curtailing use of TikTok on school grounds.
As always, Chronicle Facebook readers had a range of reactions. Here’s what some said:
Andy Murcah: “It's almost like they should be there to learn or something. Good lord it took the government to state this?”
Dianne LaMantia Huffman: “Big props Governor! Far too many distractions for students!”
Matthew David: “How about NO MORE GUNS or right-wing propaganda?”
Robyn Alarcon: “Can he worry about homeowners insurance instead of all these other distractions?”
Tom Neely: “I was hoping this read ‘no more guns in schools.’ But, NOOOOO, it's about taking the threat of cell phones away. The 'right' taking away cell phones, but guns aren't a problem.”
Donna Puckett: “Reading is crucial. Cell phones are not being BANNED. We are going to be doing what other states are doing. Taking away the distraction. You can still bring your phone and use it for certain things at designated times.”
Cheri Phillips: “Heck, we weren’t allowed to chew gum in class! I never understood how they allowed cell phones in the classroom.”
Gail Chevalier: “The counties in Florida should enforce this. The government is stepping into too many things.”
Elizabeth Starfish: “I need to get a hold of my kid to know when to pick her up after school. Would be nice to be able to contact her after school hours. Get rid of the cell phone blocker!”
Harleigh DeCoteau: “Bruh, if my kid goes anywhere where family isn't, they're having their phones.”
Quote of the week: “One final note: Run from the water and hide from the wind.” — Chris Evan, Citrus County emergency management director, giving a “rule of thumb” piece of advice about hurricanes and major storms as the beginning of hurricane season approaches on June 1
Good news item of the week: Among his many honors, such as Citizen of the Year in 1996 for starting Veterans Appreciation Week, being inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame in 2015 and a lifetime achievement award from the Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart in 2018, Retired Army Col. Curt Ebitz was recently presented with the DAR Medal of Honor from the Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).