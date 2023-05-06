Golden Citrus Scholars celebrated with bus tour full of gifts
It’s that time of year when local high school Golden Citrus Scholars are celebrated.
This year, 20 students, including twin brothers, were honored as School District officials and Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) board members ventured around the county Saturday, April 29, for their fourth annual Golden Citrus Scholars bus tour, making 19 stops to honor these remarkable students.
Each public high school in the county selected students for seven different categories, which the school district and CCEF then chose from to determine the district’s winners for these categories.
Students were given stipends ranging from $500 to $2,000 to be used for educational expenses after high school, plus a variety of gifts.
In addition to being chosen Crystal River High School’s Golden Scholar in mathematics, Carson Edwards was also selected to be the school district’s Hall of Fame Golden Citrus Scholar, awarding him a $2,000 stipend in addition to a laptop and other gifts.
“I’m super surprised, I didn’t expect it but I’m super appreciative and just happy to be here,” said Carson.
Sweetwater CEO maps out proposed Sugarmill rental community
Next week Citrus County commissioners will tackle developer Sweetwater Homes of Citrus’ controversial plan to build up to 250 multi-family rental homes at Sugarmill Woods’ Oak Village community.
The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) has already recommended approval with conditions. County staff found the request consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Now it’s up to the county commissioners to support or deny the PDC’s recommendation.
Many Sugarmill residents oppose the new Cherry Oaks development, fearing increased congestion, a loss of the community’s laid-back atmosphere and a drop in property values caused by renters.
Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, is confident that once he explains the project in detail at next week’s County Commission meeting, it will put people’s minds at ease.
Katch Twenty-Two knocked down, to be rebuilt;
food truck open
Although the once vine-covered building near the intersection of County Road 491 and State Road 44 in Lecanto has been Katch Twenty-Two since 2016, locals in Citrus County have long called it by its former name, the Rusty Duck.
So, when the building was demolished a week or so ago, social media was abuzz: “Oh no! They tore down the Rusty Duck.”
“We wouldn’t have had Katch Twenty-Two without Louise (Aneiro) who owned the Rusty Duck for nearly 30 years, and we’re always grateful that she worked with us and was willing to sell us the property,” said Tiffany Wiggins, Katch Twenty-Two owner with her husband, Richard Wiggins.
The casual fine dining restaurant had outgrown the more than 50-year-old building, so the Wiggins decided to knock it down and rebuild a restaurant that has all the features they’ve wanted, from a bigger, state-of-the-art kitchen to a bar area and a more modern aesthetic.
Katch Twenty-Two still sells food through the Katch Mobile food truck, open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Wiggins’ hope to have the new restaurant completed and reopened by summer/fall 2024.
“We always knew we wanted to grow our business, and a couple years in it became apparent that we would need a bigger space,” Tiffany Wiggins said. “We also do catering, and we needed a kitchen that was better equipped.”
Woman faces dozens of animal cruelty charges
Lisa Bennett, who owns Critterville animal rescue in Hernando, was recently charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty and four counts of aggravated cruelty after a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Citrus County Animal Control officer investigated an animal cruelty complaint and a horrific scene of dead and neglected dogs and cats.
“Upon entry into the residence, the smell of ammonia and feces was so severe it immediately made your eyes burn and made it nearly impossible to breathe,” the deputy reported in arrest documents.
The county’s Animal Control Department had issued Bennett a citation in October 2022 and ordered her to fix the problems of the neglected animals and to take them to a veterinarian for care.
Bennett admitted she didn’t take her animals for care, according to records, and that she didn’t have an excuse for her lack of care and that having so many animals became too much for her.
Bennett was arrested and taken to the Citrus County jail. Her bond is $47,000.
Citrus County’s Jeopardy Master
Ken Marotte’s Citrus County history column continues to be a favorite with Chronicle readers.
On Sunday, April 30, Marotte wrote about Art Fleming, the original host of “Jeopardy!” from 1964 and until 1979.
After almost 2,900 episodes, Fleming left the game show to do other things, from a syndicated radio show to reuniting with “Jeopardy!” announcer Don Pardo to parody his old show in Weird Al Yankovic’s “I Lost At Jeopardy” video. He also stole a scene in the “Airplane II” movie by hosting a “Jeopardy!” game during a calamity on the plane.
Fleming and his wife, Becky, retired to Crystal River, and Fleming served as emcee for many community events. He even interviewed 1950’s singer Eddie Fisher (father of “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher) at the Crystal River Mall on Oct. 11, 1994.
Fleming was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 1995 and died two weeks later at age 70.
Hot topic of the week: Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast took some heat for a post on his Facebook page, which has since been taken down, showing a hat with the message: “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat.”
Here’s what some said on the Chronicle Facebook page and letters to the editor:
Marie Rago: “Remember to identify yourself as a Republican if you call the sheriff’s office or you might not get any response. He made his position clear.”
Britton Durbin: “Attaching your identity to a political party is a pretty sad thing to do. Support of policy and ideas is one thing, making it your identity is another.”
Kevin Greenleaf: “Mike’s got my vote.”
Linda Piotrowski Lavery Coughlin: “... To intimate that Democrats are not Americans is offensive, especially from a sheriff, who has sworn to … ’protect and serve’ all citizens of his jurisdiction. Sheriff Prendergast owes the Democrats of Citrus County an apology.”
Charles Ray Jones: “(Regarding the message on the hat), the same might be said relative to the Republicans, as neither party makes me proud as an American … I believe many Americans realize that most political controversy is driven by far less than one percent of the population at each extreme of the political spectrum. Extremists saturate the political dialogue in their hyped attempts to get attention and to sway ‘undecided’ voters. They also discourage more capable and more patriotic candidates from entering the fray … Linda Coughlin invokes the important element of patriotism. Thus, I would offer a better slogan: ‘I’d rather be a patriotic American than a Democrat or a Republican.’”
Bill Dolley, Sgt/LtCol, USMC: “... I’ll better Mr. (Jones’) slogan with a better mantra: ‘I’d rather be an Independent American Patriot than either a popularity-based Democrat or Republican American Patriot’ … Though politics plays a huge part in getting elected as a county sheriff, once in office and sworn in, being a Republican or Democrat matters not.”
Quote of the week: “Going into the bottom of the seventh needing two runs to tie it and then being able to score three runs to win, it just says so much about the character of this team.” – Larry Bishop, Citrus High School head coach, after the CHS softball team won its third district title in a row, beating Nature Coast Tech 8-7 on Thursday, May 4.
Good news of the week: Single dad of a disabled daughter, Allen Golec is training for the Chicago Marathon this October, running to raise funds for the nonprofit Danny Did and also raise awareness for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Golec’s 19-year-old daughter, Abigaile, lives with Dravet syndrome, a rare, genetic form of epilepsy.
Every Saturday or Sunday, weather permitting, Golec runs on the Withlacoochee State Trail pushing Abigaile in her running stroller.
Wearing her beloved Disney mouse ears, Abigaile Golec calls out coaching tips to her dad.
“Bye! Bye! Bye!” she yells, which in Abigailese means, “Faster! Faster! Faster!”