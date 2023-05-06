Golden Scholars 2023 Hall of Fame 5

Golden Scholars 2023 Hall of Fame

As confetti and streamers float to the ground, Crystal River High School senior Carson Edwards celebrates his Citrus Golden Scholars Hall of Fame award Saturday afternoon outside his Homosassa home.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Golden Citrus Scholars celebrated with bus tour full of gifts

It’s that time of year when local high school Golden Citrus Scholars are celebrated.

Steve Ponticos

Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, has released a video which spells out in more detail his proposed Cherry Oaks Village housing development in Sugarmill Woods.
Katch Twenty Two plans new restaurant 1

Chef Olivia Plockelman prepares chicken wings Monday, May 1, with the help of prep cook Chris Colon inside the Katch Twenty-Two Mobile food truck in Lecanto. Food is served from the truck weekdays.
Lisa Bennett

Bennett
Art Fleming

Many people don’t recall that “Jeopardy!” actually started in 1964 and ran until 1979 under the direction of a genial gentleman named Art Fleming.
Chicago marathon 1

Allen Golec, who will be running in the Chicago Marathon in October, runs April 27 along the Withlacoochee State Trail in Floral City with his daughter Abigaile. The young woman suffers from a debilitating seizure condition. Golec’s marathon run is a tool he hopes to bring awareness to her condition.

