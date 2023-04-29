Some of the most popular stories of the week
Finally - a new animal shelter for Citrus County
Although the vote was not unanimous, county commissioners voted 3-1 to build a new county animal shelter for $9 million.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was not present at Tuesday's meeting. Commissioner Diana Finegan voted no because she said there wasn't enough clarity on how the county would ultimately pay for the facility.
The building of a new shelter is a dream fulfilled for County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, who has been pushing for it since she was elected in 2020. She has repeatedly said conditions at the current facility are cramped and unsafe.
“I can’t wait to break ground,” she said.
Before Tuesday’s vote at a workshop meeting Community Services Director Eric Head showed a video of the current shelter, which showed the dilapidated condition and the cramped conditions of staff.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she was close to tears after seeing it.
Commissioner Holly Davis had this message for the shelter staff: “Thank you for persevering in the current facility. “We’re going to get this done.”
Groundwork begins for next phase of Suncoast Parkway
The property just east of the Pine Ridge entrance along County Road 486 being cleared of vegetation, brush and trees can only mean one thing: The initial groundwork for the next phase of the Suncoast Parkway extension has begun.
That work will take about three weeks, after which site grading will begin.
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is planning an upcoming formal event heralding the start of the three-mile extension to State Road 44.
Construction will include a continuation of the Suncoast Trail, part of Florida’s Statewide Greenways and Trails System.
The entire extension from County Road 486 to the existing terminus at State Road 44 should take about three years, according to FDOT.
“This can be a great opportunity for Citrus County if we plan properly, and I feel that this commission and administration are working hard to get ahead of the curve,” County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
Man accused of shooting juvenile in stomach
Michael Regalski, the Citrus Springs man accused of shooting at two juveniles and an adult driving a utility vehicle by his home and hitting one juvenile in the stomach on Saturday, April 24, was ordered by the circuit court to hand over any firearms he still owns and not to purchase any new ones.
The order also requires Regalski to hand over any ammunition and guns in his possession, regardless of whether he owns them, and if he owns a concealed carry license.
The juvenile who was shot in the stomach is now home recovering after being airlifted to UF Health Shands hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Regalski, 65, was charged with attempted premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.
Regalski pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court records, and is scheduled to appear at the Inverness courthouse May 12.
Regalski told detectives he saw the utility vehicle traveling just north of his home and as it passed his front yard, he fired his Glock 40-caliber handgun at the vehicle.
Then he went into his home, put his pistol away, put his clothes into the washing machine, took a shower and then erased his security camera, which recorded the shooting.
Currently, Regalski is free on a $65,000 bond, with the requirement that he not have contact with any of the three victims.
New rehabilitation center to open in Lecanto
New Mexico-based ClearSky Health will open its first physical rehabilitation center in Florida in Lecanto. Construction on the 36-bed hospital began in September and the facility is estimated to open the third quarter of this year.
Rehabilitation services for patients will include an interdisciplinary team with a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other health care professionals. The average length of stay is 10-14 days.
According to Cathy Alonzo, ClearSky’s vice president of marketing and business development, because hospitals are discharging patients sooner, there’s a need for medical rehabilitation to get patients back to their prior level of function and continue medical management before discharging them back home safely.
Wooten: 'A very exciting time' to live in Citrus County
In a Q&A with Josh Wooten, president/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and a past county commissioner, Chronicle reporter Mike Bates asked questions about the growth explosion in Citrus County.
One question was about the pros and cons of more commercial development.
Wooten said, “The pros are more choices for our residents, a diversified tax base, more jobs. The cons are growing beyond a rate that our local government can keep up with the infrastructure and competing with our smaller local businesses for consumer dollars.”
He added that he thinks the infrastructure is not strong enough to handle this unprecedented growth.
“Some of our local leaders did not see the urgency of preparing our county for growth,” he said. “I do believe with some recent changes in leadership at the county level, we are getting better positioned to control our destiny.
“I think this is a very exciting time. It’s understandable that some of us are apprehensive about the rate of growth we are experiencing but I am optimistic that we still have a chance to get it right.”
Hot topic of the week: The shooting of a juvenile riding in a utility vehicle passing a house opened up a heated discussion of gun control among people on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
Scott Brooks: “We might want to take another look at the recent changes in gun laws in Florida. Obviously some people should not have weapons. Seems there are a lot of people who do not understand Stand Your Ground or else they are just out of their minds and a danger to everyone’s safety.”
Alyssa Wolfe: “Guns don't hold themselves to kill people. And taking them won't stop evil people from hurting other people. Let's stop blaming the guns.”
Kirsten Currier: “A criminal is a criminal — I agree making it harder for people like that to get a hold of (a gun)! But look at school shooters for example. Some have a history of mental illness, some don’t. Some HAVE mental illness that’s gone untreated or unknown…The people who get guns with intentions of hurting people don’t care about laws or that having a gun illegally can give them five years. When they’re shooting people with intent to kill they don’t care if they spend life behind bars. I think if the country as a whole cared more about mental health this wouldn’t be as big of an issue … Make mental health treatment affordable, change the requirements for owning a gun. Start cracking down on all the black market places selling guns to whomever. This whole country is screwed honestly.”
Ashley Langley: “This is absolutely disgusting. He shoots wildly at unarmed kids not on his property, minding their own business. He then goes inside to cover it up via washing up and deleting video, admits to all of it and then gets bond within 24 hours so someone can go bail him out and there is nothing to stop him from doing this again. This child could have died. He will never be the same. Is there anywhere our children can exist without the threat of being shot anymore?”
Quote of the week: “The worst of the worst prisoners have better living arrangements than our staff's office space. We should be ashamed as a county that we have allowed this - that we have ignored our staff and ignored our shelter.” — County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, commenting on the conditions of the current county animal shelter
Good news item of the week: Last week, Crystal River community members and volunteer employees of Duke Energy got down and VERY dirty, cleaning out the trash and muck in the pond at Copeland Community Park.
Spearheaded by an energetic Thomasina Jacobs, who grew up in the neighborhood where Copeland Park has always been at the center of the community and gathering place, Jacobs has a vision of not only cleaning up and renovating the park, but revitalizing the community.
“This is a community park,” she said, “and we want our area to be nice and beautiful, and in order for that to happen, we have to come together.”