Some of the most popular stories of the week
Crystal River #1 for retirees living on Social Security
In a poll from the personal finance website GoBankingRates naming the top 10 cities in Florida where seniors can live on only their Social Security income and be able to afford groceries, healthcare, rent and the necessaries of life, Crystal River was named No. 1.
The average Crystal River rent in 2022 was $1,183. Combined with average monthly expenditures of $2,491, a person’s Social Security checks can go a long way, GoBankingRates said.
Health care in the city is also 2.6 percent below the national average, the poll said.
“Crystal River continues to be recognized as a wonderful place to live,” Mayor Joe Meek said. “Whether it is our unbelievable natural assets, our amazing quality of life, and now our affordability compared to others, we are blessed to truly live in a wonderful place.”
Nearby Brooksville in Hernando County came in at No. 4.
Hobby Lobby headed to Lecanto plaza
In the list of retail businesses that people want most in Citrus County, Hobby Lobby has long been in the top 10. That said, a whole lot of people can celebrate: Hobby Lobby, the popular arts-and-crafts chain, is coming to Citrus County.
The 55,000-square-foot store will be built on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, by Walmart in Lecanto.
Groundbreaking is expected within 30 days, said Joe Cappuccilli, broker with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc.
“This again just reinforces that area as being the up-and-coming area for commercial development,” Cappuccilli said.
Leases have also been signed for Skechers, PetSmart and Panda Express, the other tenants of the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza.
“There is a high demand for that intersection,” Presnick said. “National retailers are really homing in on that (site).”
Massive housing-retail complex eyed for Lecanto
To be called Lecanto Preserve, a massive residential-retail complex that will stretch from County Road 491 to State Road 44 is being proposed for Lecanto, an expansion of the Crystal Glen subdivision.
The new planned use development will have 30-plus acres of retail stores and outparcels (including an anchor store and a big-box) along with 930-plus acres of residential, including single-family homes and townhomes.
The complex will be located just south of State Road 44 and County Road 491, with a signalized entrance on the west side of C.R. 491, just past the RaceTrac.
It will then wrap around and come out near a new road near South Crystal Glen Drive. That road, by the Dollar General, would have a traffic light.
Inverness, eastside to feel the tourism love
The east side of Citrus County is about to get more love thanks to a decision by members of the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) to spread the tourism money and advertising wealth around to the Inverness area, which has felt neglected for years.
“The only thing we have in this county that is unique is manatees – period, full stop,” County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis said at Wednesday’s council meeting.
But Citrus County is much more than that, she said, and cited the lakes, air-boating, fishing and biking that draw tourists to Inverness.
“I personally will push for everything that we can do to help the eastside,” she said.
Davis told Inverness City Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer, the TDC’s lone eastside representative on the board, to find someone in her area with an interest in tourism and have them apply to the board. She also asked Hepfer to get with her council and come up with a large-scale capital plan to benefit the east side.
Hepfer said the city gets thousands of people downtown for events. Yet when it comes to advertising, it gets a small blurb about bicycles on the trail.
She said she knows the TDC does focus on eastside events but what she hears from the public, “it’s all manatees, saltwater fishing and Crystal River.”
“We’re all part of Citrus County and we’re all in this together,” she said.
Canna Bakery takes hemp edibles and turns them into cuisine
The owners of Hemp Pantry in Inverness have taken their CBD and Delta 8 THC edibles to the next level and opened Canna Bakery, a restaurant-style establishment where they serve both infused and non-infused dishes and infused non-alcoholic cocktails.
Rebekah Potter, co-owner with her husband, William, and their two sons, Steven and Jeremy, and two daughters-in-law, said she wanted to do something more with edibles, something different, something that would get people to sit up and take notice, and even drive a couple hours from across the state to partake.
“I researched different edibles and what we could do with our cannabis hemp products, and baked goods were in the top 3 percent of what customers enjoy. So, I started off with a vision of a bakery,” she said, which became the Canna Bakery.
In addition to baked goods and sweets, like their best-selling banana bread French toast and peach cobbler waffles, the bakery/cafe also serves savory dishes like lasagna bites and Swiss cheese fondue.
“I’ve enjoyed cooking from the time I was 5, and I get great joy watching people eat my food,” Potter said.
Canna Bakery is at 2028 Hwy. 44 W., Inverness, FL 34453. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Phone: 352-419-4324.
Hot topic of the week: The announcement of Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby one step closer to being built in Citrus County drew hundreds of comments, yea and nay, from folks on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Susan Falcone: “Another big chain I will not visit. I've spent the last three years giving my money to local businesses only. Everyone should do so or at least incorporate three or four a month. Local businesses need us!”
Chris Wood, replying to Susan Falcone: “I understand what you’re saying, but also keep in mind the chains employ hundreds of locals in our community. My wife works for a chain as I did for 14 years and we depend on people eating there every bit as much as an independently owned business.”
Lyn Floyd: “We're going to have to change the moniker for Citrus County from 'The Nature Coast' to Spring Hill2 or maybe Ocala extended or just Severely Congested and over-built and unequipped to handle the influx of businesses and housing. How sad!”
Cj Bryant: “Everyone: ‘The traffic here is horrendous. People need to stop moving here. We don't want to be Spring Hill.’
Also everyone: ‘YES!! Hobby Lobby is coming. OMG. We need XYZ to come next.’ And again, if this doesn't tell you the trajectory the county is headed, I don't know what does. These stores are not coming here because our growth is expected to level out. They are coming here because our growth is projected to skyrocket. They spend millions on market research. They know what is coming.
That turnpike everyone rallied against — this signals to me that these companies think it's coming here. Buckle up. Going to be a wild ride especially since the county has dragged its feet over building the infrastructure needed to handle the growth.”
Tammy McCarthy: “I am so excited I already feel like going out and getting in line for the grand opening.”
Natercia Valadao: “I’m so excited! We needed (Hobby Lobby) in Citrus County; now we need a Costco!”
Pati Kirley Smith: ‘Now if we can only see a Chick-fil-A sign, my commercial wishes will be answered.”
Sandy Cross: “And Bob Evans!”
Quote of the week: “For 20 years, county government has known this storm was coming and did not prepare for the effects of what it will bring.” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, about all the projected and planned housing and retail growth in the central part of the county and her concern that the groundwork for it hadn’t been laid before now.
Good news item of the week: This past week, Lecanto High School’s welding program received a donation of top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art welding equipment and other tools from ESAB welding company and Northern Tool + Equipment’s Tools for the Trades program.
Motocross legend and 10-time X games gold medalist Ronnie Renner was also there to talk to the students about the value of learning to use tools properly as a life skill, if not as a trades career.