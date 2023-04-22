Crystal River popular with seniors

Kayaking Citrus County waters is a favorite pastime for many outdoor enthusiasts. The low-impact activity is popular with seniors.

Crystal River #1 for retirees living on Social Security

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby will build its first county store at the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza in Lecanto.
Lecanto Preserve

Here is a site plan for the proposed Lecanto Preserve.
East side tourism

The Withlacoochee State Trail runs through Citrus County and much of the trail wanders through the east side of the county, including Hernando, Inverness and Floral City. The trail attracts visitors from far and wide.
Canna Bakery 1

U.S. Marine veteran Steven Potter has opened Canna Bakery with others in his family. Potter says he deals with PTSD and the use of hemp products has made coping with the disorder more manageable. “It will just take that edge off,” Potter said. “That edge is taken down, you’re calm and feel normal.”
LHS welding program receives donation 4

Motocross legend Ronnie Renner, center, poses for photos with Citrus County Education Foundation Shaunda Burdette, left, and Lecanto High School Principal Jason Koon, right, Wednesday afternoon, April 19, during a presentation in the school’s welding class. Renner, who lives in Citrus County, is a 10-time X-Games gold medalist and provided star-power for students in the welding program at the school, offering encouraging words about learning the trades.

