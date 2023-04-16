Commission to discuss Monkey Island improvements

Commission to discuss Monkey Island improvements

Citrus County commissioners on Tuesday voted to fund nearly $100,000 to assist with improvements to Monkey Island, a popular tourist destination that spider monkeys have inhabited for decades.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Monkeys get a ‘cool’ $98,000 from county

Tuesday was a good day for Ebony, Ralph, and Emily, the primates who make their home on Monkey Island on the Homosassa River. The Citrus County Commission voted 3-2 to allocate money toward their new habitat, $98,000 from its tourist collected taxes, which will go to the nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI). HMI will match the county’s donation and start the final phase of construction on the island.

