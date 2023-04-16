Monkeys get a ‘cool’ $98,000 from county
Tuesday was a good day for Ebony, Ralph, and Emily, the primates who make their home on Monkey Island on the Homosassa River. The Citrus County Commission voted 3-2 to allocate money toward their new habitat, $98,000 from its tourist collected taxes, which will go to the nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI). HMI will match the county’s donation and start the final phase of construction on the island.
One of the sticking points some people had about the new primate facility is its indoor heating and cooling, thinking of it as frivolous. However, the heating and air aren’t frivolous add-ons, but required by the USDA, the agency that grants licenses to places that house wildlife.
Commissioners Diana Finegan, Holly Davis, and Jeff Kinnard voted for the measure; Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays voted against it.
“It’s an iconic place,” Finegan said during the commission meeting.
Commission Chairwoman Schlabach said she’s supported HMI in its fundraising, but “I’d like to see a little more fundraising” and the money put toward cleaning the river.
Kinnard said that although $98,000 is a lot of money, it wouldn’t be enough to clean much of the river. He said that will cost millions.
Postscript: James Reynolds a.k.a. Uncle Jimmy’s Hot Dogs died March 29
James “Uncle Jimmy” Reynolds always wanted a job selling hot dogs, ever since he delivered milk in New York City beginning when he was 16 and would visit a hot dog vendor every day on the job to buy a hot dog for lunch.
After he retired from a 30-year career with the dairy, where he worked his way up as a top salesman, he moved to Citrus County where his dream came true. He spent some of the happiest years of his life with his Uncle Jimmy’s Hot Dogs cart and then a food truck.
Reynolds also took his Uncle Jimmy truck to events – the annual open house at Homosassa Marine, Citrus County Cruisers car shows, YMCA Trunk or Treat, Gulf to Lake Church basketball games, Crystal River High School football games, Nine State Brewery events and Key Training Center fundraisers.
When you stopped at Uncle Jimmy’s Hot Dogs you got a hot dog, a soda and a bag of chips, all for only $3.
“He didn’t make a lot of money, but it’s what he loved to do,” said his wife, Holly Sailor.
Reynolds died March 29 after a long illness at age 74.
Dunnellon police chief, department remain on duty
Last week, Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig shocked the City Council when he announced he was resigning – and that all of his employees would also be resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
However, no resignations have been submitted as of this week.
McQuaig provided an exit plan for himself to the City Council, saying he’d stay on 30 to 90 days to help with a transition, but didn’t provide a specific date of exit for employees.
He also said the Sheriff’s Office has a plan to take over policing of Dunnellon with a rotation of eight officers in the possible absence of a Dunnellon Police Department.
The City Council is meeting to discuss the matter at a special workshop April 19.
Our history: How did the city of Inverness get its name?
In the beginning, what is today considered downtown Inverness was actually three distinct and separate historical villages: Tompkinsville, LaBelle and Inverness, writes Ken Marotte of the Citrus County Historical Society. These three villages were considered separate entities both before and after the designation of Inverness as the county seat in 1891.
There are many stories, myths and legends regarding how Inverness received its name. The most common legend is that a lonely Scotsman, gazing upon Lake Tsala Apopka, lamented that it reminded him of a Loch near his homeland in Inverness. Based on that man’s offhand comment, everyone in the area decided to name that section of Hernando (later Citrus) County “Inverness.”
However, nobody seems to know anything about the mystery Scotsman, and the scarcity of evidence leads to substantial doubts about this story. There is not enough information to either prove or disprove this story.
Crystal River City Manager leaving job in August, but staying in city
Despite City Manager Ken Frink’s plans to resign in August, the popular manager said he will remain in Crystal River where he grew up and lived most of his life.
Frink said his plans for the future are still not settled, but could include going back to work as a civil engineer.
The reason Frink is leaving – he and Councilwoman Cindi Guy are planning to get married soon after Frink leaves in August.
Although their current relationship did not violate Florida’s nepotism laws, it would once they’re married.
Once married, either Guy would have had to resign and the city hold a special election, or Frink would have to leave his job.
Frink said that being the city’s manager has been the best job he’s ever held. He told the Chronicle he has enjoyed the full support of the board during the past four years and its stability and that support has made the job enjoyable.
Hot topic of the week: Monkeys, specifically the monkeys who live on Historic Monkey Island, and more specifically the $98,000 of county funds that are going toward the construction of their $200,000 climate-controlled new habitat and island renovation.
Here’s what some people on the Chronicle Facebook page had to say about it:
Danielle Godwin: “$200,000 for a home for monkeys?! Why did they start a project they didn’t Have funding for? That is more than I paid for a 2,000-square-ft home in 2018. And why do monkeys need central heat and a/c?! Frivolous waste of taxpayers money.”
Laura McKee: “$200,000 seems like an obscene amount for a small structure, a/c and whatever other improvements they’re making. But, the $100,000 being asked for from the tourism board is better spent on making sure our little captive rescues have a safe, enjoyable and comfortable home than any other tourist-related expense I can think of. They are a tourist draw – they also draw locals.”
Jodi Brantley: “Tourism dollars can only go towards tourism specific projects. I’d personally rather see it spoil the monkeys than invite more people here to destroy our backyards. Ultimately though, I think it’s time we change the rules and put tourism dollars to much better use along with our impact fees.”
Jennifer Santmyer: “I’m sure that will be a comfort to all the people living in the woods who have been told all the money is gone for housing assistance. But hey, tourism first.”
Chris Touchton: “Save money. Send them to a zoo.”
Crystal MacGinnis: “I absolutely think they deserve it.”
Betty Turner: “(Monkeys) have been on the island since the 60’s . For 60-plus years those monkeys have survived without a/c. I can see putting a nice fan on the ceiling to give them a bigger open air shelter, but no air (conditioning). How do the wild monkeys live in the jungles? Not with air conditioning. $200,000 is just absurd, ridiculous. This makes this county the laughing stock of the state.”
Megan Stoyer: “I’d love to see a little school for them, maybe with a theater program. The Monkeys could perform ‘Rent,’ or ‘Phantom’ – tourists will love it.”
Quote of the week: “I’m all for it. Let’s build this and bring our monkeys back.” – County Commissioner Diana Finegan, one of three commissioners who approved $98,000 toward the renovation of the primate habitat on Monkey Island
Good news item of the week: Although homegrown Citrus County native Dr. Devonte White, 30, hasn’t lived in Citrus County since he left for college in 2010, Citrus County has never left his mind. He continues to travel back to his hometown, facilitating improvement projects that primarily benefit the youth of the county, such as renovating the basketball court at Alexander Park in Hernando.
His most recent project is finding a way to honor and spotlight past local athletes who have gone on to find success in Division One college sports or the pros.
“There’s a misconception in Citrus County that, because we’re such a small community, you can’t make it to the next level,” White said. “So, I thought if we had something in the schools from the people who did reach the next level, then it would give kids hope that it’s possible. We have talent coming from here in Citrus County.”