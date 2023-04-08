Island monkeys’ new house may be air-conditioned
While Ebony, Emily and Ralph are temporarily in a new home in Brooksville, the three primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River are a step closer to moving back home.
County commissioners Tuesday will consider approving a request from Historic Monkey Island Inc. (HMI), the nonprofit caretakers of Monkey Island, to allocate $98,000 of tourist tax money to help fund construction of a new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled habitat and enrichment center on the island.
HMI plans to match the county’s $98,000 and start the final phase of construction.
“This is a perfect example of how the TDC has been investing in countywide tourism and in ‘destination-management,’ not just ‘destination-marketing.’ Capital improvements such as this benefit citizens just as much as tourists,” said County Commissioner and TDC Chairwoman Holly Davis.
Chamber: Bill ‘extremely damaging’ to Citrus
House leaders want to cut off state funding for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency, with money instead drawn from the 62 county tourist-development councils.
That would mean siphoning money from Citrus County’s own Tourist Development Council, which, as local officials warn, would harm the efforts that helped lead to tourism numbers last year to top pre-pandemic levels.
The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee on Tuesday approved a bill (PCB RRS 23-02) that states large counties, which includes Citrus County, would have to submit 5 percent of their tourism tax revenue to the state. Rural counties would provide 2 percent.
In return, Visit Florida would have to allocate 75 percent of the money to programs that directly assist rural counties, state parks and state forests.
The bill “would be extremely damaging” to Citrus and other counties that rely on Visit Florida to boost local tourism efforts and their economies, according to a letter from the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Developer tweaks Ozello RV Glampground project
The original application for the proposed Fishcreek Glampground in Ozello called for up to 37 RV sites, 23 glamping (luxury camping) areas and five traditional camping sites. Amenities included a store, a tiki hut, a kayak launch, garden boat trailer parking, and a pool and pool house.
Many people outside of Ozello loved the idea; however, this development plan caused an uproar with residents who live near the proposed 16-acre waterfront parcel off South Fishcreek Point. Many showed up in force when the PDC in February voted 5-2 to recommend denial of Sunshine RV Campground LLC’s request to alter the zoning and land use classification.
Since that time, the developer has made modifications to the application.
But will these changes pass muster with residents who fear the campground would change the character of their pristine fishing community, destroy wetlands, and lead to more RV traffic on narrow roads?
One Ozello resident, Robert Evans, doesn’t think so.
“(It) would still be an RV park, primarily, with many of the same associated facilities as the original application had,” Evans said.
The issue returns to the Citrus County Planning and Development Commission (PDC), which will rehear the case at its May 18 meeting.
Terra Vista homeowners oppose proposed pickleball courts
When it comes to a developer’s proposed plan to turn a quiet, private park in Terra Vista into a world-class sports complex to include 16 lighted pickleball courts, residents of this gated community are voicing their opinions with a loud and clear “NO!”
It’s not that they’re against the sport, but against the noise from the paddles and plastic balls at all hours of the day that they fear will be intolerable and lower home values.
Currently, Rockwood Park, owned by the county and the developer, has a fitness trail with workout stations, a tot lot-playground and a basketball court. It’s advertised on its marketing brochure as “a focal point for relaxation and gentle solitude.”
And that’s the way they want it to stay.
“I play pickleball every day,” resident Steve Royce said. “The game is great. (But) they have to find the right place to put it.”
Anthony Lambert, general manager of the Citrus Hills country clubs, said there are already eight pickleball courts elsewhere in Terra Vista, adjacent to the golf course.
“We’ve been here 35 years as a developer and have always done everything we can to improve our community and our country clubs and provide our residents with the most wonderful facilities they can’t find anywhere else,” he said. “This will enhance everyone’s property values.”
He added that this will be a state-of-the-art, world-class sports plex and that they “will do everything we can to help mitigate the sounds of any pickleball noise that could be produced but we don’t see that as a problem.”
Citrus experiencing driest start to the year since 1917
It’s been a while since Citrus County residents have needed an umbrella, and though that’s good news if you’re planning a picnic or outdoors event, but concerning news for those watching the lake levels drop.
“To say it’s been dry would be an understatement,” according to SWFWMD chief professional engineer Mark Fulkerson.
Fulkerson said residents would have to go back to 1917 to find a drier start to the year.
“River levels and flows are now several feet lower than they were this time last year, and we can expect further declines unless our area receives significant rainfall soon,” Fulkerson said.
Lake and canal levels on the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes have fallen 1.5 feet since mid-November – including a 7-inch drop last month alone.
“Historically, the lakes drop the quickest in April and May, so unless we see substantial rainfall, lake levels could be very low by summer,” Fulkerson said.
All three pools within the lake chain are about 16 inches lower than they were a year ago. Just last month, the Withlacoochee River dropped another foot. Dry season in Florida is from October through May, so residents still have a bit longer to go before they see steady rain.
Hot topic of the week: The news of Florida’s House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee approving a bill (PCB RRS 23-02) that says large counties, which includes Citrus County, have to submit 5 percent of their tourism tax revenue and rural counties 2 percent to the state hit a nerve with some Chronicle Facebook friends. Here’s what some of them said:
Alex Sosnicki: “Well, to be fair the Florida GOP-controlled legislature and the governor are extremely damaging in general, so there’s that.”
Kathy Gates: “Wait until they calculate how damaging to Citrus the school voucher bill will be!”
Friends of Manatees: “There is so much more Citrus County has to offer than the fake manatee ecotour companies that seem to be where most of the tourist tax money is directed. Time to start spreading the tax money to other areas of Citrus County.”
Jodi Brantley: ‘Why do we want more tourists and residents than we can handle to begin with? Also, between social media and the web do we really need to spend money begging people to come visit? Residents can’t even enjoy their own backyards anymore … I’m all for tourism, but this county isn’t big enough for both irresponsible growth and record tourism. It is simply unsustainable and too taxing on our resources. What percentage of our tourism dollars go towards infrastructure, spring restoration projects, conservation lands, pollution, parks, FWC, sheriff, hospital, fire, Coast Guard, etc? I can almost guarantee, it’s not enough.”
Laura McKee: “No surprise. There’s been a lot of disappointing things coming out of Tallahassee this year. I don’t know what I’m going to do at election time if there’s no lesser of two evils to vote for.”
Quote of the week: “I’m here tonight to give you my exit plan and also the exit plan for the Dunnellon Police Department. All of the officers are resigning.” – Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig at the April 3 Dunnellon City Council workshop as he and the department’s staff of 10 employees resigned. The employees are all joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Good news item of the week: It’s been said that there’s no such thing as a bad day when you’re fishing, and that was true for the Key Training Center fishing club.
After four weeks of learning about fishing and practicing for the real thing, the club members and Key Center staff, Freddy Searby and Melissa Short, brought their poles and bobbers and worms to Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness to try out their skills.
The fishing club is one of about a dozen clubs the Key Center recently started after the workshops were closed.