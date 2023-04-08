Island monkeys’ new house may be air-conditioned

While Ebony, Emily and Ralph are temporarily in a new home in Brooksville, the three primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River are a step closer to moving back home.

Planning Commission

Susie Broadwell, who lives on South Fishcreek Point in Ozello, looks closely at a monitor Thursday morning during a Citrus County Planning and Development Commission meeting. The proposed Fishcreek Glampground, a high-end “glamping” and RV park, has been met with consternation from many Ozello residents who are concerned how a resort will impact the small community. Voices from both sides of the issue expressed their feelings during the meeting.
Terra Vista pickleball courts opposed by some residents

Pickleball enthusiast Joan Costley returns a ball recently on the courts in Meadowcrest. Pickleball has become a wildly popular sport played in a similar fashion to tennis. Pickleball is played on a smaller court, with different racquets and a hard, plastic ball.
Lake Levels

Citrus County is experiencing extremely dry weather causing lake levels, such as those in Lake Henderson in Inverness, to be lower.
Key Center fishing club

A group of Key Training Center program participants cast their lines into Lake Henderson in Inverness on Friday, March 31, during a fishing club activity.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.