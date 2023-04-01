Some of the most popular stories of the week

Three Sisters to close for restoration

Three Sisters Springs is not only popular for fish and aquatic mammals such as manatees, but humans as well. The popular, natural attraction will soon be closed for a shoreline restoration project.

Three Sisters property to close April 1

Habitat street signs

Nicholas Shane Bryant stands in the Citrus Springs Habitat For Humanity neighborhood with a street bearing his name. Bryant's grandfather's company, Nick Nicholas Ford, has sponsored 60 Habitat for Humanity homes over the past 30 years. Roads within the new community will reflect the names of community partners who have been committed to their cause. Bryant is an assistant manager at the Inverness-based dealership. This street intersects with North Allison Drive, which is named after another grandchild of Nick Nicholas, Allison Simmons.
Citrus County Fair 2023

Four pigs sprint out of the gate at the Robinson’s Racing Pigs attraction at the Citrus County Fair. The racing pigs have unique names that draw laughter from the crowds gathered. Two of the more popular names are “Dale Earnhog Jr.” and “Arnold Schwarzenhogger.”
Holly Davis 2023

Commissioner Holly Davis.
Jon Cherry

LifeStream president and CEO Jon Cherry reviewing the mental health care budget in 2022 for Citrus County.
CC susan and judy.jpg

Susan Mahoney and Judy Williams of the Nature Coast Community Band said the band was eager to help its “sister band” in Lee County by donating $4,400 from its March concert to the Lee County band, which experienced difficulties following Hurricane Ian.

