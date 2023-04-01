Some of the most popular stories of the week
Three Sisters property to close April 1
This is not an April Fool’s joke: Three Sisters Springs will be closed to kayaks and swimming beginning April 1, but not permanently.
Closure is due to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD)’s canal shoreline stabilization project and the 57-acre property will be closed during construction.
The work has to finish by November 2023, when manatees migrate inshore to escape colder waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The exact date of reopening is dependent upon the time needed to complete construction of the project but the site will reopen no later than Nov. 15,” SWFWMD spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said.
SWFWMD will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex Headquarters at 1502 Southeast Kings Bay Drive in Crystal River to share information on the Three Sisters Springs Canal Shoreline Stabilization Project.
The meeting will be in-person and there will be a presentation by the district followed by a question-and-answer period.
This project will extend the shoreline restoration along the canal and help the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system by protecting water quality, restoring natural systems (including manatee habitat) and increasing safety for visitors.
Habitat for Humanity names streets after community business partners
When Nick Bryant learned he would have a street sign named after him, his first thought was: “That’s pretty cool and definitely humbling.”
His second thought: “I imagine I’d be suspect No. 1 if that sign ever goes missing.”
On Friday, March 24, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) dedicated its two newest homes on Nicholas Shane Drive in its Citrus Springs development.
They also unveiled the street sign bearing Nick Bryant’s name (Nicholas Shane Bryant).
Bryant, 23, is the grandson of Nick Nicholas, founder of Nick Nicholas Ford. He’s also the dealership’s assistant manager.
The Habitat development also has an Allison Drive, named after Nick’s cousin, Allison Simmons.
In the past 30-plus years, Nick Nicholas Ford has sponsored 60 Habitat homes.
“You cannot put a price tag on the impact they’ve had in the community,” said George Rusaw, president/CEO of HFHCC, noting the main thoroughfare in the Habitat at Citrus Springs is Nicholas Shane Drive. “The Nick Nicholas Ford family has been the main supporter of HFHCC for decades, it’s only fitting that the main road through the development is named in their honor.”
The Citrus County Fair through the ages
In case you missed it, this past week was the Citrus County Fair. A few tidbits of fair history that Chronicle reporter Mike Bates uncovered include:
• In 1947, a school day was set aside whereby students were bused to the fairgrounds on Friday.
• The first fair held on the official Citrus County Fairgrounds was in 1948.
• In 1992, due to overcrowding of the Citrus County Jail, Judge Edwards ordered that the Citrus County Auditorium be converted into a temporary jail. A chain link fence went down the middle of the walkway between the jail and the fair office.
• On March 13, 1993, prior to the opening of the fair, the No-Name storm blew the huge tent down and also toppled one of the large rides belonging to Belle City Amusements.
Commission turns down Baker Act funding contract; turns to other funding
On Tuesday, the Citrus County Commission pulled the plug on the proposed contract with its mental health care provider, LifeStream, for a Baker Act facility after Citrus County Hospital Board attorney Bill Grant announced that the hospital board is willing to donate $6 million toward the $12 million Baker Act project.
However, the agreement would not include LifeStream in the funding or ownership of the facility.
Previously, LifeStream had asked the hospital board for several million dollars towards the $12 million Baker Act facility, but made no headway. That’s because the hospital board refused to donate unless the county owned the facility. In contrast, LifeStream, which had already bought property for the facility, had insisted on owning the facility.
County Commission Holly Davis said she too wanted the county to own the facility and allow LifeStream to operate it.
Commissioner Diana Finegan asked LifeStream CEO Jon Cherry if a county-owned facility could be something LifeStream could still operate.
“LifeStream simply wants to help the county reach its goals,” Cherry said. “We will do anything we can to help you.”
“We will work with the county. Yes, we will make that work,” Cherry said of the county commission’s new plan.
County hears options for developing parkway interchanges
Earlier this week, a Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) representative made a presentation before the County Commission regarding what to build and not build near the Suncoast Parkway interchanges at Cardinal Street and State Road 44 and County Road 486.
Sarah Vitale, principal urban designer with the TBRPC, advised: Steer clear from building strip malls and scattered commercial use at those interchanges and try to attract office and industrial parks and professional-service facilities.
“Since office/industrial parks are attractive to professional services, employment grows at a faster pace than in recent years as increased office and light industrial uses in the interchange areas attracts more jobs and builds a stronger community,” according to the TBRPC presentation.
The presentation was information-only, and no vote was taken.
Hot topic of the week: The need for a Baker Act facility in Citrus County was one of the hot topics among Chronicle Facebook friends on Monday, March 27, the day before the Citrus County Commission pulled the plug on the proposed contract with its mental health care provider, LifeStream, for a Baker Act facility after Citrus County Hospital Board attorney Bill Grant announced that the hospital board is willing to donate $6 million toward a facility.
Here’s what some said:
Marie Nall: “We need a Baker Act facility so much in this County and I hope the BOCC and LifeStream can compromise on their demands. It is not easy to get rapid mental health assistance in Citrus County …. Local and rapid help is essential when a person is in a mental health crisis, and having to travel to other counties only makes the crisis worse. The BOCC must act on this; however, LifeStream must also compromise without making this just a business proposition.
Patrick Shipman: “At the same time do something to mitigate the fact that upwards of 22 veterans per day kill themselves via suicide in the United States each day of the year.”
Carrie Gardner: “We need this badly …. They try to find facilities as close to the person's home as possible, but the mental health system is so broken that facilities are full and people are sent to whatever has a bed …. In a mental health crisis, it is important to have family and friends work with the facility to help their loved ones. Dealing with a person that has a mental illness is hard, and the family needs to know how to care for someone with a mental illness. The safest place for this to be done is while the person is in the facility, not after they get out.
It is also important to have local social workers who can walk the person through what the county offers, make appointments with doctors and therapists, etc. ESPECIALLY for minors. If they are put in facilities farther away, parents might not be able to be as involved because they still have jobs or other children to take care of.”
Quote of the week: “I come here with good news.” — Bill Grant, Citrus County Hospital Board attorney, speaking to county commissioners about an offer from the hospital board to donate $6 million toward the $12 million Baker Act project.
Good news of the week: Bands helping bands — the Nature Coast Community Band recently agreed to donate its proceeds (plus a little more) from its March 3-4 performance, $4,400, to the Lee County Community Band that’s based in a community that was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
The Lee County band was surprised and astonished at the generosity of the Nature Coast band.
Among other losses to the flood waters: all the percussion instruments, including antique instruments, belonging to the band’s drummer, and the band’s music for their upcoming performances.
Sue Rayman, the Lee County band’s public relations director, said the Nature Coast band’s gift “is like, oh, my God, there is a God!”