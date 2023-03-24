Some of the most popular stories of the week

Casey Cook

Casey Cook, who turns 35 on March 23, was hit by a hit-and-run driver while walking sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m. March 15 at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Darthmouth Terrace in the Inverness Highlands.

Young woman visiting from Scotland in hit-and-run accident

cabot

The 18-hole “Pine Barrens” course at Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville.
Oak Village housing

A motorist drives out of the Oak Village community of Sugarmill Woods on Friday morning, March 17.
Morgue Made

Morgue Made Taxidermy and Oddities owner Allison Doty works on an iguana in her Inverness workshop. Many of her customers bring their deceased pets to Doty for preservation.
Tampa article
LHS band members to Macy's Parade

Apostolos Lesser plays the tuba in the Lecanto High School marching band.

