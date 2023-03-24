Some of the most popular stories of the week
Young woman visiting from Scotland in hit-and-run accident
As she does every year around her March 23 birthday, 35-year-old Casey Cook came home to Citrus County from her life in Aberdeen, Scotland, working in environmental science and climbing mountains in her spare time.
On the evening of March 15, as she walked to meet a friend, just two blocks away from her dad’s house in Inverness, she was hit by a hit-and-run driver, suffering multiple injuries that have now put her life and future on hold.
The friend she was going to meet found her lying in the street.
“Her injuries are significant and include: multiple fractures to her right leg, a fractured skull and facial bones, nose, sinuses, broken teeth, brain bleed, damaged left eye. She can’t move, and she’s in so much pain,” said her dad, Jim Cook. “She had surgery on her leg the other day, but the maxillofacial surgeon cannot operate on her face until the swelling goes down.”
The accident happened at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Dartmouth Terrace, in the Inverness Highlands, sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
If you have information on a hit-and-run crash, you can report it by calling FHP (347) or report it anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling TIPS (8477) or through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app, available free in the Apple and Google Play stores.
Upscale homes go on sale at Cabot Citrus Farms
What was World Woods, a 1,200-acre property off U.S. 98, is now rebranded as Cabot Citrus Farms with amenities such as two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and practice facilities with a putting course and driving range.
Cabot Citrus Farms will have retail, restaurants, fitness and spa amenities, communal gathering points and a farmer’s market, not to mention new upscale homes.
This month, Cabot announced it is launching sales for its 36 two- and four-bedroom homes at the Cottages at Cabot Citrus Farms.
There will be 130 homes at build-out. Pricing starts at $1.8 million.
Earlier this year, Cabot unveiled its “21” course that – alongside Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks – is slated to open in December 2023.
As part of the deal, Cabot also bought Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods in Homosassa.
Sugarmill residents object to proposed housing development
Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, has lived in Sugarmill Woods for 47 years. Recently, he announced his plans to build up to 250 multi-family homes on 49 acres in Sugarmill’s Oak Village community, and was surprised at the backlash from many of his neighbors.
The development will be rental-only, which was high on the list of residents’ concerns.
“This will 100 percent not be low-income housing, or government-subsidized housing or Section 8 housing,” Ponticos said.
The development, a mix of single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes, will be gated with a greenbelt surrounding the entire area to protect the environment.
Some Sugarmill Woods’ residents are fighting the plans and have sent emails and letters to the county with concerns ranging from too many vehicles clogging the roads, the need for more law enforcement, destruction of green space, a danger to walkers, loss of tranquility and a change of character in the community.
Ponticos said there are too many misleading comments circulating and he wants to set the record straight. He will get a chance when county commissioners review the zoning case at their May 11 meeting.
Stuffing your deceased pet is an option in Inverness
Allison Doty, owner of Morgue Made Taxidermy and Oddities, has found a niche in the taxidermy trade that she has mostly to herself in much of Florida: pets.
Working with grieving pet owners is something most taxidermists shy away from, Doty said.
“I see their pain when they’re dropping off their pets. I see all these pictures … when the pet was alive,” she said. “I have grown men crying when they drop off their pets.”
Doty also “stuffs” roadkill.
For most people, a dead animal on the road is something to avoid. To Doty, “it’s money in my pocket,” she said.
She displays her work in two shops: Dysfunctional Grace in Ybor City and Rusted Jade Art Collective in Brooksville.
It’s not uncommon for mounted roadkill to sell just a day or two after it’s been put on display in one of the stores, she said.
Doty can be reached at morguemade@morguemade.com and 352-544-7672.
Crystal River’s 'Cussin’ Mayor' arrested himself
In 1941, William S. Alyea, then-Crystal River mayor well in his 80s, came across a local constable having difficulty trying to control a group of drunken men one evening. In spite of his age, Alyea jumped into the fray to help subdue the rowdy bunch, releasing a torrent of curse words to emphasize that he meant business.
In those days, cursing in public was a crime that was strictly enforced and resulted in a court appearance, so Alyea placed himself under arrest, locked himself into a jail cell, and after his court appearance, for which he prosecuted himself for his outburst, he was sentenced with a $20 fine — and gained notoriety across the country as the “Cussin’ Mayor” once the story hit the newswires.
Ken Marrote, vice president of the Citrus County Historical Society, writes stories about local history, which he shares with the Citrus County Chronicle.
Hot topic of the week: A proposed “rental-only” housing development in Sugarmill Woods prompted readers to voice their opinions on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Melissa Andrews Sutherland: “We need workforce housing in the county and there is a massive shortage of rental properties. This is a solution to a problem. I understand not wanting it in your backyard, but the property will be developed at some point. Thirty percent of Citrus County is protected land, the rest is up for development and I’d rather see it done by a local than some dude from Miami with no ties here or concern about impact.”
Kim Cirone: “We do not need this type of housing in Sugarmill — let’s cut down even more trees and ruin what little wildlife we have near our area!”
Peggy Donner: “It sounds like it will be a nice development, much needed in Citrus County.”
Staci DeCoteau: “The (high) price is for people that work outside of Citrus or are retired. No one is thinking of the Citrus County working class. Did you know the sheriff's, fire, nursing etc, and many agencies around us, are short (staffed) — short police and sheriff's deputies, fire and emergency personnel. Why? They can't afford to live here. Why? Because the pay is too low. Why? Rents here are higher than wages. If county commissioners don't address disproportionate wages to housing in Citrus there will be major issues. Building more housing that locals can't afford is not helpful. They 100% will fill up. Just not with the working class. Oh and the hospitals. They are so beyond capacity that God forbid someone gets sick. You will be in the ER or in the hallway for days waiting in beds. Staff shortages and lack of beds. So we need a real solution to bring workers to Citrus County.”
JDawg Berndt: “Everyone wants to live here until others want to live here. If you didn't want it developed, you should've bought the land.”
Quote of the week: “I pick up a lot of roadkill.” — Allison Doty, owner of Morgue Made Taxidermy and Oddities, who specializes in the taxidermy of people’s pets and also dead animals she finds on the road
Good news of the week: Three Lecanto marching band students, Apostolos Lesser, Aidan Bice and Jaime Torres III, passed their auditions and are heading to New York City to be a part of the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thanksgiving Day.
“This marching band season has been impactful for us,” Apostolos said. “Not only this (Macy’s parade) but we qualified for state finals for the first time in our school’s history – and we got to be a part of it.”