30 years no name storm

30 years: no-name storm

A man walks through waist-deep water on U.S. 19 at the intersection of North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River as flood waters recede during the morning hours of the “No-Name Storm” in March 1993.

 Chronicle file

The storm with no name

Thirty years ago, Citrus County woke up on March 12, 1993, to a rare March hurricane that locals have named the “No-Name Storm,” taking many by surprise.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Parkway meeting phase 3

A public meeting begins Thursday, March 9, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River to inform the public about Phase 3 of the Suncoast Parkway. Those attending had an array of visuals to look over.
Grace Methodist Church

Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa is the first church of a new Methodist denomination, the Global Methodist Church, which was formed May 1, 2022, after a split with the United Methodist Church denomination. From the left: Sue Pagano, church pastor Bill Farmer, and Jim Trusley.
Chipotle Mexican Grill

Construction on the soon-to-open Chipotle Mexican Grill continues in downtown Inverness Wednesday morning, March 15.
Publix Serves Week

Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones, second from right, has his photo taken March 14 by Ben Campbell. At left, Cheyenne Shilling, Amanda Latham and Michael Bass.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.