The storm with no name
Thirty years ago, Citrus County woke up on March 12, 1993, to a rare March hurricane that locals have named the “No-Name Storm,” taking many by surprise.
It pushed coastal waters six feet above normal and surged inland behind the force of hurricane-strength gusts of up to 90 mph.
Crystal River was underwater.
Emergency crews used boats to rescue people trapped in flooded homes. Countless cars were submerged and the property damage was in the millions. The area was declared a disaster area by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles.
Local resident Emory Lyles recalled:
“Saturday morning I heard there was flooding in Crystal River and I wanted to check my property. I tried to drive down U.S. 19 but water was crossing it like a river. Water was up to the windshields of cars at the Ford dealership.
“I took some back roads over to Citrus Avenue and the water was knee-deep to waist-deep all the way out to where Turkey Oak Road is now (just woods then).
“Crystal River looked like a war zone for months after that with piles of carpet, drywall and furniture piled up along the roads and tarps on roofs.
“The Chronicle ran lost-and-found ads for many weeks after the storm for pets, boats, cars and patio furniture. We pulled a floating dresser from King’s Bay weeks after the storm.
“(This was) the only storm I remember where there was no warning and no preparation.”
Homeowners voice concerns about Parkway expansion
Just one year ago, the Sunshine Parkway extension into Citrus County at State Road 44 in Lecanto was opened.
Next month, construction is tentatively set to start on extending the toll road another three miles to County Road 486, about 1,500 feet east of the Pine Ridge entrance, and not everyone is happy about it, especially those who live in the area.
Diana Frick and her neighbors attended a recent open house event with a representative from FDOT to find out how it will affect access to their homes off Gum Street in Crystal River.
“We’re concerned that if they work on this project they will block Gum Street,” she said. “We will not be able to get out of our subdivision. Will they put in a temporary road?”
Others’ concerns included gopher tortoises in the area and whether or not their homes would be taken by public domain.
FDOT spokesman Kerry French said the purpose of the event was to get resident feedback on the road designs.
“We will take it back to FDOT and answer all questions and concerns they might have,” he said.
United Methodist Church splits and new denomination forms
Sometimes in a relationship it’s time to move on, you’ve grown apart, you have irreconcilable differences.
Breakups are never easy. Feelings get hurt, people feel misunderstood – and who gets the house?
Currently, the United Methodist Church denomination is going through such a split, and as a result, a local United Methodist congregation recently split, with one group starting a new church under a new Methodist denomination, the Global Methodist Church.
The folks who started Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa split from the First United Methodist Church in Homosassa after a vote on Jan. 22, which Jim Trusley said was painful.
“In any church, people have always had different perspectives and opinions … but we’re all Christians,” said Patti Aupperlee, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa.
She added that people often come to a church and when they feel it’s not for them, they feel the need to leave, that it happens all the time.
Starting over and building a brand new church from scratch is exciting and scary and bittersweet, said Sue Pagano. “As sad as it was to leave, we had flyers for people saying where we would be meeting the very next Sunday, and I think that gave all of us who were leaving a sense of community.
“You knew you were leaving to build something amazingly strong,” she said.
Grace Methodist opened their doors for Sunday worship on Jan. 29, the first Global Methodist Church congregation in Citrus County.
Inverness looking to make Cooter Festival month-long
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams had an idea. What if, rather than having a single Cooter-themed event during October, the city has events each weekend during October, free to the public? They could call the month CooterTober, with the downtown’s Cooterween festival during October’s final weekend.
City Council members unanimously agreed and approached Elisha Belden, event organizer with her nonprofit organization, Twistid Arts Initiative, to organize the city’s CooterTober events.
She said her goal was to keep new events focused on Inverness’ traditional small town done right with face painting for kids, potato sack races, a DJ, food trucks, local bands and professional headliner bands, plus a zombie-themed event on one of the weekends.
Belden also said the goal was to attract families during October rather than them choosing to go to Orlando for October Halloween events.
“I’m really excited about this,” she told the council.
Comings & Goings: Aldi, Chipotle, Starbucks, Bowlero
It’s been a while since Chronicle reporter Mike Bates had some news of local business progress, and in his recent column he reported on the progress of a few new ones. Aldi and Starbucks are still in the plans for two locations each, Chipotle in Inverness hopes to open this summer and Bowlero bowling center has replaced the long-time Manatee Lanes in Crystal River and is open for business.
Plus, kudos to Mike Bates for using the word “comestible” in his column – twice.
Hot topic of the week: Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, has proposed a bill, HB 733, that would prevent public middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and public high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.
That story drew a number of strong opinions from people posting on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Bonnie Lefebvre: “This is such a crock. Teens throughout the years have gotten up to go to school. Change the entire school time and system so they can sleep later? Unreal. And when they get jobs – ‘I’m sorry boss, I’ll be in later. I need my sleep.’ Talk about a crock of BS.”
Annmarie Raffa: “Let them go to school later, get out later, 9-4 or 9-5. I know a lot of parents can’t get their kids because they work, so they have to leave early to pick up their kids because there’s no bus to get them home. It will help some with parents that work until 4 or 5 so they’re able to pick up their kids. Would be better than parents trying to figure out how to get their kid at 2:30.”
Helen Emery: “Let us get them prepared for adulthood. You get up early and go to work. Stopping the electronics at night would help.”
Emmy Broadhurst: “I go to work at 1pm … plenty of people work 2nd/3rd shifts. We as adults get to choose that and do what works for us and helps us be productive. Why should kids have to lose valuable sleep time to ‘prepare for adulthood?’ They’re not adults, they are children. Childhood goes by fast, let them be kids.”
Kristen Coble: “While I do see the value in later start times based on the studies, there are potentially a whole host of other problems this could create: What about those students that have after school jobs? Minors can only work until a certain time and getting out of school later reduces their hours.
“We already have a major busing situation – what effect would later start times cause? (Also) parents that work and need to take kids to school before work. This issue should definitely be looked into but as the article states, there are other items that will need to be looked into.”
Quote of the week: “They’re going to take my house to build it … I’m going to fight it.” – Clarence McMackin, worried the state will take his home near Pine Ridge by eminent domain because it may be in the way of the Suncoast Parkway expansion to County Road 486.
Good news item of the week: This past Tuesday, March 14, more than 120 Publix employees from Citrus and Marion counties descended upon Whispering Pines Park in Inverness to give the park a spring cleaning.
Todd Jones, Publix Super Markets CEO, spent time at Whispering Pines Park on Tuesday morning to help mulch flower beds and clean debris in an effort to continue Publix mission of paying it forward in the community.
Many of the associates brought their young children to help in the volunteer effort. Taby Kline, mother of 2-year-old Lillian Sacco, said learning to volunteer at a young age is an important character trait. “That way she can be involved and be a responsible member of the community,” she said.