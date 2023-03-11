Discovery Channel showcases Citrus County
The secret is out: What Citrus Countians have long known about the treasures in their own backyard – manatee-watching, scalloping, abundant nature trails, pristine waterways and historic sites – the rest of the world now knows thanks to the Discovery Channel’s show, “RV There Yet?”
The show, which features RV enthusiasts who travel the country in search of new sights, sent a film crew to Citrus County in February who spent five days camping, riding on airboats, cycling, horseback riding, getting up-close with manatees, kayaking and dining.
In case you missed the half-hour episode featuring Crystal River and Inverness on the Discovery Channel Saturday, March 11, it will also air Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 a.m. on MotorTrend.
To say show hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe were impressed with our county is an understatement.
“Our trip to Crystal River and exploring the Nature Coast of Florida was better than we ever imagined,” Patrice McCabe said. “We live in Lutz, so the hour-long RV drive was easy, but it felt like we drove right into old Florida.”
Sponsorship for the show made in partnership with the Citrus County Tourism Development Council. While the film crew was in town, the team at Discover Crystal River Florida accompanied them through Citrus County, pointing out bucket-list locations.
Also, some local businesses are showcased in the program.
Changes coming to Citrus County Speedway
Citrus County Speedway, built 68 years ago on a plot of land south of Inverness where watermelons once grew, today has grown to be one of the best racing facilities in the state.
With growth comes change, and that’s what William H. Ray, who leases the facility from the Citrus County Fair Association since 2016, is making.
Ray has already made $1.5 million in improvements, with more on the way, including a patio by the beer stand, an added ticket booth, more concessions and additional bathrooms.
The cost for the projects would be an estimated $150,000, Ray said.
He also said that the track would partner with the Fair Board to add walkways throughout the midway in the future. In turn, the improvements would benefit the racetrack when the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals return in February 2024.
Those projects are in the discussion stages and have yet to be presented to the Fair Board for approval.
‘Southern snow’ is driving Citrus Countians crazy
Few things are as certain in life as that fine yellow layer of pollen that coats anything and everything that’s outdoors this time of year.
Car wash operators said this “Southern Snow” is keeping them busy. Sometimes it takes a double ride through the wash to remove the caked-on sheen.
Auto dealerships have to hose down the vehicles on their lots so buyers can see the true color of what they’re buying.
For those who suffer from allergies, it’s not so easy to “wash” away the coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes and congestion.
Pollen counts in Citrus County have been off the charts for weeks and there is no sign it’s going to get better soon.
Amy Douglas, spokeswoman for the Department of Health in Citrus County, said staff has not received an increase in calls.
“Hopefully that means folks know what to do and how to take care of their allergies,” she said.
Douglas recommends people reach out to their doctor if necessary, limiting their time outside and making sure they change their clothes often and shower. Pollen, she said, can cling to your clothes and it’s important not to bring it inside the home.
County to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks Drive
Who doesn’t love a shortcut? Residents who live on Crystal Oaks Drive in Lecanto, that’s who.
For years, these folks have complained about drivers using their road as a shortcut from State Road 44 to U.S. 19.
And now, with the Suncoast Parkway extension at the east entrance of their neighborhood, it’s gotten worse and is bound to get worse once the proposed 900-home residential development by Rock Crusher Road is built.
“There’s an awful lot of traffic there with Home Depot (at U.S. 19) on one end of Venable Street and the interchange with the Suncoast Parkway (off S.R. 44) on the other end,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard.
Commissioners have directed staff to explore ways of slowing traffic and improving safety on Crystal Oaks and report back at a future meeting.
“The construction on State Road 44, just east of the U.S. 19 interchange, has also seemed to have diverted more traffic onto Crystal Oaks Drive” Kinnard said.
He said drivers are exceeding the 35 mph posted speed limit and there is a noticeable increase in 18-wheel trucks.
Until county staff returns with recommendations, County Commissioner Diana Finegan said it may be worth contacting the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to have a stronger presence along Crystal Oaks Drive or perhaps erect temporary flashing signs. No-through-truck signs are also a possibility, she said.
Septic business brings smiles with unusual car
When you drive a car that’s made to look like poop, you know you’re bound to be the butt of a lot of jokes.
But, James Brooks and his son and business partner, Brandon, owners of Brooks Septic in Inverness, are in on the jokes.
“Everybody smiles when they see it,” Brooks said on a recent Tuesday morning as the little brown car was being washed for the start of a new workday.
Brooks said when he saw the car, a red 2004 VW bug, he had the vision of a poop emoji on wheels.
Prior to that, people would stop by the office dropping off poop emoji merchandise, including a slingshot and a whoopee cushion, lighted poop emoji necklaces, anything that was a poop emoji.
That’s when Brooks thought: Why not go big?
They sent the car to a fabricator and said, “Make us a poop car,” he said.
The past two years, the car has been a winner in the Inverness St. Paddy’s Day parade.
“We dressed the kids and some adults in blow-up poop emoji costumes,” James Brooks said.
“We passed out Tootsie Rolls,” Brandon Brooks added.
Much of life is serious, and stuff happens, and as the Brooks Septic owners say, sometimes you just have to do what you can to make people smile.
“We leave skid marks all over town,” Brandon Brooks said.
Hot topic of the week: The Discovery Channel discovering Citrus County drew a unanimous thumbs down from county residents posting on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
Bruce Haag: “The ‘Old Florida’ feel left here 40 years ago.”
Ava Gustafson: “This beauty of living there was the secrecy. No one knew what was all there. I pray that the land is protected because it is such a beautiful place to be.”
Sandy Cross: “Too bad they didn’t come to Floral City.”
Kathy Sokol Lane: “Keep this area quiet. We don’t want them to know.”
Steve Ramos: “Hidden gems that have been overly commercialized and ruined for locals all for monetary gains of a few.”
Lynn Ericson: “Awesome But not. We all appreciate the gem that Citrus County is, but as it gets more and more advertising that gem is getting tarnished. The traffic is horrendous at times. Developers are swarming the area as they have already ruined areas farther south. Hopefully, but doubtfully, the county leaders will keep a tight control on it.”
Nicole Rice: “We are called the Nature Coast for a reason and it is slowly being destroyed from developers and too many people moving here. Unfortunately the county won’t stop it because they see dollar signs – truly sad.”
Jim Heinzman: “Noooooooo.”
Quote of the week: “I’m going to see this through.” – County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, about building a new animal shelter, something she has been pushing for since she was elected in 2020
Good news of the week: The numbers are in: Citrus County has collected $2.19 million in private donations since 2021 to help offset costs of a new animal shelter. Alternative funding sources bring the total to $3.3 million, and the $500,000 State Rep. Ralph Massullo and his wife, Patricia, have offered to contribute, brings it to $3.8 million – and that’s without the benefit of a formal fundraiser.
What does this all mean?
“It means there are a lot of people in the county who are passionate about having a quality animal shelter to service the population,” Commissioner Holly Davis told the Chronicle.
The project lost traction recently when a consultant came back with a $22 million price tag – $13 million more than the county wants to spend.
However, Tocoi Engineering and MLM-Martin Architects will be presenting county commissioners with a lower-cost conceptual design at a workshop, tentatively scheduled for April 25.