The Parkway: The road that leads to change
One year ago, local and state dignitaries gathered to cut the ribbon, officially opening the much-anticipated 13-mile extension of the Suncoast Parkway from U.S. 98 to State Road 44 – what a difference a year makes.
Since then, there’s been an explosion of retail at the corners of County Roads 491 and 486 that is being attributed to the parkway, with big chains such as Target, Aldi and Texas Roadhouse committing to serve an area that was underserved for so long.
Also, county commissioners are considering a development agreement with Cardinal Farms Group LLC for a 147-acre site near the parkway interchange off Cardinal Street transformed into an area of single-family homes, villas, townhomes, apartments and a mix of commercial, including a 150-room hotel and mixed retail.
“The parkway has put us on the radar of developers, chains, restaurants and retail,” said Josh Wooten, CEO/president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “It has actually happened quicker that I think was anticipated.”
However, not everyone is happy about the parkway extension, seeing it more as an intrusion into the serenity of their rural lifestyle.
“It’s going to depend on someone’s viewpoint,” County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “If their viewpoint is, ‘I moved here, now close the gate,’ then they’re not going to be happy about it. If somebody’s viewpoint is that they’re looking for greater economic opportunity for themselves, their family or future generations in Citrus County, then it’s a good thing.”
Crystal River ready to welcome new restaurants
A Chronicle story about new restaurants coming to Citrus County always gets people’s attention, and this one is no exception.
Coming to Crystal River: Two chains, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee, “Home of the Caramelicious,” and Marco’s Pizza. Scooter’s, drive-through only, will be going up on the north side of State Road 44, adjacent to the Suncoast Credit Union, and Marco’s Pizza will be located at the corner of U.S. 19 and Third Street in downtown Crystal River, next to Subway.
A third restaurant, an as-yet unnamed upscale seafood restaurant, is to be built on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, an outdoor seating area and a deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay and connected to the Riverwalk project.
Commissioners react to Ingoglia’s ‘term-limit’ bill
State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who represents Citrus County, thinks term limits for some elected officials “not only ensure better representation, they bring about much needed fresh ideas to tackle public policy challenges.”
He recently filed a bill that would limit county commissioner and school board member terms to eight years. If passed, this will move the current law for school board members from 12-year term limits to eight-year term limits. Currently, there are no term limits for county commissioners.
Citrus County commissioners were less than enthusiastic about Ingoglia’s bill.
“I am not opposed to term limits, but it concerns me when bills like this suggest voters can’t be trusted,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said. “Let the voters decide. If someone isn’t doing a good job or has been around too long, vote them out.”
First-term Commissioner Holly Davis said term limits may work at higher levels of government but “perhaps not so necessary at the county level where we know far more intimately whether they’re doing a good job and have the necessary skills.”
Florida state senators can serve two four-year terms.
Bad batteries leads to drug arrest
Georgia man Michael Edward Johnson, 59, was stopped by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy at 1 a.m. on Feb. 20 because his vehicle did not have visible license plate lights and the Acura’s night-time running lights were “very dim.”
As Johnson explained, he knew his running lights were dim. He said he places flashlights inside the brake-light housing and uses a flashlight to illuminate the license plate, but the flashlights’ batteries were weak.
This might’ve ended as just a traffic stop, except K-9 Marino sniffed the vehicle and signaled for narcotics in the car, which was found to be methamphetamine.
Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Lecanto man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto, was arrested and faces several felony charges for his participation in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021 – he was the one wearing an oversized panda bear headpiece.
He was charged with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence.
Rumson was arrested in Lecanto and made his initial appearance in the Middle District Court of Florida in Tampa.
Prosecutors said in court documents that at 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, once the rioters had successfully broken open the Capitol’s parliamentary door, Rumson was seen wearing a panda headpiece and running from the Senate wing door.
Court documents also say he was seen without the panda headpiece exiting through the Parliamentary door in handcuffs, was seen in the crowd that surrounded the Senate wing door when it was breached for a second time and was heard shouting, “Get a ram,” and was seen grabbing an officer’s face shield, which forced the officer’s head and neck back and upwards.
Hot topic of the week: A story about the arrest of a Lecanto man wearing an oversized panda headpiece while participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021 brought out the puns among people posting on the Chronicle Facebook page, adding a bit of levity among the serious posts.
Here’s what some said:
Josh Wooten: “He should be charged with causing ‘pandamonium’.”
Mike Bays: “Unbearable act.”
Brian Snapp: “That puts the tally of domestic terrorists arrested for attacking our democracy on that day of insurrection at bear-ly over 1,000 – about a thousand more to go.”
Joseph Kluski: “Excellent news when our legal system and law enforcement handle criminals appropriately.”
Zeb Starnes: “Prison is going to be unBEARable … In his defense, it was total ‘Pandamonium’ there. I hope he can bear the price.”
Patricia Hammack: “Why wear the panda costume if you’re going to show your face to the cameras? I swear they could make an entire season of ‘America’s Dumbest Criminals’ from the footage that day.”
Quote of the week: “We’ve got enough issues of our own than to worry about (this).” – Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, commenting on Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s proposed bill to limit county commissioner and school board member terms to eight years.
Good news item of the week: Dave Bosanko got his birthday wish: On Sunday, Feb. 26, on his 31st birthday, “Diver Dave” set a state skydiving record of 77 skydives in a 24-hour period, eclipsing the old mark by five jumps – it took him 11 hours.
“I did the last 15 jumps after dark,” he said.
“He’s always been an adventure seeker,” said Bosanko’s dad Bo. “Even as a kid he was jumping out of trees and doing experimental stuff.”