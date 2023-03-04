The Parkway: The road that leads to change

One year ago, local and state dignitaries gathered to cut the ribbon, officially opening the much-anticipated 13-mile extension of the Suncoast Parkway from U.S. 98 to State Road 44 – what a difference a year makes.

Lecanto man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Jesse James Rumson, 37, of Lecanto with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement during an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence.
Skydiving record

Dave Bosanko makes his way toward the landing zone Sunday morning, Feb. 26, in Dunnellon as he attempts to break a state record for skydives in a 24-hour period. Over the span of his 77 record-breaking jumps he said he averaged about eight minutes per evolution.

