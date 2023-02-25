Crystal River moves closer to Hunter Springs Park changes
The days of Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River being a free-for-all, accepting as many visitors as the grounds can hold, and having the beach littered with oversized beach umbrellas or tents, could come to an end by this year.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the legal issues hampering the city’s plans for the popular park and beach are winding down and changes to the beach and swim area, such as an entrance fee and a cap on the number of people entering, will likely occur by the end of the year.
The plan is to hire an attendant dedicated to operating and helping to maintain the park and enforce some of the park’s rules, Meek said.
However, to implement an entrance fee, the city would first need to find the heirs of Lida Martin, who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in 1938 for $145, because of a stipulation in the 85-year-old deed: “Swimming and bathing privileges in and to the lands hereby conveyed shall be free to all persons of the white race ….”
City Attorney Robert Batsel Jr. warns the City Council that the Hunter Springs Park property would revert back to the ownership of Martin’s heirs for $145 if one of them decides to take the city to court because it charged admission.
Crystal River to fast track two city playgrounds
The Creative Playground on Northwest Avenue by City Hall and the playground at Jim LeGrone Memorial Park on Eighth Avenue, on the other side of U.S. 19 from Three Sisters Springs are on the city’s fast track for repairs or replacements.
Built in 1995, the Creative Playground “is deemed to be dangerous” and is closed, said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek.
The playground was built nearly 30 years ago mostly by community volunteers and much of the building materials were donated.
“It was such a community effort at the time,” Meek said.
The city has money in its budget to replace the Creative Playground, which was planned for the next three years, but Meek said that’s being brought forward and much of the work would be done this year.
The playground at LeGrone is also closed following an injury when a weld on playground equipment failed. A portion of that playground will be replaced, with the cost likely to be less than $100,000.
Thrift store opens to support ministry for those affected by human trafficking
As a Christian singer and recording artist traveling an average of 300 days a year, singing and speaking all over the country, over the years Carolyn Goad Pankalla would hear people’s stories of heartache as they poured out their hearts to her.
She said she became aware of a growing trend, human trafficking.
So, she decided she would do something about it.
In an effort to bring awareness and education to the community, Pankalla formed a nonprofit ministry called Courageous and Free and has recently opened a thrift store called The Orchard Gift and Thrift, with the goal of creating a safe house, Serenity Orchard, for trafficked girls and women.
The thrift store is at 3539 N Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 in the plaza where Winn Dixie is.
She envisions a safe home where girls and women can be nurtured and learn to rebuild their lives. She wants to partner with trauma counselors, therapists, life coaches; she would love to do animal therapy with horses and dogs, garden therapy, have artists and crafters come and share their talents.
“I’m 4-foot-11, and I keep hearing the words, ‘start small,’ and that’s what I’m doing, but I have big plans,” she said.
Inverness rethinks proposed ordinance banning used merchandise from outdoor displays
It’s a common practice for businesses to put some of their merchandise out front to attract customers, but like anything, it can go too far.
A complaint against an Inverness thrift store for leaving secondhand merchandise out in the parking lot led to a proposed change to a city ordinance to read: “The condition of the displayed merchandise must be new. Used or resale items must be kept in a completely enclosed building.”
However, as Cindy DeVries, who owns an antique shop across the street from City Hall and has outdoor merchandise, including iron gates, a 150-pound fire hydrant, and a large statue of an angel, pointed out to council members: By definition, antiques are used merchandise and wouldn’t be practical to try and haul inside that kind of merchandise, nor bring it inside every evening, she said.
City Manager Eric Williams told the council that changing a city ordinance will correct a problem, but often has unintended consequences and said he would ask city staff to meet with the code enforcement magistrate and discuss the city’s goals and what the magistrate could support to remedy the problem of displaying merchandise not meant for outdoor displays, such as upholstered furniture and clothing.
Naked Crystal River man arrested after refusing to leave Beverly Hills residence
A naked Crystal River man refusing to leave an acquaintance’s home was arrested and now faces drug charges.
According to records, Citrus County deputies were called to a house in Beverly Hills on a trespassing complaint.
The woman who called CCSO had originally invited the man into her home, but when he began “acting strangely,” she wanted him to leave.
When a deputy opened the home’s front screen door, the man opened the main front door from inside.
“I could immediately observe the defendant to be jittery and completely naked,” the arresting deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Drug paraphernalia and fentanyl were found in a bathroom, which the man said were his. He also told a deputy he was in the process of “getting clean.”
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Hot topic of the week: Crystal River talking about changes to Hunter Springs Park, namely an admission fee and a cap on the number of people who can enter, caused people to offer their thoughts on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
William M Wright. “They have no right to charge. I hope if they do they will lose the park altogether. The county is being greedy. They already charge to park and now to launch kayaks. We pay plenty in taxes. Someone better realize you are being greedy.”
Jerri Paschall Evans: “Wow! Much needed! This park is abused and overrun,”
Jason Hoover: “They will lose the park if they do charge; it’s in the agreement they signed with the owners. It will go back to the heirs of the owners if the county charges to use the waterway.”
Laura McKee: “It all comes from growing too much. It all comes from having parks not big enough. Veiled reference to a ‘Winnie the Pooh’ scene aside, a glimpse of our future if we insist on continuing to base our economy on growth. Want to go to the beach, go fishing in the Gulf, biking on the Withlacoochee Trail? (Should have) made your reservation six months ago.”
Brian Snapp: “I don’t like the idea of charging any more than most people, but the inescapable fact remains that our area has tripled in population in the last 25 years and continues to grow exponentially. Consequently, to save our park and springs, as well as for public safety purposes, something must be done to limit/control the occupant capacity of the park. The city also needs work with the State and the NOAA to make that small spring cove area a ‘no anchorage’ zone for vessels. There are often so many private vessels crammed in and anchored there to access the park that they clog up the channel making it difficult, entirely unsafe, sometimes even impossible for other mariners to navigate safely.”
Cindy Paynter: “We have tried on a few occasions to use Hunter Springs to launch the kayaks, but it is so overcrowded that it is almost impossible to do. Don’t mind paying a fee to help keep up the springs, but hate the overcrowded parking, beach and launch areas.”
Quote of the week: “Victimology 101 is alive and well in America – everyone wants to be a victim.” – Bill Dolley, Citrus Springs, in a Feb. 21 Chronicle letter to the editor
Good news item of the week: This year’s annual Key Training Center “Hat’s Off” tea party and fashion show drew a record number of attendees – 225, including men – and raised $13,000 to go toward scholarships for their developmentally disabled clients who are on the state waiting list for services.
“The highlight of the event for us is to have some of our clients model fashions from our Labels store, so we put our guys in tuxedos and they escort our client models, and we get the opportunity to tell the stories of two of them,” said Key Center executive director Melissa Walker.