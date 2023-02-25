Hunter Springs Parking congestion

Hunter Springs Parking congestion

A cyclist rides through a near-capacity parking lot at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15. Limited parking spaces at the pay-to-park park can make for a congested lot.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Crystal River moves closer to Hunter Springs Park changes

The days of Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River being a free-for-all, accepting as many visitors as the grounds can hold, and having the beach littered with oversized beach umbrellas or tents, could come to an end by this year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Creative playground closed

Citing safety concerns, the City of Crystal River has closed the Creative Community Playground located near City Hall.
Courageous and Free

Carolyn Pankalla and her husband have founded the ministry Courageous and Free and operate Orchard Gift and Thrift in Beverly Hills. “Courageous and Free is an outreach to women, empowering them, inspiring them to come up from wherever they are to know they can have a better life,” Pankalla said Friday, Feb. 17.
Eric Williams

Williams
Key 1

Amanda Oestreich, Key Training Center Development and Community Relations Manager, waits with three of the Key men as they’re about to escort Key Center client models. Front to back are: Michael Holt, Mat Gosse and Kenny Hanning.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.