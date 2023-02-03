Some of the most popular stories of the week

Lu birthday celebration

Watermelon, blueberry smoothie, berries, orange slices and pineapple make Lu the Hippo’s birthday “cake” Friday morning, Jan. 27. Visitors to the park celebrated the animal’s 63rd birthday.

Lu the Hippo's 63rd birthday celebrated

Aldi

The Germany-based grocery store is planning stores in Lecanto and Inverness.
230130-CC-house-demo-1.jpg

A backhoe razes one of two houses Tuesday in the 3100 and 3200 block of East Buffalo Lane in Hernando. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the two houses were deemed unsafe and had became a haven for crime.
Veterans Village proposed site

The proposed site of Veterans Village.
Lu birthday celebration

Ryan Novak, left, and friend Tim Sluga don full-length hippo costumes and report flying in from Milwakee, WI, Thursday to help celebrate Lu’s 63rd birthday. “We came down for this,” said Novak. “We couldn’t believe there was a hippo in Florida.”
Bryant Park Concept Plan

The City of Inverness has provided a conceptual plan for the new accessible public children’s playground, indicating locations for the inclusive play areas, bathroom building and sidewalks.

