Some of the most popular stories of the week
Lu the Hippo's 63rd birthday celebrated
Q: How does a 63-year-old hippopotamus celebrate his birthday?
A: With an ornate, multi-layered “cake” made of a frozen blueberry smoothie, watermelon, orange slices, pineapple, and berries, plus his own birthday song and guests from as far away as Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lu, one of the most beloved Citrus County residents, has been a resident at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park since 1964.
Born in 1960 at the San Diego Zoo, Lu was filmed in movies decades ago. At that time, the park was a home to a variety of animals used in movies and television. Lu never left.
Several visitors from Disney came to celebrate the occasion on Jan. 27 and confirmed Lu’s status as the oldest hippo in North America. He is the second oldest captive hippo in the world, they said. The oldest surpasses Lu’s age by three or four years and lives in captivity in Europe.
Aldi, Arby's, Starbucks & Texas Roadhouse file permits
Aldi, Arby’s, Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks are the next four businesses to take the next step in coming to the new commercial hub at County Road 491 and 486 by filing site development permits with the county.
Aldi, Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks will be located at the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond on the northwest corner of the intersection; Arby’s will be located on the southwest corner.
This will be the second Aldi planned for Citrus County. In August, the chain submitted construction plans for a new store on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive in Inverness.
Starbucks also is planning to build a standalone store off State Road 44 in Inverness. Insight Credit Union will be torn down to make way for the coffee chain.
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe.
Neither structure had electricity, there were holes found in the walls and floors, household trash was littered throughout the property, and a five-gallon bucket was utilized as a toilet because there was no running water.
The structures were also crime hotspots and a nuisance to the neighborhood, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Since June 2020, there were 124 calls for service at the two residences, which include theft complaints, drug complaints, overdoses, disturbances, violent crimes, neighbor disputes, and loud music, according to the CCSO.
Hospital Board loses patience with Veterans Village nonprofit; wants $2.5 million back
Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees to demand an accounting and its money back.
The trustees said they will put the money in an escrow account and if Veterans Village can show it still has a viable plan to build an assisted living facility for veterans and their spouses, the trustees will dole out money to the organization as needed.
The original cost two and a half years ago of the project was $10.2 million for the 100-apartment complex adjacent to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Lecanto Clinic, with plans for the Veterans Village board to obtain funding from the hospital board and community donations and parlay that into a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
From there, the board members had a bank that would provide a loan for the bulk of the costs.
Last February, Veterans Village board members Dr. William Dixon and Dr. Paresh Desai told the board that the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything and the cost had increased dramatically.
“The facilitating bank asked us to delay construction and the mortgage loan until construction costs stabilized and a more realistic pro forma could be developed,” Dixon told the trustees.
Brothers sentenced to federal prison for Citrus County hate crime
Brothers 56-year-old Roy Lamar Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Dewayne Lashley were both sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of federal probation for their Nov. 17, 2021, attack on a then-24-year-old Black man in Citrus Springs.
The attack began with Robert Lashley yelling racial slurs at the victim, who was crossing Deltona Boulevard, followed by punching him several times with his fists, forcing the man to the ground. Roy Lashley joined the attack by hitting the man several times with an ax handle.
Hot topic of the week: Whenever there’s news of new businesses coming to Citrus County, you can count on it being the hot topic among Chronicle readers on Facebook. Here’s what some said:
John Emil: “Who is going to be working in these stores? Existing businesses are finding it difficult to maintain staff.”
Kim Field Howard: “Let’s get some affordable working class housing for these people that are supposed to work in these stores. Otherwise they will be like the rest of the businesses in this county with not enough employees to work!”
Joan Picciano Mello: “I bet they get all those stores up and running before Hwy 19 gets finished.”
Melissa Frank: “I am excited to see options coming to Citrus County. Competition is good. Target hasn't moved in yet but Walmart and Winn Dixie are busy updating and making improvements to their stores.”
Diana Jones Murphy: “Just what Citrus needs, more stores. I grew up having to drive to Ocala to Silver Springs Boulevard to buy school clothes. Then when I was in high school I was able to get clothes at Bealls here in Crystal River. I'd rather have Citrus County back the way that it was.”
Maureen Phillips Davis: “Although a Target would be nice, I would rather drive to Ocala. The little hometown feeling is being taken away with all of the growth. I've been here for 55 years and it's a huge change.”
Plymouth Barracuda: “Just like the song goes, 'They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.'”
Wendy Lee: “Why can’t we have an Arby’s in Inverness?”
Quote of the week: "How many times do you get to celebrate a hippo’s birthday?” — Ryan Novak, dressed from head-to-toe in a custom hippo outfit, flew from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the celebration of Lu the Hippo’s 63rd birthday party Jan. 27 at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, where Lu has lived since 1964
Good news of the week: The proceeds from the Rotary Club of Inverness sixth annual Highland Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, Feb. 11 are going toward turning Bryant Park in Inverness into a fully accessible public children’s playground for children with disabilities.
The brew festival is from 5-9 p.m. at the Inverness Depot.
To purchase tickets in advance, go online to brew2023.eventbrite.com.