Some of the most popular stories of the week
End of the line for Central Ridge pool
Even though the final vote to fill in the Central Ridge pool with cement was unanimous, it wasn’t a vote any of the county commissioners were happy about.
The Beverly Hills Recreation Association once owned the pool, Beverly Park and community center. The county took it over when the association could no longer afford it, creating the Central Ridge Community Park.
The county closed the pool in 2019 due to poor attendance and high maintenance costs. It has sat empty ever since.
“That pool was not supported by Beverly Hills,” said Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach. “The community had it, they couldn’t support it, they couldn’t afford it.”
She added, “We need to move on. It is not healthy. It is not serving any purpose for Beverly Hills right now.”
Chili's, Capital City Bank celebrate grand openings
Finally, after a soft opening the previous weekend, the new Chili’s in Inverness had its official grand opening Monday, Jan. 23.
The restaurant is sharing space with Capital City Bank at the new Corta Commons at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41. The bank also opened Monday.
The only other Chili’s in the county is off U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
“We’re so excited to be open in Inverness, eliminating a 25-plus-minute commute for locals to get their fix on hand-shaken (margaritas) and sizzling fajitas,” said Chili’s spokesman Jake Young.
Also coming to Inverness: Chipotle Mexican Grill where Joe’s Family Restaurant was at 911 Main St. in Inverness. Joe’s is moving to a building next to the Roller Barn on U.S. 41.
Take 5 Oil Change is the lube store being built next to 7-Eleven off State Road 44 in Inverness.
A new standalone Starbucks will replace Insight Credit Union off State Road 44, and Aldi plans to build at the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive.
Man with terminal brain tumor, wife and six kids, traveling the country with a stop in Citrus County
Matt Henry, a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart, is also a man on a mission, traveling the country with his family, making memories in a converted school bus he calls their “Skoolie.”
He also has a terminal brain tumor — and an amazingly positive outlook.
“We’re on a big family adventure while I’m still me,” Henry said.
The Henrys took off from their Imperial Beach, California, home in November 2022 for a year-long adventure. Last week, the family stopped in Citrus County, the guests of local church, Calvary Chapel Homosassa.
Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation
Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America.
The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Not surprisingly, the Florida Keys was the other Florida destination on the bucket list.
“Crystal River, a short drive from Tampa, is a stunning natural spring with crystal clean water that seems to have endless visibility,” Tom Gaffey from Paddling.com wrote. “The water alone makes this trip worth a visit.
But what makes Crystal River one of a kind “is the fact that it is also the largest natural manatee sanctuary in the world, Gaffey said.
“Crystal River and Citrus County have certainly been discovered,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “We are blessed to have all of the natural resources that drive a strong ecotourism market.”
Bonnie Rybak 2022 Citizen of the Year
Bonnie Rybak, the now-retired former educator, is the first to tell you that there are more people in Citrus County who do bigger things than she does.
And that’s true.
But, it’s someone like Bonnie Rybak, who prefers being behind the scenes doing the small but nevertheless important tasks, who is exactly the kind of person an organization — or a community — needs to thrive.
Because of her willingness to be in the background, to do the work and not expect or even desire the glory, because of her enthusiasm and energy and passion for making the community a better place, whether unloading trucks, serving on boards, tutoring or raising funds, because of her dependability and perseverance, Bonnie Rybak is the 2022 Citrus County Chronicle Citizen of the Year.
Rybak was nominated by Inverness businesswoman Linda VanAllen.
“Bonnie is a rare gift in our community, and it’s time she was recognized for all her hard work,” VanAllen said. “Whatever she does, whatever board she’s on, she’s passionate about making it successful and determined to do whatever she can.
“When you get to know Bonnie, you know that every day when she gets up she’s wondering who she can help that day. She puts her heart and soul into everything she does.”
Hot topic of the week: It seems that not everyone in Citrus County is happy about Crystal River being named a top paddling destination. Here’s what some said on the Chronicle Facebook page:
• Brian Snapp: “I would intently argue that this is not a good thing.”
• Stephanie Arbuckle: “Great, more people to harass the manatees. Just what they need.”
• Vita-c Jensen: “I wish we could’ve kept this a secret. I remember having oyster roasts at Three Sisters Springs when I was a kid. Now I got volunteers yelling at me saying I can’t tie my kayak to the side. Didn’t realize how much had changed when I came back home for a visit.”
• Krista Dumproff Gantt: “Uugghhhh, just means more people will come. Our waters are already too crowded!”
• Ken Howard: “I’m a multi-generational Floridian and my plans are to leave the state — just can’t deal with the outsiders anymore.”
• Jodi Brantley: “What's really sad is that these visitors and newcomers, who didn't grow up on it or see the clarity and health of the river 35+ years ago, have no clue that it's actually not all that great. It's disheartening to hear them say how beautiful and healthy the waterways are around here. They have no idea and it seems to make the degradation we've seen over the years acceptable.”
Quote of the week: “It’s almost the death of a dream for me.” — County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach as she reluctantly made a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement.
Good news item of the week: The Chronicle likes to spotlight people who make a difference, people who help others, longtime county residents telling about their history, young people who are doing cool things.
This week we profiled the multi-talented 17-year-old Landon Devon who has the natural ability to play just about any musical instrument he picks up, write music, plus he has a flair for acting.
“He has the raw talent and basic skills for just about everything he does, a real knack for it. He knows what to do, and it’s just a matter of fine tuning him,” said Shawn Scheller of the local band Shawn Scheller and the Contenders.
Scheller and the band have been mentoring Landon, allowing him to run sound for them at their shows, preparing the teen to play his own future gigs as a musician.