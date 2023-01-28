Some of the most popular stories of the week

Central Ridge pool

The Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills has been closed since 2019 due to high maintenance costs and low attendance.

End of the line for Central Ridge pool

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Corta commons

The new Corta Commons that houses a Capital City Bank and Chili’s is now open in Inverness.
bus family

The Henry family, Matt and his wife Christy, plus their six children (four biological and two adopted) are traveling the country on a year-long adventure, making memories and sharing Matt’s story of living with a terminal brain tumor. They will be at Calvary Chapel Homosassa at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Homosassa Lions Club building at 3705 S. Indiana Terrace, Homosassa, off Homosassa Trail.
Crystal River a top paddling destination in the US

Crystal River and surrounding coastal waters attract tens of thousands of paddling enthusiasts annually. Crystal River was recently named one of the top paddling destinations in the United States by Paddling.com.
Bonnie Rybak

Longtime educator Bonnie Rybak serves on the board of directors at the Citrus Memorial Health Systems YMCA. She has been named as the 2022 Citrus County Chronicle Citizen of the Year.
Landon Devon

Landon Devon found good use for his spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic. He picked up a guitar and taught himself how to play. The Homosassa teen also plays a variety of instruments including drums, clarinet and keyboard. He holds an electric guitar he and his stepfather made and customized together.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.