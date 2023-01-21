State recommends tax credit break for Hidden Lakes senior project
The developers of The Fountains at Hidden Lakes, a 150-unit, seniors-only affordable apartment complex at West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19 in Crystal River got state tax credit approval Tuesday allowing them to move forward with the project.
Jason Larson, senior vice president of development at Miami-based Housing Trust Group, applied for federal tax credit, distributed by the state, to fund most of the $20.4 million project. Larson applied for low-income housing tax credits for 72 units to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), which oversees tax credits for affordable housing.
Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group also applied for tax credits for its planned 100-unit Longwood Gardens in Inverness for residents 55 and older, but was not selected.
Because the selection process is competitive and so many developers apply for state tax help, the FHFC uses a combination of a lottery system and selection process.
Citrus County facing population growth spurt
Get ready – they’re coming.
County commissioners have cited the need to prepare for future growth because of the anticipated increase in population and now new data validates that expectation.
Florida Trend came out with its growth estimates by county and it shows Citrus, with a current population of 156,365, experienced a 0.89 percent growth rate per year since 2010.
Another 6,694 people are projected to move to Citrus County in the next three years, increasing the population to 163,059 – a 1.63 percent growth rate.
Pasco County is expected to grow the fastest: 2.30 percent over the next three years and Pinellas County the slowest, at 0.17 percent.
County Commissioner Holly Davis has said the county’s strategic plan should address the growth and how to prepare. Davis said the future growth of Citrus County is a big reason why she is pushing for the completion of a plan.
Crystal River approves entertainment district; loosening restrictions on outside alcohol sales
Seeing the success of entertainment districts in cities including Inverness and Ocala, Crystal River is following suit.
The Crystal River City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of an entertainment district for its downtown area during its regular public meeting Monday, Jan. 16.
The district will allow qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages on their property using specially issued cups provided by the city that can be identified as part of the entertainment district program.
Mayor Joe Meek told the council the entertainment district concept was a good fit for the city.
Bilirakis: Funding secured for new $15M vet clinic in Citrus
Good news for local veterans: U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office announced federal funding has been secured for the building of a new $15 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out-patient clinic in Citrus County.
County vets are invited to a veterans town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Inverness City Council chambers. Bilirakis will be there to hear what veterans want in the way of clinic services, where they would like it located and any other concerns they might have regarding health care and benefits.
The VA had previously announced it was looking for options for expanded outpatient care, preferably a 55,500-square-foot clinic with parking enough for 350 vehicles.
It would replace the existing smaller facility in Lecanto on West Marc Knighton Court.
A strong advocate for veterans, Billirakis was responsible for getting a veterans’ housing project in Pasco County and worked for years on getting a bed tower at the James Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, which opened Jan. 21.
Bilirakis also helped get the outpatient clinic in New Port Richey expanded to 150,000 square feet.
During the recent campaign, the Congressman said he wanted to mirror what he’s done in Pasco County by building a bigger outpatient clinic to meet the large group of military retirees in this county.
Crystal River widens welcome for miniature golf courses in the city
The Crystal River City Council took another swing recently in giving city residents and visitors the opportunity to play miniature golf, voting unanimously to allow the courses in general commercial areas.
An applicant already wants to build a course on North Citrus Avenue where there is now a vacant, former daycare center.
“I’m excited about it,” said Mayor Joe Meek, adding that it was good to see the empty, former daycare building being put to use again.
Miniature golf courses are already allowed within the city’s high intensity commercial zoning district as well as public institutional zoning district.
“Miniature golf courses are often found in waterfront cities that thrive on tourism. This is the case in Crystal River. Given the closing of the city’s mall and movie theater, it is likely that such a facility would be quite popular,” wrote city staff in the City Council’s agenda.
Hot topic of the week: Crystal River wants to have food trucks and miniature golf and people on Facebook have opinions. Here’s what some wrote on the Chronicle Facebook page:
About food trucks:
James Szucs: “Food trucks are made for festivals and special events.”
Jesse Symons, replying to James Szucs: “While that may be true, the owners of the food trucks need to have a way to make money during the week, when there (aren’t) festivals or special events.”
Bobby Joe Smith: “Absolutely a slap in the face to restaurants that have brick and mortar. No way should this be allowed.”
Laura McKee: “It seems anti-capitalistic, if not anti-American, to say they would compete too much with brick and mortar restaurants. Definitely a different clientele, but even so, competition is never bad. And who knows? If the food truck business becomes successful enough to draw customers away from a brick and mortar restaurant, they may end up opening one themselves. Otherwise, it’s true it’s fast food and chain restaurants they’d be drawing customers from mostly. Which is a good thing. ‘Money will be kept in the local economy. For every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community,’ according to the chamber. ‘That compares to spending that same $100 at a national chain where $43 stays local.’”
About miniature golf:
Lori Guthrie: “We love mini golf!”
Jesse Symons: “Would love to see one or two mini golf courses in Citrus. Something like a Celebration Station down in Clearwater.”
Kerry McNulty: “#Pickleball please.”
Kristine VanOvermeiren: “Oh man, missed my opportunity! I always told my husband Crystal River would be a great spot for a mini golf business.”
Quote of the week: “You will hold us accountable. That’s the way it should be.” – U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, at the ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 17, at his new office inside Inverness City Hall.
Good news item of the week: It’s good to be a fifth grader in Citrus County. Thanks to the Citrus County Education Foundation’s Book, Line & Thinkers program, more than 1,500 fifth grade students were the guests of local boat captains for a free fishing trip in local waters.
“For a lot of these kids, they’ve never been on a boat (or) held a fishing rod,” said Kaitlyn Miller, Central Ridge Elementary School fifth grade teacher.