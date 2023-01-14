Some of the most popular stories of the week
Builders still suffering materials and labor shortages
It was supposed to take 240 days for Wendy Allen’s new house to be built. As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, it’s been 488 days since she and her husband first signed the contract to start construction, and the house is still not completed.
Wayne Bardsley, a builder and former president of the Citrus County Builders Association, said the problem of longer build times is both a shortage of materials and also skilled labor.
To make matters worse, Bardsley said the demand for housing in Citrus County has been strong, so builders signed as many contracts to build new homes as they could, which means every local builder is bidding for the same limited labor and materials.
The demand for housing materials started spiking during the pandemic when more people began working from home and either wanted to add more living space to what they had, or buy a new house, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
In 2021, it took seven to 12 months to build a home, according to a 2021 U.S. Census Bureau report; in 2015, it took only about seven months.
Tasting contest says Citrus has best water in Florida
It’s official: Citrus County’s drinking water has been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
The “Best Tasting Drinking Water Contest” is held annually by the regions within the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association (FSAWWA) and brings together other utilities to compete for the title.
Samples were judged on taste, color, odor and clarity. The winning water was pulled from the Charles A. Black supply facility in Citrus Hills.
The county’s utilities division won the regional title in October, which garnered it an invitation to participate in a statewide contest. Staff competed with the winners of the other 11 state regions at the AWWA conference in Orlando and came away victorious.
Now they head to Toronto in June 2023 to compete in the AWWA annual conference.
Ingoglia, Massullo hear constituent funding requests
Folks lined up Monday, Jan. 9 at the speaker’s platform inside county commission chambers to present their project and priority wish lists to Citrus County’s legislative delegation with the hope that Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will fight for project funding during the upcoming legislative session.
Requests included: money for school safety initiatives and teacher recruitment measures, money to improve roads and to convert homes from septic tanks to sewer, continued help addressing the state’s property insurance crisis, the lack of attainable workforce housing, water quality efforts, broadband expansion countywide and the widening of U.S. 41 from State Road 44 to State Road 200.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink asked for financial assistance for the design and permitting of a new city hall, which is over 50 years old and in need of replacement.
Citrus is third oldest county in Florida
According to the online news service Center Square and using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Citrus County has the third oldest demographic in Florida at 56.7 years.
In second place is Charlotte County at 59.5 years with first place as the oldest county in Florida is Sumter County, with the average age resident is 68, about 30 years higher than the national median.
Citrus County was the 19th oldest county in the nation, according to Center Square, where the percentage of residents 18-and-under is 15.7% and the percentage of those 65 and above is 36.4%.
The local numbers mirror the rest of the country, which shows the population is older now than it has been since record keeping began.
The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s, the data shows.
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Originally a blacksmith shop, Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon was built in 1926 and was famous for its personal service, exclusive selection of farming and outdoor supplies, and charismatic proprietors. It was also a longtime gas station.
It closed in 2010. Now, it’s set to be demolished.
Current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance.
“When my grandfather took it over, it was a mechanics shop and welding store and had been added onto without permits. The building itself is rotten and is unsafe to be in,” Dinkins said.
Hot topic of the week: The news of Citrus County having the third oldest demographic in the state sparked people to add their comments on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
• Laura McKee: “It's not a bad thing to have a higher percentage of retirees. They use less county services — no kids in school — and they provide a good bulk of the higher paying healthcare jobs.”
• Matthew David: “These Old people hold back progress in this county and this is why we're in the mess we're in 100%. They don't care about the working or young people.”
• Kathy Gates: “These ‘old people’ are the reason we are getting new restaurants and stores. They spend their money there.”
• Steve Ritter: “I’m old and retired, now I can drive real slow and make everybody late for work.”
• Lynn Ericson: “We used to be the oldest in the country! Then it was the state. Now we are third. It shows how many families are moving here.”
• Patrick Shipman: “Retirees are the lifeblood of Citrus County clearly.”
Quote of the week: “It’s generally not my nature … to behave this way, but I’m a desperate woman.” — Wendy Allen, about driving past her house that’s taking a long time to be built because of materials and labor shortages, multiple times a day to check on the progress.
Good news item of the week: Last year, Andrea Smith and her husband, Pat, wanted to do something different for their birthdays. So, they set out to collect pet food to donate to Citrus County Animal Services — they collected 750 pounds.
This year, their goal is to collect 2,000 pounds of pet food by the time of the Pounds for Pounds event at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at their home, 10857 N. Orva Drive, Citrus Springs.
On their Pounds for Pounds Facebook page, the event is billed as “a birthday party for animal pound pets.” Andrea said those attending are welcome to bring pets, as long as they are on a leash.
For questions, phone or text Andrea Smith at 941-224-8145, email at andreajean1503@gmail.com, or message her at the Pounds for Pounds Facebook page.