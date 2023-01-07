Some of the most popular stories of the week
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open.
In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
Philip Bomhoff opened Cavallo Estate Winery in 2015, calling it a combination of Italian culture and old Florida tranquility.
In March 2020, he opened Cavallo Farm & Market on 40 acres of his blueberry farm. The boutique and produce market stocked baked goods, jams, jellies and wine.
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
For those keeping score: add Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, and Petsmart to the list of retail tenants committed to the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
Old Navy had expressed interest in joining the others but backed out.
Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza will be just north of the new Culver’s and occupy the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486. The Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond will be on the northwest side.
Another fast-food restaurant has signed on to be located near the County Road 491-486 intersection: Arby’s.
Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., called it the domino effect: When a handful of retailers start congregating around a certain spot, others follow, hoping to take advantage of the increased customer traffic.
“They recognize (the county) has been underserved for so long,” he said. “It kind of puts us on the map.”
Chili's, bank plaza sells for $5.37 million - before it even opens
The new Chili’s and Capital City Bank that make up Corta Commons, the plaza soon to debut at 800 W. Main St., by State Road 44 and U.S. 41 in Inverness, haven’t even opened yet and the property they sit on has already been sold for millions.
Marcus & Millichap, a California-based real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of the 7,637-square-foot property. Corta Inverness LLC sold it to California-based Balco Realty LLC, which now owns the entire property, including the two tenants, which now have long-term leases.
Corta bought the property in June 2021 for $2 million, according to county clerk records. At first blush, selling it may seem strange after the company shelled out that much money.
Until, that is, you find out the selling price was $5.37 million. Corta gets the money, minus construction costs.
Such commercial transactions are not uncommon because of the return on investment, buying a property at a lower price, looking for investors to front the money and seek quality, credit-worthy tenants to create value, and then looking for a buyer.
In this case, there was no shortage of buyers after Corta put it on the market.
“We had several buyers competing for this deal and went to contract within a few days of the listing going live.” said Ronnie Issenberg, senior managing director with Marcus & Millichap.
Beverly Hills woman faces murder charge for Thursday home shooting
Sammantha Danielle Driggers, 20, is charged with murder after county law enforcement officials say she shot her visiting uncle, 44-year-old Matthew Driggers, killing him with a single shot to the back of the head as he watched television on Thursday, Dec. 29.
According to arrest reports, when investigators met with Sammantha Driggers, she spontaneously said, “I shot Matt in the head,” and added that she thought her uncle was going to hurt “grandma.”
A witness, Irvanna Driggers, told deputies she and Matthew Driggers arrived at the Beverly Hills home to spend the holidays. They were there for about an hour and there hadn’t been any arguing and that Sammantha Driggers was in one of the rooms down the hall.
The witness told investigators that the victim said “no” and “stop” and she turned to see Sammantha Driggers pointing a handgun at the victim.
She stepped between Sammantha Driggers and the victim and tried to calm Sammantha Driggers, who then reached around her and shot Matthew Driggers in the head, according to reports.
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said he hopes the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15 — at least by the end of January.
The plan was to be operational and renting the hotel’s 72 suites well before the holidays and Inverness’ fall festivities and also to have most of the long-term suites rented to doctors participating in HCA Florida Citrus Hospital residency program, traveling nurses, and other visitors to Inverness’ medical facilities.
However, the delays and cost overruns were almost inevitable given the lack of this area’s skilled construction labor force and supply chain problems that continue to deeply plague the industry, Desai said.
Randy Smith, Desai’s project superintendent, said he’s had to hire skilled labor from throughout Florida, and even neighboring states, which added to the cost of the project because those workers have to be housed, Smith said.
“Hope is the main thing,” Desai said. “I have no regrets (about the project). I have worked hard for this.”
Desai said he has done more than 10 hotel projects and this has been the most difficult.
“This is a special project,” he said. “And … things like this happen. What can you do? Like I said, hope is the main thing.”
Hot topic of the week: The county cited Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain necessary permits to build and now, in lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. That news sparked quite a few comments on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
• Tricia McEntire Marble: ‘So sad! I loved this place!”
• Laura Richardson Strawn: “This is just SAD! Cavallo Farm & Market brought so much joy to the local consumer! They put an extra bit of choice in our everyday, hum-drum lives! It’s a business that has had to face HUGE challenges ie: COVID CLOSURES! Therefore, no employees to work the blueberry crops. I mean, give this family a chance to refresh!”
• Helen Emery: “Never have been, but after reading the comments I wish I had. Sometimes it is better to work to keep a small business open than to have them close. Sounds like fond memories and part of the community. Sounds like they have been down on their luck like many businesses since COVID hit. The rules are the rules but do not mean you cannot work with people. I prefer the mom-and-pop family-owned and run businesses. They keep the culture of this lovely county alive. I am hoping for a better outcome.”
• Ena Alderman: “How were they able to get electric without a CO?”
• Cj McNeil: “IMO we have too much government controlling our lives. Let us LIVE FREE!”
• Theresa Girdwain: “You would think that the ‘county’ would be eager to help new small businesses in this county, not just Walmart and Targets.”
• Jim Heinzman: “You must get government permission to do anything in a free country. Who doesn’t know that?”
Quote of the week: “Her impact in our community will have ripple effects into eternity.” — the Rev. Darrell Reneau, speaking about Ginger West, founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center, at her celebration of life service Jan. 2.
Good news item of the week: Once again, hundreds of Citrus County residents answered the call to help. This time it was to retire the mortgage on Ginger West’s home — Ginger died Dec. 18 — so her disabled granddaughter would not be displaced.
“By the end of this week, more than $75,000 in contributions had been made to the fund,” writes Gerry Mulligan in his Sunday column. “Citrus County residents know a just cause when they see one.”
He also notes that the smallest contribution was $10 from a senior citizen who once received services from the Family Resource Center, which Ginger founded and poured her life into. The largest was a check for $10,000 from the Black Diamond Ladies Golf Association Cancer Fund.