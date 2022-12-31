Some of the most popular stories of the week
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after more than 45 years
After 45-plus years, Skip and Linda Turvaville are saying goodbye to owning and operating Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa and hello to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
“That’s been our goal all along,” Skip Turvaville said.
The Turvavilles bought the property in 1977, which had been vacant for quite some time. Prior to that, the old Homosassa Post Office had operated on the site until 1969.
The Turavilles built the structure that would house their outboard engine repair business.
After almost a half-century, it’s impossible not to feel nostalgic and be wistful. He will miss the customers who have become friends over the years.
“I want to thank them for being our friends, neighbors and business partners,” he said. “We’re just thankful that people loved us, gave us a good life and blessed us. It’s like a huge family, especially in a small town like Homosassa.”
County's home inventory up 116%; median price hits $270,000
Want to buy a house in Citrus County? The local housing market mirrored that of the state in November with more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices compared to a year ago.
Citrus had 966 active inventory listings in November, more than double the 447 from one year ago – a 116 percent increase.
The median price of an existing single-family home in Citrus County in November was $270,000, up over 13 percent from $238,000 last year.
Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One, said Florida and Citrus County seem to be in an envious position when it comes to factors that affect the housing market.
“With an estimated 903 people moving to Florida daily, housing becomes a major concern for most,” he said. “In Citrus County, the limited housing supply available for new residents leads to higher demand and rising home values. … While we continue to add ‘new listings’ into our Inventory (for sale) we are seeing our Housing Inventory increase by 116 percent from the previous year. This suggests that homes are sitting on the market longer while less homes are being sold.”
Cunningham said he is optimistic that as mortgage rates and inflationary concerns continue to retreat from their highs, home buyer demand will awaken as the country enters 2023.
Long-time Inverness insurance businesswoman retires
After 45 years selling insurance, Linda Van Allen called it a day and the end of her career.
At 68, she said it was a good time to “let the younger agents take over.”
“I’m old,” Van Allen said then laughed. “It’s just time to enjoy myself without having the day-to-day (work of the job).”
As a teenager, Van Allen babysat for Tom Hager, who owned his own insurance company in Inverness.
Years later, when she was working for the school district, Hager telephoned her, saying he needed a receptionist. It was 1977 and she took the job.
The job she had with the school district was a safer bet, “but when you’re 21 years old you don’t think about that,” she said.
But it was the right choice, and after six months, a position as an agent opened and she took it. She sold home, auto, business, and life insurance.
“I loved it,” she said. “In essence you’re helping people to protect their most important assets.”
In 1989, she started her own insurance office.
In 2015, she sold her insurance business to Acentria Insurance, but stayed on.
“When I met with the owners, they were great people,” she said. “And they would continue to take care of my employees.”
What will she not miss about the job?
“Getting up every day and checking my emails,” she said, laughing.
What will she miss the most?
“I’ll miss the people,” she said.
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
In Lecanto, the Davis family dates back to the mid-1800s.
John Franklin Davis, who died April 19, 2022, at age 87, had a wish that the Davis family trust account be donated after his passing.
So, in September, his grandsons, Dan and Gary Davis, carried out John F. Davis’s wishes and donated $100,000 to establish the John Murray and Alma B. Davis Memorial Scholarship for students at Lecanto High School who intend to major in agriculture or an agriculture-related field. The $2,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to one graduating student.
They also donated another $100,000 to Sumter County Schools, where John F. Davis lived most of his life.
On Dec. 13, they donated another $50,000 to Crystal River and Citrus high schools to establish the Dr. Ronald and Marie Dumas Memorial Scholarship. Ronald Dumas and John F. Davis were very close friends for years and roommates at the University of Florida.
“A lot of this money was money that my grandfather had left in property, so when they sold the property, that money was provided to my aunts and uncles and then invested, so it began with grandfather’s money and land,” Dan Davis said.
Also, more than $600,000 has been donated to various places from the family trust based on John F. Davis's wishes, including to Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto, the Citrus County Historical Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, and the American Cancer Society.
Girl with rare form of epilepsy reaches milestone: one year seizure-free
Maegan Haganey was born with PCDH19, a rare form of epilepsy that’s characterized by cluster seizures. She had her first seizure at 13 months. The Chronicle has been following Maegan's story since she was 9.
This has been a banner year for Maegan, who turned 18 on Dec. 27 — on Dec. 13, Maegan hit the one-year seizure-free mark.
Since she was 9, she had as few as five seizures or as many as 80 in a 12- to 14-hour period, often days in a row and rarely went more than a month or two seizure-free. Over time, they took a toll on Maegan’s body and her brain function.
A year ago, her mother described Maegan’s condition as “being like someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s plus teenage hormones.”
In one year’s time, however, Maegan has begun to heal, getting some of her cognitive function back, and most importantly, her personality back.
“It’s always been one day at a time,” her mother, April Haganey, said. “Even now – we’ve known kids who go one, three years seizure-free and then it comes back with a vengeance. You never know … we’re praying that her brain heals. We believe God – there’s always hope.”
Hot topic of the week: The week between Christmas and New Year’s is generally quiet and the hot topics get a rest. However, a Traffic Tip Tuesday post on the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page sparked a few barbed comments about “defensive driving,” which the CCSO defined as “staying alert, watching your speed, and being prepared to respond to potential hazards including: other drivers, damaged road surfaces, debris, inclement weather, and any other surprises on the roadways.”
Here’s what some said:
• Julia Goldsmith: “Not sure if defensive would be the word I'd choose. Maybe be aware or vigilant. Defensive I think of road rage. LOL.”
• Danyele Jans: “CCSO, I love y’all but I just don't see enough traffic enforcement. I know, big county, lots of areas, not enough help. Stay safe, stay warm, got your 6.”
• Vicki Sue: “Left Citrus County this summer for the midwest — ahhhh. How nice it is to drive without being hyper alert to everyone and everything again. Driving in Citrus is a game of chance every day.”
• Dave Taylor: “If people would stay out of the left lane holding up traffic it wouldn’t make people have so much road rage. People just need to follow the law: ‘Keep right except to pass,’ especially dump trailers.”
• Jeff Wescoat: “Pleasant Grove Road in the morning around 5 a.m. is like trying to not get killed by someone driving 70 MPH around you to pass you.”
• Kat Nielsen: “Add one more: Stay off the cell phone! Whatever it is can wait until you are at your destination.”
• Katie Newyorkeratheart: “I defensive drive like they're all crazy — and unpredictable.”
Quote of the week: “She’s a whole different person … we’re truly celebrating because we know that at any moment a seizure could happen and take this all away.” — April Haganey, about her daughter, 18-year-old Maegan, born with a rare form of epilepsy that has severely affected her life, yet who recently reached the one-year seizure-free milestone.
Good news item of the week: Former Homosassa resident Clyde Biddle, a man in his late 80s, recently placed an ad in the Chronicle. He’s currently living in Michigan and said he was looking for a “female companion” — and found one thanks to the Chronicle.
When the Chronicle reached out to him recently, he said he was giddy to have found someone at this stage in life.
In his ad he said: “I am not overly wealthy but live very comfortably and (am) looking for someone who wants to enjoy life alongside of me.”
“One lady called me from Arkansas and three from prison,” he said in a phone call. “I found this one in Orlando, and she’s coming to Michigan! I’ve got the welcome mat out.”