Following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, roadways that were once deserted due to the storm’s impact are now bustling with traffic. In stark contrast to the eerily empty streets observed just 12 to 14 hours earlier, vehicles are once again filling the roads as businesses attempt to resume normal operations.
Although the storm prompted most businesses to remain closed on Wednesday, a few exceptions were noted. Among them were supermarket chains Publix and Winn-Dixie, both of which chose to open their doors. For Homosassa resident Britny, who preferred not to disclose her last name, this decision came as a pleasant surprise. Britny, along with her husband Anthony and their 8-year-old son Tomy, had visited the Publix Supermarket at Crystal Springs.
“I didn’t think anything would be open,” Britny admitted.
Their visit was not spontaneous, however.
“We called and they were the only place that answered,” she revealed.
As a result, they found themselves pushing a shopping cart filled with groceries, including items they had initially postponed purchasing.
“We didn’t know if we would lose power,” Britny explained.
Fortunately, the area of Homosassa where the family resides was spared the severe impact experienced by other parts of the community. Although a brief power outage and disrupted internet connectivity were encountered, their household remained relatively unscathed.
For 8-year-old Tomy, the hurricane’s aftermath translated into an unexpected day off from school. The prospect of eventually making up for the lost school day cast a brief glumness over him, but his youthful spirit soon prevailed as he became engrossed in the melodic chirping of birds in a nearby tree.
Hotel remains fully booked in hurricane’s wake
Meanwhile, at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on State Road 44 in Lecanto, the front desk was manned by three individuals managing the check-out process for guests who had sought refuge at the hotel during the storm.
While some had made reservations in anticipation of the hurricane’s impact, the hotel staff revealed that the establishment remained at full capacity and was expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.
Interestingly, not all guests had heeded evacuation orders; Michelle Miller and her husband, Nick, had traveled from Meansville, Georgia, ahead of the storm’s arrival. Nick was engaged in an HVAC project for an upcoming restaurant.
Although the couple was relatively unfazed by the hurricane’s passage, concern for their adult children and their families back in the hurricane’s path weighed on Michelle’s mind.
“They’re getting a lot of rain and wind,” Michelle shared, expressing her hopes for their safety.
For Bruce Nichols, his stay at the hotel was unrelated to the hurricane but nonetheless fortuitous. Bruce had journeyed from Port Richey, his purpose being to finalize the purchase of a house in Lecanto.
Unfortunately, the hurricane thwarted his plans as the scheduled closing had to be canceled. Bruce remained uncertain about the rescheduled date for the event.
“I still haven’t heard,” he said.
Lecanto held a special place in Bruce’s heart due to his previous experiences with scuba diving.
With the move to Lecanto, he looks forward to being closer to the waters that hold his cherished diving memories.
