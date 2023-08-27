The city of Crystal River has opened one self-serve sandbag station. The station is located at the Crystal River Firehouse at 650 NW Third Ave., Crystal River. This is a self-serve station with sand and bags provided citizens should bring their own shovels. The station will remain open until further notice.
Citrus County opened two self-serve sandbag sites Saturday in case a tropical weather system worsens.
The sites will open will be open at the following locations:
Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
Bicentennial Park, 501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River
Self-serve sites are open 24 hours, but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Residents need to bring a shovel.
For updates, visit the Citrus County government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Citrus CountyBOCC.
If you have any questions about sandbag sites, contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at 352-527-7610.
