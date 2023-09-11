Citrus County, in conjunction with the Red Cross, has opened a shelter for families and individuals displaced by Hurricane Idalia at The Bin Spot, 1520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The shelter has air-conditioned space to stay overnight, also food, showers and restroom facilities. Families can stay overnight in the shelter, but they don’t have to. It can serve as a respite location.
Residents of Citrus County who have been displaced or affected by the storm are encouraged to stop by the shelter to register with the Red Cross. Many services are available to assist in navigating a return to housing.
Also, the West Citrus Community Center (being used as the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center) is conveniently located less than a half mile from this Red Cross shelter.
