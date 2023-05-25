Hurricane season starts next week and what better way to prepare than by attending Saturday’s All-Hazards Expo.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Emergency Management Division will host its annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citrus County Auditorium, 3610 South Florida Ave. in Inverness.
Attendees will learn pretty much everything they need to know about hurricane season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
There will be educational booths and presentations on how citizens can prepare for hazards, including severe weather and health needs. The public can get information on weather preparedness, medical and special needs, fire safety, and transit.
Even though forecasters are predicting a slightly less active hurricane season this year, County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said people still need to prepare.
“Yes, always prepare,” he said. “I frequently get asked about the annual storm predictions, and my advice is always the same. Whether it’s three storms or 10, it only takes one to cause damage and destruction.”
Saturday’s event will feature:
CCSO: Drone demo, Emergency Management Trailer, Mobile Command Bus, and F.O.C.U.S. vehicle.
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Trailer.
Citrus County Fire Rescue – Fire engine, rescue vehicle, and interactive Fire Safety House.
Citrus County Transit – County bus.
Find-M’-Friends – Scent tracking dogs and handlers with periodic tracking demos.
Florida Highway Patrol – Rollover simulator.
PubSafe, Inc. – Sherp ATV.
Salvation Army – Mobile canteen.
Citrus Hearing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) will provide interpreter services for the deaf or those with hearing impairments.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
