Sandy Decker, owner of Sandy’s Barber Shop in Crystal River, gives Gabino Zamora a haircut Saturday, Sept. 2, at Daystar Life Center’s Fist Saturday monthly event. Zamora, who said he’s terminally ill, recently moved to Citrus County to be with family. “It feels like a breath of fresh air,” he said about his haircut. “I don’t want to look like I’m dying, and I want to look good when I do pass.”