Citrus County got some love from the New York Times over the weekend because of the efficient way emergency management officials got the word out to residents to evacuate from Hurricane Idalia.
Specifically, the Times alluded to Citrus County’s wireless emergency alert system, designed to allow federal, state and local authorities to send messages about severe weather, unfolding disasters and abducted children on a single, uniform system.
Here’s what the New York Times said about Citrus County:
“In Florida last week, hard-hit areas such as Citrus County sent wireless alerts as Hurricane Idalia approached, warning of the danger of a life-threatening storm surge and urging evacuations. ‘Move away from the water. Hide from the wind,’ one alert from Citrus County said.
“But other counties that had evacuation orders in place did not notify people through the federal wireless message program.”
The Times compared Citrus’ response to the disaster that hit residential neighborhoods in the Hawaii town of Lahaina last month. Emergency managers for Maui County sent out evacuation alerts that were supposed to hit cellphones.
“Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay,” the warning said.
But many people most in need of the alert said the message never reached their phones, leaving them scrambling for safety as the fire began roaring toward their homes, according to the Times. More than 100 people died in the inferno, and some survivors wondered why they had not been notified earlier that the situation was out of control.
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said the newspaper’s praise was well-deserved.
“Our emergency management director, Chris Evan, hit the ground running,” she said. “This was his first big storm and he did an incredible job. The sheriff’s office as well, for getting the word out.”
Finegan also praised County Administrator Steve Howard and his staff.
“I think Steve Howard is leading a great team of people,” she said. “He’s always ahead of the game and that serves the citizens of Citrus County well.”
Evan said he was pleased the county had the emergency notification system available to get the message out.
As for the New York Times article:
“It made me feel satisfied that we were doing everything we could and that we weren’t missing anything,” Evan said.
