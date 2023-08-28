County commissioners Monday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for certain areas of Citrus County.
The order applies to Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and additional areas east of U.S. 19.
All other areas are advised to voluntarily evacuate, especially those living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles.
The most likely time frame for deteriorating conditions across the state will be Tuesday evening and overnight from south to north along the Florida Gulf Coast, according to the county.
The following shelter locations will open at 4 p.m. Monday:
• Special Needs: Forest Ridge Elementary School, 2927 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando
• Pet Friendly: Lecanto Primary, 3790 W. Educational Path, Lecanto
• General Population: Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs
Public shelters should be an option of last resort, according to the county. Residents should make all preparations to shelter with family or friends and exhaust all other options before using a public shelter.
Those requiring transport to a shelter should contact Citrus County Transit Services at (352) 527-7630, option 1.
Sexual offenders must report to the Citrus County Detention Facility to seek shelter if needed. The facility is located at 2604 W. Woodland Ridge Drive, Lecanto, FL 34461.
