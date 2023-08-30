Even before the first raindrops and wind gusts from Hurricane Idalia began, local nonprofit organizations were poised to offer post-storm help as well as serve their regular clients.
In addition to offering help, some are also asking for help from the community to better serve those who are in need.
Here’s updates from some of the local agencies that serve Citrus County:
Citrus County Family Resource Center
“We are ready to be open Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Thursdays we have extended hours,” said RJ Fontana, Family Resource Center executive director.
“Connections outreach will be open as well for our homeless people when the emergency hurricane shelters close, which will give them a safe place out of the weather,” he said.
“We are good at the moment as far as needing anything from our community. My goal is to be ready to serve those who will need us.”
Citrus County Family Resource Center is at 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando, FL 34442.
Phone: 352-344-1001.
Citrus United Way
“We will reopen Thursday and resume collection for those locally affected by the storm,” said Madelyn Russell, United Way operations director. “We will also be in touch with agencies in the county to see what sort of relief services they are providing and how we can be of assistance to them, and help them spread the word.”
Citrus United Way is also a collection site for after-storm supplies such as: water, paper towels, cleaning supplies, rakes, rubber gloves, work gloves, trash bags, and bleach.
To make a monetary contribution as part of United Way’s relief effort:
Click the donate button here on their Facebook page at www.face book.com/citrusunitedway or on their website at citrusunitedway.org, or by mailing a check to Citrus United Way office, 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
Use that address to drop off supplies between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone: 352-795-5483.
Daystar Citrus Life Center
Daystar will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue their regular services for existing and new clients, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Daystar, a federally recognized charitable organization, consisting of a food pantry, a thrift store and a social services office, is at 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Phone: 352-795-8668.
Website: www.daystar citruscounty.org
Community Food Bank
“FEMA has staged MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) and water with the Community Food Bank, both for our area and further north if needed,” said Barbara Sprague, CFB executive director. “We have our pantry network stocked and they will start to open tomorrow. For immediate needs, residents can contact 211 and our website at feed352.org for your local pantry.”
Salvation Army Citrus County Corps
The Salvation Army Citrus County Corps has coordinated with the Citrus County Emergency Management since becoming aware of the impending storm and have received from the Salvation Army emergency disaster warehouse MREs (Meals Ready to Eat), pallets of water and other assorted items needed for a post-storm response.
“We have Salvation Army emergency units and teams staged from all unaffected areas by the storm in the central part of the state that will be assigned to respond as soon as the ‘all clear’ is given from the state EOC,” said Salvation Army Col. Dennis Strissel, Citrus County officer for administration. “We are prepared to serve meals to those most affected.
“In addition to meeting material needs in Citrus County, we are prepared to offer grief and spiritual counseling by trained volunteers,” he added..
Once they get the “all clear” they will begin their own assessment, begin preparing meals, and assign emergency canteens as needed within neighborhoods impacted by the storm, Strissel said.
They also plan to open the Salvation Army building for hot meals.
“We need volunteers to help us accomplish this task, also donations of food items and monetary donations,” Strissel said.
Citrus County Salvation Army is at 712 S. School Ave., Lecanto.
Phone: 352-513-4960
Website: salvationarmy florida.org/citrus
