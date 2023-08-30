Citrus County received about 2-3 inches of rain as of Wednesday afternoon, adding to the 1-2 inches accumulated Tuesday.
That actually helped area lake levels, which had seen lower levels than normal due to a drier-than-normal summer.
Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD), said the Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes rose 3-4 inches over the past couple days, which is a good thing because they were below normal high levels.
Another positive: The Withlacoochee River has started to rise from all the rain but it won’t be enough to cause high water or flooding for folks who live along its banks.
Fulkerson said Lake Rousseau is currently 6 inches below normal operating level and will slowly rise as water enters the lake from the Withlacoochee River upstream.
“If Lake Rousseau returns to its normal level while the lower Withlacoochee is still impacted by storm surge, the Inglis main dam will be used to discharge water from the lake,” Fulkerson said.
Just downstream of the Bypass Spillway, the water elevation reached 8.73 feet. Normal high tide is around 3 feet, so that is nearly an extra 6 feet of water.
That’s about a foot higher than Hurricane Hermine, which reached 7.72 feet in August 2016.
The good news is that according to gauges along the river, water levels have now peaked and are on their way back down.
The spillway feeds freshwater from Lake Rousseau into the lower Withlacoochee River, which flows downstream through the towns of Inglis and Yankeetown before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.
