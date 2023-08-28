Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Levy County to give update on Tropical Storm Idalia

BRONSON — Several local, county and state leaders converged at the Levy County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon as Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Tropical Storm Idalia.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is forecasted to form into a "major hurricane" before reaching the Gulf Coast.
"Life-threatening storm surge" and "dangerous hurricane-force winds" are expected along parts of the west coast of the state and the coast of the Florida panhandle starting as early as late Tuesday afternoon, according to the NHC.
"We are taking action at the state level to prepare for the storm and for the response," DeSantis said.
Among some of the preparations, DeSantis said, include having nearly 40,000 linemen stationed throughout the state for when the storm makes landfall.
DeSantis also said "5,500" National Guards men have been "activated" and are on hand.
"We have a lot of resources staged to be able to respond to the storm," he said, adding that they can also bring in "a couple thousand gallons of fuel" if fuel services are disrupted.
Also in attendance was Kevin Guthrie, executive director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Guthrie noted the importance of being aware if you are in an area under a storm surge watch or warning.
"Storm surge and freshwater flooding are the number one and two killers of individuals inside of disasters, especially hurricanes," he said.
Guthrie also said that they suggest Floridians "activate" their emergency preparedness plans now.
After Guthrie was finished speaking, the microphone was then turned over to a few local leaders, including John MacDonald, director of Levy County Emergency Management.
MacDonald encouraged those who were new to Levy County to visit the emergency management's website at https://www.levydisaster.com/ and to also download the ALERT LEVY App to get push notifications sent straight to your phone.
In addition to their website and app, MacDonald also said folks can follow them on Facebook for frequent updates.
This morning, the county implemented several emergency orders . This included the closing of all schools for Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the opening of the general population, pet friendly and special needs shelters within the county on Tuesday morning.
Additionally, prior to DeSantis' press conference, the county also issued a mandatory evacuation order for Levy County residents and visitors in the coastal areas of Levy County.
"I can't stress this enough," MacDonald said. "When the mandatory evacuation comes out, I don't take those things lightly. I don't put them out lightly. When you see a mandatory evacuation come out, you need to adhere that warning.
"Storm surge is real, folks. It is the number one killer. My biggest concern with my job and what I do is fatalities. And that's not in my equation."
Sheriff Bobby McCallum was the second local leader to speak at the podium.
McCallum noted how the county has been lucky to dodge a "major storm" over the last couple of years. However, he said this one could be one of the more powerful ones the area has seen in a while.
"We expect this storm, if it stays like it is now, to be an extremely stronger storm than we've faced in a long time," he said.
McCallum said the sheriff's office is "actively in action now" as they make an effort to keep the county safe.
"My ultimate goal as sheriff, and responsibility, is to not only serve our citizens, but to keep them safe," he said.
Levy County citizens' information lines are now operational and a representative can answer your questions: Call 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576.
For more information on disaster preparedness, visit https://www.ready.gov/.
