The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a disaster recovery center in Citrus County.
The center will be located at the West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive in Homosassa.
It will assist those affected by Hurricane Idalia. By going there, folks can:
Apply for assistance.
Learn the status of their FEMA application.
Understand any letters received from FEMA.
Find housing and rental assistance information.
Get answers to questions or resolve problems.
Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.
Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.
Representatives from local government, nonprofit agencies and other local services will be present.
The center will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12-24. More days and times will be announced.
Citrus County Transit offers free services to transport residents from their home to the recovery center. It’s by appointment only. To make a reservation, call (352) 527-7630.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Evan said it is imperative that hurricane victims at least make an application for the Individual Assistance (IA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) programs even if they do not ultimately go through with it.
“By not applying, you could jeopardize some ability to make application for future assistance or programs,” according to Evan.
The SBA can offer low-interest, long-term loans for people, nonprofits and businesses. Even though the name SBA implies businesses, individual household members may still apply. The deadline for individuals is Oct. 30, 2023, and for businesses, May 2024.
They offer loans for the uninsured or the under-insured.
