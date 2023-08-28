CRYSTAL RIVER
The Aug. 25 Crystal River City Council regular meeting has been postponed due to Hurricane Idalia. According to Community Engagement Director Leslie Bollin, a date has not been set to reschedule.
No further information was available at press time as to whether any city operations will be active other than emergency management.
INVERNESS
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, all City of Inverness government functions, except for emergency services, will be suspended. These include the city hall complex, Valerie Theatre, and all parks.
City officials are expecting it will be Thursday at the earliest (depending upon the severity of the hurricane) before resuming regular hours of services and operations.
