Citrus County issued a state of emergency late Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Idalia continues to meander northward through the Gulf, threatening the west coast.
“It’s imperative that citizens take this storm very seriously but we don’t need to panic right now,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
Emergency Operation officials have mandated the opening of Citrus County schools as shelters starting Monday, Aug. 28, in the afternoon. So schools will be on the following half-day schedule:
-Dismissal for Elementary: 12:35 pm
-Dismissal for Middle School: 11:20 am
-Dismissal for High Schools: 11:40 am
All schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.
After-school programs and extra-curricular activities are canceled beginning Monday afternoon until further notice.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday warned residents along the Gulf Coast, particularly in the Big Bend region of North Florida, to brace for a potential Category 3 hurricane making landfall Wednesday and causing life-threatening flooding and power outages.
Idalia was upgraded to a tropical storm Sunday.
The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued hurricane and storm-surge watches for Citrus County and all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, with impacts expected as early as Tuesday.
The latest track now has Idalia making landfall near Taylor and Dixie counties, just north of Citrus midweek.
Tropical storm-force winds could hit Citrus County sometime Tuesday. But again, that depends on the track. More should be known Monday.
The consensus is that the farther this storm moves to the west, the better conditions would be for Citrus County.
“Once the storm gets into the Gulf, strengthening is expected due to low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures,” BayNews9 meteorologist Josh Linker said in a news release.
By Wednesday, Idalia should become a hurricane, he said.
Even though no definitive center has formed, the National Weather Service believes Citrus County could experience the storm’s impact sometime Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
“Based on best available information, it is predicted that counties along the coast may receive a catastrophic storm surge from 6-9 feet above ground level – which is greater than what was experienced in Hurricane Hermine,” the sheriff’s office said.
To allow citizens time to prepare for the possibility of tropical weather, Citrus County has opened two self-serve sandbag sites:
Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
Bicentennial Park, 501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River
The city of Crystal River has also opened a self-serve site at the Crystal River Firehouse, located at 650 NW Third Ave.
Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
Stay with the Chronicle for the lost up-to-date information on the storm.
