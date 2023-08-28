Citrus County spent Monday preparing for Idalia, which according to some forecasts had the storm approaching the west coast of Florida as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.
Today, conditions are expected to deteriorate as the day wears on, with the brunt of the storm’s impacts arriving in the evening hours and lasting through the night.
As expected, drivers rushed to top off their fuel tanks early Monday, fearing stations would run out. Folks who live in harm’s way along the coast made plans to evacuate.
Here’s a look at how it went:
County commissioners Monday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for certain areas of Citrus County.
The order applied to Evacuation Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and additional areas east of U.S. 19.
All other areas were advised to voluntarily evacuate, especially those living in mobile homes, manufactured homes and recreational vehicles.
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday morning issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for Citrus County and other areas along the Gulf of Mexico.
Residents should prepare for "dangerous and damaging winds," according to the advisory.
Warnings are issued up to 36 hours before hazardous conditions begin.
Non-essential government offices closed at noon Monday, Aug. 28, and will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Monday evening classes will continue as scheduled.
The closing is for all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities also have been canceled.
They plan to reopen Thursday morning for classes and all business operations, weather permitting.
County sandbag sites opened Monday. They reopen at 8 a.m. today until noon, or as long as the weather holds out.
The two full-service sandbag sites are at:
• 7490 State Road 44, Crystal River (across from Dan's)
• 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa (off Grover Cleveland)
The limit is 12 bags per vehicle.
In addition, the following self-serve sandbag sites are available to residents::
• Bicentennial Park, 501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River
• Citronelle Park, 7888 W. Dunklin St., Dunnellon
• Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Ave., Floral City
• Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S. Grandmarch Ave.
• Ozello Park Boat Ramp, 398 N. Pirate Point, Crystal River
• Spruce Drive Boat Ramp, 4863 E. Spruce Drive, Dunnellon
Sand and sandbags will be provided. Those wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel. If you have any questions about sandbag sites, contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at (352) 527-7610.
Chronicle reporter Georgia Sullivan contributed to this report.
The Chronicle will continue to provide updates at chronicleonline.com.
