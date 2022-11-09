Citrus County is under tropical-storm and storm-surge warnings. Residents could start noticing the effects from Tropical Storm Nicole by this afternoon.
Wind speeds up to 30 mph are expected. Those winds will intensify over the next 24 hours, gusting to between 40-55 mph early Thursday morning through the lunch hour.
There is a 77% chance of those winds arriving in Citrus County by 4 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting between 2 to 4 inches of rain for the county while the storm lingers over west-central Florida.
If Nicole moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the Nature Coast and Citrus County could see a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet.
Lane Schneider, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the track nudged slightly in the last 24 hours.
As Nicole continues to approach Florida, it is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall along the east coast, according to the NWS. After landfall, the center of the storm is forecast to track northwest across the state before curving northeast and moving up along the east coast by this weekend.
The county opened two self-serve sandbag sites at Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S. Grandmarch Ave. and Bicentennial Park, 501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River.
Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Residents need to bring a shovel.
All Citrus County Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. This includes all after-school programs and extra-curricular activities for today, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
Due to this closure, the last two half days before Christmas break, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, will now be full days of school.
All schools and offices are scheduled to be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.
The College of Central Florida will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and in-person and online classes are cancelled at all campuses. Scheduled activities have also been cancelled.
Any college activities scheduled for Saturday will proceed unless otherwise announced.
Any school closures will be announced to all families via automated phone calls and email, as well as our website and social media.
All Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) offices will close Thursday due to potential impacts from Nicole, and were previously scheduled to be closed Friday for Veterans Day.
For more information about SWFWMD meeting cancellations, visit WaterMatters.org.
The Chronicle will provide updates throughout the day.
