Shortly past 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, the storm shelter set up at Citrus High School was given the go-ahead to allow the 40 people who sought safe haven there from Hurricane Idalia to leave. One who did was Linda Wright, who traveled from Homosassa.
“I live in a mobile home,” she said. Although she believed it was high enough off the ground, she had chosen to seek refuge over concerns about fierce winds. However, she did have concerns what she would find when she returned, as well as whether she might be prevented from going back. “I certainly hope not.” She had no idea what she might have to do or where to go if she couldn’t get back to her home.
However, her experience at the shelter was good, she said. Those who had stayed were fed hot and cold meals, enjoyed beverages, and were provided cots, pillows and blankets.
Among the first to have arrived Tuesday evening when the shelter was first opened was Arthur Lee Clark, from Lecanto. He would also be one of the last to depart.
“I got here Tuesday, about 4-5 p.m.,” he said. “They treated you nice.” He had gone to another shelter in Lecanto, but that was only for people with pets, he said, which is why he came to the one in Inverness.
At the same time, Michael Sturgill said he chose to stay outside the doors to the high school. He said he was concerned he might catch COVID, or perhaps pneumonia. He also said inside was too cold for him. The area he stayed was protected from the storm, so he was able to stay dry.
Traffic on State Road 44 heading towards Crystal River was light, the roads were clear of any debris, and all traffic lights functioned. Most businesses were not open, save a 7-Eleven convenience store, and a few pumps had gas available. Several people were inside making purchases and one exclaimed surprise to find anything open. He was told by a cashier that the store had just opened minutes before.
Several miles down the road, Pappa J’s Restaurant was open and business was brisk. However, it wasn’t as busy as usual, and it was possible it wouldn’t stay open much past noon. But in the meantime, it would serve breakfast as long as there were customers, and the staff and owners were bracing for a contingent of electric line workers who hailed from Richland, Mississippi, to soon enter.
Crystal River
It wasn’t until reaching Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Crystal River did the first indication Hurricane Idalia had come through Citrus County manifest itself. There, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies had blocked further access to West Gulf to Lake Highway, prompting drivers to make U-turns. All drivers had no choice but to comply, but some weren’t happy and were vocal in their disgruntlement. As the day went by, the road closure crept eastward and by noon traffic was being diverted at West Norvell Bryant Highway.
“It’s like herding cats,” said one officer as he shook his head as one driver loudly complained. “I don’t get it.”
“It’s a sad day for Crystal River,” said the city’s mayor, Joe Meek, who spoke primarily about the downtown area. “This is significant flooding.”
He said that the unofficial water surge was 7-9 feet, which he said was higher than when Hurricane Hermine – as well as another unnamed storm – struck in 2016. He went on to further explain that Crystal River is 3-5 feet above sea level, so certain parts of Crystal River were currently under as much as 4 feet of water.
However, said Meek, the water appeared to slowly be receding, but there still remained concern, given that Wednesday night was a second blue moon (also known as a super blue moon; a super blue moon is closer to the Earth than a regular blue moon.
“We’ve had elevated tides all week,” Meek said.
The hurricane’s major impact was to the west of U.S. 19/98. Not only were major portions of Crystal River without power, airboats were out rescuing people who were stranded in their homes, he said. He said for people to shelter in place if possible, but if they needed to evacuate to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.