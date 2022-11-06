With General Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, here is everything you need to know about where and how to vote in Citrus County.
Each election year, there tends to be some confusion throughout the state concerning Early Voting sites versus Election Day polling places, according to Maureen “Mo” Baird, Citrus County Supervisor of Elections.
On Election Day, all voters must go to their assigned polling precinct to cast their ballot, which can be found on their Voter Information Cards, Baird explained.
The locations that are not polling places: Supervisor of Elections office, the Crystal River Early Vote site at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., and the Homosassa Public Library at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave. Only voters completing an emergency affidavit can vote at the Supervisor of Elections office.
For those who show up at closed Early Voting sites, there will be signs placed outside those locations reading “This is not a Polling Precinct, You Must Vote at your Polling Precinct Today.” There will also be posted election workers at those sites to help voters find the correct polling place.
Voters can also use the “Precinct Finder” tool on the Supervisor of Elections website votecitrus.gov to find where they need to go to vote.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Supervisor of Elections has also announced that several polling precincts have changed this year. The new locations are:
Precinct 102: Springs Presbyterian Church, 1060 W. Withlacoochee Trail, Citrus Springs
Precinct 108: First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, 4950 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills
Precinct 205: Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills
Precinct 300: College of Central Florida, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto
Precinct 406: Redemption Point AG, 4201 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness
The General Election ballot is a one-card ballot, printed on both sides for all voters.
Voters must present current and valid, photo and signature ID when voting, such as a Florida Driver’s License. If voters do not present proper ID, they may vote a provisional ballot.
Election Day Vote-by-mail ballots must be received at the Supervisor of Election’s office by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted. Vote-by-mail ballots will not be accepted at the polling locations.
The racesCounty Commissioner District 2: Republican Diana Finegan faces no-party candidate Paul Grogan.
School board District 5: Joe Faherty faces incumbent Linda Powers.
State Senate District 11: Republican Blaise Ingoglia faces Green Party candidate Brian Moore.
U.S. House of Representatives District 12: Incumbent Republican Gus Bilirakis faces Democrat Kimberly Walker.
Mosquito Control Board Seat 3: Incumbent Joe Adams, Tracy Lord and Steve Pochis are vying for the seat
Inverness Council, Seat 1: Incumbent David Ryan faces challengers Crystal Lizanich and John Labriola.
Inverness mayoral race: Incumbent Robert “Bob” Plaisted faces Michael “Max” Schulman.
The amendmentsVoters will find three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution. For them to pass, at least 60 percent must vote in the affirmative.
No. 1: Would authorize the legislature to prohibit local governments from considering changes or improvements to residential properties to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage when determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.
No. 2: Would abolish the Florida Constitutional Revision Commission. The number of ways proposals to amend the state Constitution can be placed on the ballot would be reduced from five to four.
No. 3: Would authorize the legislature to grant an additional homestead exemption of up to $50,000 for specified critical front-line public employees. They include classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces and Florida National Guard members.
For a deeper analysis of proposed amendments, visit https://floridataxwatch.org/Research/Constitutional -Amendments.
Election results will be posted on the Supervisor of Elections website votecitrus.gov after 7 p.m. Voters can also use this direct link for election results: enr.electionsfl.org/CIT/3176/ Summary.
Voter turnout statistics will be available prior to and throughout Election Day on votecitrus.gov as well.
For any questions about Election Day voting and polling locations, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120.
