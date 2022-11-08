Incumbent Joe Adams won another term on the Mosquito Control Board, easily winning Seat 3. Adams captured 31,901 votes (49.7%), topping challengers Tracy Lord, 18,469 votes (28.8%) and Steve Pochis, 13,723 votes (21.4%) for the spot.
The district's mission is to promote the health, safety and welfare of Citrus County residents and visitors using mosquito management practices to control populations of mosquitoes that may become a nuisance or a threat to public health, according to the district’s mission statement.
